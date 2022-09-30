Photographer Jeff Rease has spent the last three years taking portraits of World War II veterans around the world. The project, called Portraits of Honor, is part of Rease's goal of preserving and sharing stories from the war, —which is especially meaningful since the number of WWII survivors is declining every year. Since 2018, Rease has taken nearly 300 pictures of WWII veterans. He has traveled as far as France to meet with them. Rease recently created a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for the costs associated with the portraits, which he provides for free to the veterans. "I couldn't keep doing things...

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 23 DAYS AGO