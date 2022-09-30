Read full article on original website
Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski's seat is warming, and deservedly so
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski’s seat is getting warmer. His play-calling decisions that have invited second-guessing cost the Browns (2-2) in both of their losses, including Sunday’s 23-20 setback at Atlanta. Continuing problems with blown coverages on defense and blunders on special teams, the latter kept to a relative...
WKYC
JIMMY'S TAKE: Jim Donovan says Cleveland Browns have again learned 'hard lesson' in defeat to Atlanta Falcons
ATLANTA — Hello from Atlanta and Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and I'm afraid to say it again, but it happened again. Another one slips out of the hands of the Browns, who now drop to 2-2 after they drop this one on this Sunday afternoon to the Atlanta Falcons by a final score of 23-20.
brownsnation.com
Browns Analyst Declares Who Must Be Fired After Week 4 Loss
The Cleveland Browns suffered another disappointing loss, this time against the Atlanta Falcons. They have now lost two of their first four games by a total of four points. In Week 2, they lost to the New York Jets in the game’s final two minutes. This time, the Browns...
WKYC
Jimmy's Take | Jim Donovan breaks down the Cleveland Browns' 23-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons
The Cleveland Browns once again fail to put their opponent away in the fourth quarter. Browns fall to 2-2 with today's 23-20 loss to the Falcons.
Kevin Stefanski is right: Part of the Browns’ loss to Falcons is on him – Terry Pluto
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski vs. Atlanta Falcons, October 2, 2022 — CLEVELAND, Ohio – This is bad. This is real bad, Browns fans. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
WKYC
The Cleveland Browns loss to the Falcons was INEXCUSABLE | Is Kevin Stefanski a good NFL head coach?
It's easy to play Monday morning quarterback. It's a lot harder to make some decision during the game, but Kevin Stefanski made some questionable calls.
Cleveland Browns players to visit pediatric cancer patients at University Hospitals
CLEVELAND — Several players with the Cleveland Browns will brighten the day for cancer patients at University Hospitals on Tuesday. The team said Joel Bitonio, Michael Dunn, Myles Garrett, Jacob Phillips, Wyatt Teller and Cade York will visit patients at both Seidman Cancer Center & Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital from 2-3 p.m.
WKYC
Are analytics ruining football? Second guessing Kevin Stefanski may not be the right move
Are the Cleveland Browns leaning too hard on analytic based coaching? Do they need to allow for Kevin Stefanski to use his own judgement during critical moments?
