Austin Public Health & Travis County Partnering with Community Organizations for COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics This Weekend

AUSTIN, TX – Austin Public Health (APH) and Travis County partner with community organizations to provide free COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the county. The following are events scheduled Sept. 30 - Oct. 3.

Clinics are open to all eligible individuals without registration or appointment and do not require identification, insurance, or proof of citizenship. All vaccinations are free. If you are receiving your second dose, third dose or booster shot, please bring your Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card to be updated.

Individuals attending these events should be weather- and traffic-aware. Remember to wear appropriate clothing, including garments that allow you to easily expose your arm.

To locate providers in your area with a supply of COVID-19 vaccines, go to Vaccines.gov (Vacunas.gov for Spanish), or text your zip code to 438829 (822862 for Spanish).

NOTICE: Hours are subject to change.

Friday, Sept. 30

UT Elementary School (Austin Public Health)

Time: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Address: 2200 E 6th St Austin, TX 78702

Vaccine: Moderna (6+ months), Pfizer (6+ months), Novavax (12+ years), Moderna updated bivalent booster (18+ years), Pfizer updated bivalent booster (12+ years), and flu

Central Texas Allied Health Institute (Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m - 2 p.m.

Address: 1400 Tillery St. Austin, TX 78721

Vaccine: Pfizer (6+ months), Moderna (6+ months)

Mexican Consulado (Austin Public Health)

Time: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Address: 5202 E Ben White Blvd #150, Austin, TX 78741

Vaccine: Moderna (6+ months), Pfizer (6+ months), Novavax (12+ years), Moderna updated bivalent booster (18+ years), Pfizer updated bivalent booster (12+ years), and flu

La Mexicana Market – Rundberg (Travis County)

La Mexicana Market – Stassney (Travis County)

Poco Loco Supermercado – Cameron (Travis County)

Saturday, Oct. 1

Austin Vietnamese American Medical Professional Society (AVAMPS)

Time: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Address: 8401 Cameron Rd, Austin, TX 78754

Vaccine: Moderna (12+ years), Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna updated bivalent booster (18+ years), Pfizer updated bivalent booster (12+ years), and flu

Travis County Constable Precinct 4 Office (Travis County)

Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Address: 4011 McKinney Falls Pkwy. Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)

Austin Country Flea Market (Travis County)

Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Address: 9500 US 290 Austin, TX 78724

Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)

812 Outdoor Flea Market (Travis County)

Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Address: 8714 FM 812 Austin, TX 78719

Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)

La Moreliana (Travis County)

Del Valle Opportunity Center (Travis County)

Time: 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Address: 5301 Ross Rd. Del Valle, TX 78617

Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)

Sunday, Oct. 2

Travis County Constable Precinct 4 Office (Travis County)

Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Address: 4011 McKinney Falls Pkwy. Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)

Austin Country Flea Market (Travis County)

Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Address: 9500 US 290 Austin, TX 78724

Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)

812 Outdoor Flea Market (Travis County)

Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Address: 8714 FM 812 Austin, TX 78719

Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)

Monday, Oct. 3

La Mexicana Market – Rundberg (Travis County)

La Mexicana Market – Stassney (Travis County)

Poco Loco Supermercado – Cameron (Travis County)

*The vaccination sites are closed to the press. While vaccinations are occurring, each site is considered a hospital with patients, and only authorized visits are allowed. Agencies listed in parentheses for each location (Austin Public Health or Travis County) are the only entities that can authorize admittance.

