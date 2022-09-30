Read full article on original website
americanmilitarynews.com
End of Navy SEALs as we know it? Navy to investigate famous SEAL BUD/S course says report
The U.S. Navy has ordered a high-level investigation of the Basic Underwater Demolition/SEALs (BUD/S) course, according to a new report on Friday. Such a high-level investigation into a major SEAL component could open the floodgates to congressional scrutiny and reform, potentially changing the entire course of the Navy SEALs. Vice...
Killed in World War II, Army Pfc. Jacks accounted for
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced recently that U.S. Army Pfc. Worley D. Jacks, 21, of Rutland, Ohio, killed during World War II, was accounted for.
25 Horrifying Images of The Civil War
Photography was still relatively new in 1861 as the Civil War began, but when America’s bloodiest conflict ended four years later, it had become possibly the most photographed event of the 19th century. To assemble a collection of photographs of the Civil War, 24/7 Tempo reviewed historical archives from Getty Images and Wikimedia Commons. The […]
Ohio GOP House candidate J.R. Majewski backtracks and claims his military records don't show any evidence of combat or Afghanistan service because they're 'classified'
Ohio GOP candidate J.R. Majewski has come up with a new defense about his combat records. At a Friday rally, Majewski said records related to a deployment to Afghanistan were "classified." All available military records showed that Majewski never served in Afghanistan, according to the AP. Ohio GOP House candidate...
Navy Times
Here’s what happens when you flush a toilet on a Navy ship
Sometimes, nature calls at the same time duty calls. But what happens to the waste of thousands of sailors who flush aboard Navy ships?. YVMA Productions, a YouTube channel, could bear the mystery no longer, so its camera crews set out to discover the answer for themselves. “The discharge of...
Photographer Captures Moving Portraits of Last WWII Veterans and Learns Their Survival Stories
Photographer Jeff Rease has spent the last three years taking portraits of World War II veterans around the world. The project, called Portraits of Honor, is part of Rease's goal of preserving and sharing stories from the war, —which is especially meaningful since the number of WWII survivors is declining every year. Since 2018, Rease has taken nearly 300 pictures of WWII veterans. He has traveled as far as France to meet with them. Rease recently created a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for the costs associated with the portraits, which he provides for free to the veterans. "I couldn't keep doing things...
All-female flight crews known as 'Night Witches' bombed the crap out of Nazi targets in WWII
The Germans were terrified of these pilots whose silent planes swooped in like ghosts.
I Survived Marine Corps Boot Camp 'Shark Attacks'
The intense experience of U.S. Marine Corps (USMC) Boot Camp is one I'll never forget. A Marine Corps Drill Instructor yells at a new recruit.By Staff Sergeant J.L. Wright Jr. — www.usmc.mil images, Public Domain, Wikimedia.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
The USS Forrestal (CV-59) Disaster Forever Changed the Way US Navy Sailors Learn Damage Control
The USS Forrestal (CV-59) served the US Navy for nearly four decades. During that time, she saw her fair share of combat, but no amount of fighting caused as much damage as the accident that occurred on her flight deck in 1967. The disaster caused a great loss of life, and the damage to the aircraft carrier was plentiful and expensive.
Wreck of Rare World War I Destroyer Found
The United States did not lose many ships during World War I, especially when compared to World War II. Most of the US-flagged ships destroyed during World War I were merchant ships and freighters. The only four surface ships to be confirmed lost during World War I as the result of enemy mines or torpedoes only numbered four. There was one destroyer, one armored cruiser, one battleship, and one Coast Guard vessel confirmed destroyed by enemy activity, according to data compiled by the US Merchant Marine.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Mitchell Paige: The MoH Recipient Who Took On 2,700 Japanese Soldiers on Guadalcanal
World War II produced a number of heroes, particularly within the US military. A total of 473 service members were presented with the Medal of Honor, the country’s highest decoration for acts of valor and selflessness in combat. US Marine Mitchell Paige was one of the individuals to receive the award, and upon his death in 2003 was the last surviving recipient from the Guadalcanal Campaign.
americanmilitarynews.com
Pic: US Navy flies Buddhist flag on ship for first time ever
The Buddhist pennant was flown on a U.S. Navy ship for the first time ever this week, according to a Navy press release published on Wednesday. The guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul raised the Buddhist flag on Sept. 11 in observance of a Buddhist Dharma service held aboard the ship. The flag features a blue Dharmachara (Dharma Wheel) on a white field with a rounded tip.
A group of young Ukrainians near the Donbas war front is making combat drones to carry bombs inscribed with messages for their Russian enemies: AFP video
A team of young soldiers in Ukraine is building drones and explosives to be used on the front lines. They are creating drones loaded with bombs to be used in combat in the Donbas region. Some of the bombs come inscribed with messages like "happy birthday." A new Agence France-Presse...
'Always airborne': All American Week ends with 82nd Airborne Division review at Fort Bragg
For the first time in three years, more than 19,000 paratroopers marched across Pike Field on Thursday for the 82nd Airborne Division Review. The review is a time for the division’s command team to inspect all of the division’s six brigades and headquarters units, which include a division artillery brigade, combat aviation brigade, a sustainment brigade and three brigade combat teams.
The Oldest Wartime Leaders in History
Whether it is running the affairs of state or directing complicated military maneuvers, age has not necessarily been a hindrance to wartime leadership. (These are the countries with the oldest leaders.) To compile a list of the oldest wartime leaders in history, 24/7 Tempo consulted sources including Britannica and Historynet. Besides leaders of nations, we […]
nationalinterest.org
The Pentagon Isn’t Impressed By Russia’s Troop Mobilization
A senior official noted that there continue to be protests across Russia and what he called “concern from the Russian population” about the mobilization. While the Pentagon is taking Russia’s "mobilization" of as many as 300,000 soldiers seriously, there are several reasons to think that its effects may not be as substantial as they first appear. During a background press briefing this week, senior Pentagon officials pointed out that a number of variables could weaken or diminish the impact of Russia’s mobilization.
Navy Times
Smedley Butler, American empire & war profiteering subject of new book
The United States began flexing its overseas muscles at the outset of the 20th Century — slowly at first, and later with more regularity and greater impact. In doing so, the country enmeshed itself in several smaller conflicts that not only combatted colonialist powers but delivered distinct advantages to the young nation. There was the Spanish-American War, the Philippine-American War, the Boxer Rebellion and a series of fights known as the Banana Wars.
‘Confederates were traitors’: Ty Seidule on West Point, race and American history
In a 36-year army career, Ty Seidule served in the US, Germany, Italy, Kenya, Kosovo, Macedonia, Saudi Arabia and Iraq. He retired a brigadier general. An emeritus West Point history professor, he now teaches at Hamilton College. His online video, Was the Civil War About Slavery?, has been viewed millions of times, and in 2021 he published a well-received book, Robert E Lee and Me: A Southerner’s Reckoning with the Myth of the Lost Cause.
Last WWII Medal of Honor recipient's foundation carries on legacy helping Gold Star families: 'Here to serve'
The Woody Williams Foundation, founded by the late World War II veteran Hershel Woodrow "Woody" Williams, aims to continue his legacy of honoring Gold Star families nationwide.
nationalinterest.org
Laboratory of War: The Army Is Turning Prototypes Into Lethal Weapons
Early prototypes of new technology and weapons which have shown promise in testing can then be evaluated in an operational context to help refine and establish requirements. Lasers, hypersonics, robots, and precision weaponry are all fast becoming key elements of the U.S. Army’s operational arsenal. Each of these paradigm-changing weapons systems first emerged from the science and technology element of the service.
