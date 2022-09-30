ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Littleton, CO

FOX21News.com

Get ready for the 4th annual Colorado Pumpkin Master!

(SPONSORED) — Get ready for the 4th annual Colorado Pumpkin Master (CPM) Pumpkin Carving Contest. It’s done on social media and is completely FREE for the community! One of the most extraordinary things about CPM is that it is brought to you by collaborating with 100% local, family-owned businesses.
COLORADO STATE
FOX21News.com

Salad days ahead for Colorado Springs with Green District!

(SPONSORED) — Prepare your appetite. Green District is a new fast-casual restaurant in Colorado Springs, providing high-quality, healthy food to customers in a fun, lively environment. Nova was invited to check out their location in Briargate and chat with Tim Spong, Green District’s Western Market President, about the concept and their new fall menu options!
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Five-course Asian Beer House Din-Din with Kula-Bird!

(SPONSORED) — Fossil Craft Beer has partnered with Kola-Bird, a joint venture between Firebird Chicken and UNcommons Food Trucks, to bring you an exclusive 5-course dinner and beer pairing!. Event details:. Who: Fossil Craft Beer, Firebird Chicken Sandwiches, UNcommons food truck. What: Fossil and Kula-Bird 5 Course Dinner and...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Congrats Heather! Welcome to the Mug Club

(SPONSORED) — Congrats to this week’s Dunkin’ Mug Club winner, Heather Shoemaker of Colorado Springs!. Have you entered our Mug Club contest yet, just like Heather?. Dunkin’ and Loving Living Local have partnered to bring you the Mug Club contest. It’s easy; all you need to do is go online to FOX21news.com/contests, fill out the form, and watch every Monday to see if you’re the winner. You will receive your own Dunkin/Living Local mug and a coffee gift card.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Frustration and desperation mount as Ian’s effects linger

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Days after the skies cleared and the winds died down in Florida, Hurricane Ian’s effects persisted Monday, as people faced another week without power and others were being rescued from homes inundated with lingering floodwaters. Ten additional deaths were blamed on the storm...
FLORIDA STATE

