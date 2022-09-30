Read full article on original website
LED Bulbs May Not Be as Great as We Thought — Studies Show Health and Environmental Risks
For the last several years, LED lights have been touted as a more eco-friendly alternative to traditional light bulbs. However, new studies show they may not be as sustainable as we previously thought. Evidently, LED lights come with major health and environmental risks. So should we stop buying them, or...
To understand the scale of the climate emergency, look at hurricanes | Peter Kalmus
Climate breakdown is far more intense in 2022 than even many scientists expected, yet the world still isn’t treating this like a crisis
Phys.org
Radical action is needed for the climate. This means transforming the way we do science
Record-breaking heat waves, droughts and floods make regular headlines around the globe, and scientists say the risk, frequency and intensity of these weather extremes are tied to the ever-increasing levels of planet-heating gases we pump into the atmosphere. Humanity's incremental response to the climate crisis has yet to show signs of getting the existential threat under control. Radical, transformative responses are needed everywhere—and this includes in the realm of science for development.
Phys.org
Agricultural rewilding can help restore the environment and support production of high-welfare food, researchers say
Rewilding landscapes using elements of farming practice can help to restore ecosystems and produce high-welfare, high-quality food, researchers say. "Agricultural rewilding" can also help to overcome concerns about the impact of rewilding on livelihoods and produce "win-win" environmental and human benefits, according to the researchers. Agricultural rewilding involves restoring ecosystems...
IN THIS ARTICLE
earth.com
Climate stress causes undetected changes in marine ecosystems
Climate change is anticipated to affect ocean biodiversity and play a major role in future changes in the structure of marine communities. This is because marine species are directly impacted by changes in ocean temperature and acidity, which can alter their abundance, diversity, distribution, feeding patterns, development and breeding. Measurements of biodiversity are thus commonly used in studies that monitor and assess the effects of climate change on marine communities.
Scientists urge top publisher to withdraw faulty climate study
A fundamentally flawed study claiming that scientific evidence of a climate crisis is lacking should be withdrawn from the peer-reviewed journal in which it was published, top climate scientists have told AFP. Appearing earlier this year in The European Physical Journal Plus, published by Springer Nature, the study purports to review data on possible changes in the frequency or intensity of rainfall, cyclones, tornadoes, droughts and other extreme weather events. The peer-reviewed paper by four Italian scientists appeared in January 2022 in one of the more than 2,000 journals published by Springer Nature, one of the most prestigious science publishers in the world.
themomkind.com
How to Be a Sustainable Parent: 9 Ways Practical Tips
THIS POST MAY CONTAIN AFFILIATE LINKS. PLEASE READ MY DISCLOSURE FOR MORE INFO. New statistics say global warming and ocean pollution are civilization’s most significant concerns. More than 88% of marine species surveyed by WWF are polluted by plastic waste in the ocean. According to the findings, several creatures have eaten these polymers, including humans. Attitudes toward the environment have undoubtedly shifted recently.
natureworldnews.com
Rising Ozone Pollution is a Silent Threat to Pollination and Plants' Health [Research]
New research revealed that rising levels of zone pollution could interrupt the pollination process of plants and animals. The excess ground-level zero ozone is seen to damage the flowering plants' patterns, flower blooms, and plant foliage. According to the US Forest Service (USDA), it explained that pollination is an important...
