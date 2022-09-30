ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Comments / 2

nbcrightnow.com

ATV collision kills two young adults in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. — Two young adults were killed in an ATV collision around 1 a.m. on October 1, 2022 around River Road near 27th Avenue. An officer with the Yakima Police Department noted the 2022 Polaris RZR Wheeled ATV speeding east on River Road around 40th Avenue, reporting it might have been racing another vehicle.
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

2 killed in ATV crash in Yakima while running from police

YAKIMA – Two are dead after an ATV crash in Yakima on Saturday, Oct. 1. Police say they spotted the ATV on River Rd. from 40th Ave. going very fast. They say the ATV got away from police and continued to drive off-road through the warehouse area leading to River Rd.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Pasco man arrested for drugs in North Idaho

SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho - Just after 9pm last night, dispatch received a call reporting a traffic complaint on a vehicle that was traveling eastbound on I90. The caller reported the vehicle was failing to maintain lane and speeds. One of our North Idaho DUI Task Force K-9 Units was working...
PASCO, WA
KIMA TV

Grandview woman killed in crash

BENTON CO, Wash. -- A 46-year-old woman from Grandview was killed in a crash on Sunday morning. The crash happened about 8:30 a.m. on I-82 at milepost 79 near Prosser. She was driving eastbound on I-82 when her car struck the guardrail and spun out into the rest of the eastbound lanes, according to Washington State Patrol.
GRANDVIEW, WA
610KONA

Heroes Welcome in Walla Walla For Injured WSP Trooper

(Walla Walla, WA) -- Washington State Patrol Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. received a hero's welcome when he arrived home in Walla Walla on Sunday. Atkinson was wounded in the face and hands when he was shot by a suspect. He drove himself to a hospital and then was transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle where he underwent several surgeries. When he arrived in Walla Walla, a large American flag was hanging from two raised fire truck ladders and he got a police escort. Residents lined the streets. Atkinson will continue his recovery in his home town. The suspect in the shooting is being held on a million dollars bail.
WALLA WALLA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

TRAFFIC ALERT: WA-240 W partially blocked as truck, trailer lose tires

KENNEWICK, Wash. — If you plan to commute on the westbound lane of WA-240 on Monday afternoon, you might experience some minor delays near milepost 42. According to a social media post by WSP Trooper Chris Thorson, crews from State Patrol and a tow truck have been called to this stretch of the popular roadway because the driver of a truck and attached trailer lost control of his vehicle, veering off the right side of the westbound lane.
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Suspicious fire burns two commercial structures, vehicles in Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA – Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to a reported commercial structure fire at 1109 North 12th Avenue at 4 a.m. Sunday. When firefighters arrived, two large commercial structures as well as multiple vehicles outside of the property were fully involved. Firefighters had the fire under control at...
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Walla Walla fire crews respond to commercial structure fire

WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Walla Walla Fire Stations 1 and 2 were dispatched to a commercial structure fire on 109 N. 12th Avenue around 4 a.m. on Sunday, October, 2. Fire crews arrived to find two large commercial buildings and multiple cars on fire. According to a city of Walla Walla...
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Plan your escape during fire prevention month

WEST RICHLAND, Wash.- October is fire prevention month, a national campaign that encourages people to prepare and practice their household fire escape plans. Benton County Fire District 4 is celebrating fire prevention month with the theme: "Fire won't wait. Plan your escape." "Now is a good time to sit down...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

OSP: Pendleton motorcyclist killed in Jackson County

On Friday, Sept. 30, at approximately 5:32 p.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a multiple vehicle accident on Highway 234 near milepost 10. Preliminary investigation revealed a Ford F150, operated by Richard Dionne, 65, of Rogue River, pulled out onto Highway 234 from Old Sam’s Valley Road and collided with two westbound motorcycles. Dustin Small, 36, of Pendleton was operating a Harley Davidson and Matthew Small, 32, of Gresham was operating a Honda. Intoxication is being investigated as a contributing factor to the crash.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Man charged with pointing laser at air ambulance

WALLA WALLA – A Walla Walla man has been formally charged for pointing a green laser at a Life Flight Network helicopter as it was approaching Providence St. Mary Medical Center in April. Mariel Angelo Crews, 37, is charged with second-degree unlawful discharge of a laser. Walla Walla City Attorney Tim Donaldson said the charge is a gross misdemeanor which means that is has a maximum sentence of a year in jail and a $5,000 fine.
WALLA WALLA, WA

