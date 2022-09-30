Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
DC police release video of suspects in boxing coach’s shooting death
D.C. police released footage of two suspects in last month’s fatal shooting of a boxing coach. Arthur “Buddy” Harrison Jr., who coached at coached at Old School Boxing, in Hillcrest Heights, Maryland, was shot and killed in Southeast just before noon on Sept. 24. The video shows...
WTOP
Ex-trooper missing after sentencing in protester’s unmasking
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee state trooper has gone missing after he was sentenced for a misdemeanor assault conviction on a charge that he pulled the face mask off a protester during the COVID-19 pandemic in August 2020. In a Facebook post Monday, Columbia Police said 54-year-old...
WTOP
7 DC police officers accused of letting suspects found with illegal guns go without arrest
Seven D.C. police officers have been accused of misconduct after an internal investigation reportedly found they confiscated illegal guns without trying to arrest the person who had the weapon. D.C. police Chief Robert Contee said it was a community complaint against the department back on Sept. 11 that triggered an...
Convicted Felon In Maryland Sentenced For Illegally Dealing Firearms Transported Into The State
A convicted felon in Maryland with a lengthy rap sheet will spend years in prison after being sentenced by a federal judge for dealing in firearms without a license and transporting them across state lines with the intent to sell them, federal officials announced. Cheverly resident Deante Mandel Duckett, 37,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTOP
DC woman charged in robbery of hair extensions from Woodbridge store
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. A D.C. woman wanted in connection with a robbery of hair extensions at a Woodbridge beauty store this summer was arrested Sept. 28. Samiya Damiyon Neal, 24,...
WTOP
Excessive force lawsuit filed after Virginia man’s death
FRONT ROYAL, Va. — The son of a 77-year-old man who died after sustaining injuries during a traffic stop in Virginia earlier this year has filed a $6 million lawsuit alleging the deputies involved in his father’s arrest used excessive force. The Northern Virginia Daily reports the civil...
WTOP
Howard Co. police charge 9 men for home burglaries
Nine men have been charged with crimes related to home burglaries in Howard County, Maryland. The suspects are from two groups that targeted residences in the county in May and September, according to a statement from Howard County Police Department. While investigating one group on Sept. 3, police said they...
WBAL Radio
Pittman blames Maryland's gun law for shooting incident in Arundel Mills Mall
Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman is blaming Maryland's gun laws for Saturday's incident inside Arundel Mills Mall. Pittman said the supreme court's recent decision to strike down a New York state gun law requiring a reason to carry a conceal permit has allowed more public places to be compromised.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Maryland Man Working IT For Fairfax County Busted For Elaborate Embezzlement Scheme, Police Say
A Maryland man who worked in the IT department for Fairfax County in Virginia is facing charges for an elaborate embezzlement scheme that saw him walk away with more than 150 Wi-Fi routers, authorities announced. Kevin Jefferson, 43, was arrested by the Fairfax County Police Department following a two-week investigation...
Bay Net
Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Lottery Ticket Theft Suspect At Food Lion
CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the woman pictured in a theft investigation. On Monday, Aug. 8, 2022 at 11 am, the victim spent $40 on lottery tickets from an automated lottery machine at the Food Lion in Charlotte Hall.
DC councilwoman proposes installing speed reducers on government cars to stay under 40 mph
Nonemergency government vehicles in Washington, D.C., could be limited to driving under 40 mph within city limits as lawmakers seek to crack down on speeding violations in the district.
WTOP
Candidates in Va.’s 10th Congressional District race weigh in on transgender student policies
The recent controversy related to transgender policies in Virginia schools made its way into a congressional race in Northern Virginia as the two candidates weighed in with their thoughts on the issue Sunday night. “That right belongs to the parents,” said Republican Hung Cao. Cao is challenging Democratic Rep....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
metalinjection
D.C. Attorneys Can't Find ICED EARTH Frontman & Insurrectionist JON SCHAFFER
Iced Earth frontman and noted insurrectionist Jon Schaffer seems to have disappeared. According to a report by The Republic, process servers attempting to physically notify Schaffer that the District of Columbia was suing him in federal court over his participation in the January 6 insurrection have failed to do so at least 25 times across seven different addresses in three separate states.
WTOP
Virginia or Maryland? GSA reveals scoring system that will determine new FBI HQ site
In March, a funding bill passed by Congress ordered the General Services Administration to begin the process of selecting a suburban location for a new FBI headquarters, with a goal of having the new site selected by the end of the fiscal year. With a new fiscal year starting Oct....
WTOP
Hogan convenes meeting with supporters to discuss possible White House run
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Gov. Larry Hogan continues to take tentative steps toward seeking the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. On Thursday evening, Hogan convened a meeting of about 50...
The ugliest day in Maryland and bloodiest day in U.S. history signaled a step toward freedom
SHARPSBURG, Md. (AP) — For the better part of 160 years, military historians have been poring over the movements of Union and Confederate soldiers through southern Washington County in the waning days of the summer of 1862 and piecing together the conditions that led to the worst single-day carnage in American history.But there's always been more to the Battle of Antietam than that, and historians have been piecing that jigsaw together, too.At the Antietam National Battlefield, park officials have been drawing on the rest of the Antietam story to guide new exhibits, wayside markers and other means of interpreting the...
WTOP
Fairfax Co. special education students disproportionately suspended, review finds
Students with disabilities in Virginia’s largest school system are disproportionately suspended compared to their peers without disabilities, according to the findings of a two-year review of Fairfax County Public Schools’ special education program. The Fairfax County School Board will be briefed Tuesday on findings of a review of...
WTOP
Window closing for Maryland drivers with unpaid video tolls to avoid penalties
Drivers in Maryland who have not paid their video tolls have 60 days to avoid associated civil penalties such as late payment fees. When the Maryland Transportation Authority’s grace period ends on Nov. 30, the state will charge drivers for not paying their video toll by its due date, according to a statement.
WTOP
Alexandria tells Va. leaders it won’t follow Youngkin’s transgender youth rights rollback
The City of Alexandria has officially notified Virginia leaders it will not follow the proposed Model Policies that Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued earlier this month affecting transgender students’ rights. The Youngkin administration’s proposed 2022 Model Policies on the Privacy, Dignity and Respect for All Students and Parents in Virginia’s...
WTOP
Abortion info fight targets university but affects far more
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A box truck equipped with a bright LED billboard began circling around the University of Idaho campus Friday. “Pregnant? You still have a choice,” read one of the bright blue-and-white messages flashing across the side. “You can still get abortion pills by mail,” read another message.
Comments / 0