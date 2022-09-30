ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

WTOP

Ex-trooper missing after sentencing in protester’s unmasking

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee state trooper has gone missing after he was sentenced for a misdemeanor assault conviction on a charge that he pulled the face mask off a protester during the COVID-19 pandemic in August 2020. In a Facebook post Monday, Columbia Police said 54-year-old...
NASHVILLE, TN
WTOP

DC woman charged in robbery of hair extensions from Woodbridge store

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. A D.C. woman wanted in connection with a robbery of hair extensions at a Woodbridge beauty store this summer was arrested Sept. 28. Samiya Damiyon Neal, 24,...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
WTOP

Excessive force lawsuit filed after Virginia man’s death

FRONT ROYAL, Va. — The son of a 77-year-old man who died after sustaining injuries during a traffic stop in Virginia earlier this year has filed a $6 million lawsuit alleging the deputies involved in his father’s arrest used excessive force. The Northern Virginia Daily reports the civil...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
WTOP

Howard Co. police charge 9 men for home burglaries

Nine men have been charged with crimes related to home burglaries in Howard County, Maryland. The suspects are from two groups that targeted residences in the county in May and September, according to a statement from Howard County Police Department. While investigating one group on Sept. 3, police said they...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
Capitol
Public Safety
metalinjection

D.C. Attorneys Can't Find ICED EARTH Frontman & Insurrectionist JON SCHAFFER

Iced Earth frontman and noted insurrectionist Jon Schaffer seems to have disappeared. According to a report by The Republic, process servers attempting to physically notify Schaffer that the District of Columbia was suing him in federal court over his participation in the January 6 insurrection have failed to do so at least 25 times across seven different addresses in three separate states.
ENTERTAINMENT
WTOP

Hogan convenes meeting with supporters to discuss possible White House run

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Gov. Larry Hogan continues to take tentative steps toward seeking the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. On Thursday evening, Hogan convened a meeting of about 50...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

The ugliest day in Maryland and bloodiest day in U.S. history signaled a step toward freedom

SHARPSBURG, Md. (AP) — For the better part of 160 years, military historians have been poring over the movements of Union and Confederate soldiers through southern Washington County in the waning days of the summer of 1862 and piecing together the conditions that led to the worst single-day carnage in American history.But there's always been more to the Battle of Antietam than that, and historians have been piecing that jigsaw together, too.At the Antietam National Battlefield, park officials have been drawing on the rest of the Antietam story to guide new exhibits, wayside markers and other means of interpreting the...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Abortion info fight targets university but affects far more

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A box truck equipped with a bright LED billboard began circling around the University of Idaho campus Friday. “Pregnant? You still have a choice,” read one of the bright blue-and-white messages flashing across the side. “You can still get abortion pills by mail,” read another message.
IDAHO STATE

