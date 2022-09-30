Read full article on original website
Angela Michelle Burrow
On Thursday, September 29, 2022 our precious Angela Michelle Burrow passed away at Vanderbilt University at the age of 51. Angela was born in Elizabethton, a daughter of Rodger Dale and Sheila Kay (Nidiffer) Burrow. Those preceding Angela in death are her paternal grandparents, Ossie and Gene Burrow; her maternal grandparents, John and Georgie Nidiffer; her aunt and uncle, Terry and Charlotte; her aunt, Jane; her uncle, William Nidiffer; and her aunt, Wilma Hoffman.
Terry Lynn Campbell
Terry Lynn Campbell, 67, of Elizabethton, Tenn., passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Elizabethton. Terry was born in Elizabethton, the son of Fred L. Campbell and Barbara A. (Culbert) Campbell. Terry had been a member of Grace Baptist in Elizabethton for many years. He was a graduate of...
Ray Glover
Ray Glover, 81, of Elizabethton, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center, from injuries suffered from a fall earlier in the week. He passed peacefully with his family by his bedside. Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Jeanette, of the home; daughter, Renee...
Community Calendar
The Green Pastures Group of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 8 p.m. at 411 East Elk Ave., Elizabethton. Narcotics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. at 210 South Hills Drive, Elizabethton. Al-Anon “Free To Be Me” will meet at 6 p.m. at 411 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton. “New...
Kingsport woman reportedly shot in drive-by shooting
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman underwent treatment Sunday night after reportedly walking into the emergency room at Holston Valley Medical Center with a gunshot wound to her face and upper lip. An incident report from the Kingsport Police Department (KPD) said that the woman arrived at the ER at 8:46 p.m. She reportedly told […]
ETSU Bluegrass celebrating 40 years with concert
JOHNSON CITY — Bluegrass, Old-Time and Roots Music Studies at East Tennessee State University will host a concert celebrating the program’s 40th anniversary on Friday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m. at the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts. This milestone anniversary concert will feature well-known and prominent artists...
Mom of Northeast Tennessee overdose victim: ‘He’s gone because somebody decided to make more money’
Josh Russell was hoping he could get free of drug addiction for good when he went home from a stint in jail late last year.
Remembering the Legends: Darrell (Pappy) Crowe
Darrell Pappy Crowe grew up along the ball fields and was a batboy for the Mountain home in the early 40s at only four years old. He attended Johnson City schools and was a Science Hill graduate where he was a point guard for the Hilltoppers basketball team. Crowe also was a graduate of E.T.S.U. He became a teacher and a coach and coaching was a passion that stayed with him his entire life.
Bucs edged by No. 10 Chattanooga in second half comeback
JOHNSON CITY – It was a tale of two halves for ETSU football on Saturday. Unfortunately, after jumping out to a 13-0 lead at halftime and taking a 10-point advantage into the fourth quarter, the Buccaneers could not hold on as No. 10 Chattanooga rallied for a 24-16 victory on a cool and rainy Saturday at William B. Greene, Jr. Stadium.
Sycamore Shoals State Park Upcoming Events
27th Annual Sycamore Shoals Quilt Show — 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Meet at Park Visitor Center. This three-day exhibition, sponsored by the Sycamore Shoals Stitchers, features a show and demonstrations by local quilters. Bed quilts, wall hangings, holiday and baby quilts, miniatures and antique quilts will be on display.
Johnson City Police Beats
On September 28, officers with the Johnson City Police Department arrested Rita Metcalf, Huffine Road, Johnson City, and charged her with identity theft. At approximately 9:41 p.m., officers initiated a traffic stop on a Kia Optima that was bearing a license plate that belonged to a Volvo. Once the vehicle came to a stop, officers asked Metcalf, a passenger in the vehicle, to identify herself. She then gave officers a social security number and date of birth that belonged to a family member.
West Ridge High School mourns student who died Saturday morning
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect the information received in a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The West Ridge community is mourning the loss of one of its students. According to a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), Gracie McBryant, 14, passed […]
‘Dogs to face stiff opponent in Gatlinburg-Pittman on Friday
The Hampton football team continued to show last week why they have been a staple as the #1 Class 2-A team in the state for the 2022 season as they manhandled their arch rival South Greene Rebels last week in a 37-0 shelling on the road in Greeneville. In that...
Visit Roan Mountain
At Roan Mountain, we house, care for, and educate the public on a variety of native animals. We work under an educational permit from TWRA. Currently, we care for three birds of prey and several snakes! As you can imagine, caring for these animals is costly, as their food and health care are a specialty!
‘Landers to host Blue Devils
A battered Highlanders squad will take on 2A Unicoi County on Friday night at Orr Field. The ‘Landers has some nicks as they come off a 42-0 loss to West Greene in Mosheim. “We are dealing with some adversity,” Highlanders head coach Zac Benfield said. “We did not play well last week and offensive execution has been tough. Unicoi County is fast, tough and their offensive linemen maintain their blocks well and open holes for Nehemiah Edwards to run through. They are well coached and coach Rice does a good job of preparing them.”
ARM Food Pantry Pancake Breakfast set for Saturday
Applebee’s Restaurant in Elizabethton is sponsoring a Pancake Breakfast for ARM (Assistance and Resource Ministries, Inc.) Food Pantry. The breakfast will be served from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Elizabethton Applebee’s. You may dine-in or carryouts available. The cost is $5 per person and includes pancakes, sausage and a drink. Tickets can be purchased at Applebee’s on Saturday morning, from ARM Food Pantry on Tuesday or Wednesday, or from any board member.
Camper fire claims Sullivan County teen
BRISTOL — A West Ridge High School student died on Saturday in a camper fire in the Akard community near Bristol. Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Capt. Andy Seabolt said 14-year-old Gracie McBryant was found dead in the camper at an Ayrshire Road home.
Cyclones look to keep momentum going on road at Rhea Co.
The Elizabethton Cyclones looked like the Cyclones of the past three years last week in their homecoming contest against Sullivan East as the Cyclones blew open the contest in the first half scoring 49 points to take a 49-14 lead to the locker room. They won going away 55-27. Now,...
Eliza Fletcher autopsy report released
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Eliza Fletcher died due to a gunshot wound to the back of the head and blunt force injury to the head, according to an autopsy report obtained Thursday. Her manner of death was judged as a homicide by a forensic pathologist with the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center. The report was […]
Travis Tritt not able to perform at Country Thunder due to Hurricane Ian
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Country singer Travis Tritt will no longer perform at Country Thunder at Bristol Motor Speedway due to the impacts caused by Hurricane Ian, event organizers say. “As Hurricane Ian impacted Florida severely, members of his crew were significantly impacted and unable to travel,” posted a spokesperson from Tritt’s Facebook page. “Sending […]
