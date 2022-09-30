Read full article on original website
Related
radio7media.com
Bessie Marie Taylor
Bessie Marie Taylor, age 90 of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Saturday October 1, 2022 at STRHS-Lawrenceburg after an extended illness. She was a native of Lawrence Co, TN. Retired Seamstress & Homemaker, and a member of CenterPoint Baptist Church. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Tuesday October 4, 2022 at 1:00 PM. Arnold Brown will be officiating. Burial will follow in CenterPoint Methodist Cemetery.
radio7media.com
Malcom Villard Smith
Malcom Villard “Mickey” Smith, 72, of Killen, AL, passed away at his home on October 2, 2022. Mickey was a native of Loretto, TN and was an Asphalt Foreman for Cadillac Asphalt Company in Michigan. Mickey is survived by:. Wife: Cynthia Lynn Barron Smith. Sons: Randy Smith, Mickey...
radio7media.com
Micheal Wade Shults
Michael Wade Shults, age 63 of Oak Harbor, WA, originally of Lawrenceburg, TN, passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022. He was of the Baptist Faith. He was a retired Lieutenant Commander in the United States Navy that loved hunting, fishing, and all things UT Football. He is preceded in...
radio7media.com
Johnny Charles McDow
Johnny Charles “J.C.” McDow, age 79 of Lawrenceburg, TN, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at his home. He was a member of Napier Pentecostal Church. He was the owner of multiple businesses, including McDow Amoco, a mechanic shop turned gas station, in Woodhaven, MI, for 30 years. He loved to fish and hunt and was a retired Pastor at Faith in Christ Church in Ecorce, MI. In his younger days, he loved to shoot pool, listen to music, spend time with friends and family.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
radio7media.com
Barbara Ann Bevels Watson
Barbara Ann Bevels Watson, age 81, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Meadowbrook Nursing Home, Pulaski, TN. She was born on September 21, 1941 in Dellrose, TN, she was preceded in death by her parents, Erskin and Stella Hobbs Bevels, by her husband Rabon Layne, sisters, Marvilyn Lineburger, Reba Johnson, brothers, Lavonne Bevels and Bobby Bevels, she loved flowers and her dogs Sammy and Suzie.
Obituary: Ronnie Rogers
Ronnie Rogers, age 67, of Cullman passed away on Sept. 28, 2022. Mr. Rogers loved Alabama football. He was loved by all who knew him and will dearly missed. He is preceded in death by his parents: Dilmus Rogers and Opal Matheney; stepfather: William A. Matheney; brother: Ricky Wayne Rogers. Ronnie is survived by stepmother: Doris Matheney. Visitation will be held Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. at Crestview Memorial Funeral Home, Adamsville, AL. Graveside services will be held on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, 1 p.m. at Crestview Memorial Gardens, Adamsville, AL, with Dennis Loyd officiating. Burial will take place in the Crestview Memorial Gardens.
Jason Isbell’s Shoalsfest returns to Florence for third year
ShoalsFest has returned to Florence for its third year! The festival, created by Lauderdale County native and Grammy-award winner, Jason Isbell, includes music from local bands as well as internationally-recognized musicians.
Sheffield City Council dedicates road to Sgt. Nick Risner
A road in Sheffield will soon bear the name of Sgt. Nick Risner, a police officer who died in the line of duty last year.
RELATED PEOPLE
radio7media.com
Donation Made to Lion Recovery at UNA
TAMMY AND JIM FISHER, OF FLORENCE, RECENTLY CONTRIBUTED $5,000 TO THE UNIVERSITY OF NORTH ALABAMA IN HONOR OF THEIR SON, CONNOR. 28-YEAR-OLD CONNOR HAD A DREAM OF ESTABLISHING AN ADDICTION RECOVERY CENTER FOR YOUNG PEOPLE. THE DONATION IS DIRECTED TOWARD LION RECOVERY WHICH IS A DEPARTMENT HOUSED WITHIN UNA HEALTH SERVICES AND WAS ESTABLISHED TO PROVIDE PROGRAMS AND ASSISTANCE TO UNA STUDENTS WHO FIND THEMSELVES BATTLING SUBSTANCE ABUSE AND ADDICTION. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO UNA.EDU FORWARD SLASH GIVE.
Shoalsfest returns after two years
FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – – – Shoalsfest has returned to the Shoals Area for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The festival was created by Lauderdale County native and Grammy-award winner, Jason Isbell. The lineup includes local bands as well as internationally-recognized musicians. Several festival attendees told News 19 they were very happy […]
radio7media.com
33rd Annual Oktoberfest Celebration in Loretto
THE 33RD ANNUAL CELEBRATION OF OKTOBERFEST IS GOING ON NOW IN THE CITY OF LORETTO. IN KEEPING WITH TRADITION, THERE WILL BE GERMAN FOOD, PARTIES, DANCING AND OTHER EVENTS THROUGH OUT THE MONTH. FROM THE CROWNING OF MISTER AND MISS OKTOBERFEST TO THE ANNOUNCING OF THE NEW BURGERMEISTER. OKTOBERFEST IS ABOUT FOOD, FUN, AND FELLOWSHIP. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO LORETTO LIFT UP’S FACEBOOK PAGE.
WAAY-TV
Alabama Original: Rattlesnake Saloon
Dinner with a view takes on a whole new meaning at the Rattlesnake Saloon in Tuscumbia. It's a place where the song "She'll be coming 'round the Mountain" really is appropriate. Maybe it's because you literally come down a mountain when you head to your table. "Next thing you know,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Addison crowns 1-year old Saige Hall homecoming princess
ADDISON, Ala. – Sept. 16, 2022, was a special night in Addison. It was homecoming, and the Bulldogs took on Waterloo, but that wasn’t the highlight of the evening. After the homecoming court was announced, 1-year-old Saige Hall, who is battling stage 3 kidney cancer, was crowned homecoming princess. According to her mom, Sadie Hall, there was not a dry eye in sight. “When we got the call saying that the senior class wanted to honor her in a big way, I never would’ve guessed this is what they had planned. There were honestly no words, just tears. We just felt...
radio7media.com
CSCC Partners with TCAT Pulaski
COLUMBIA STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE’S ENGINEERING SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY PROGRAM RECENTLY SIGNED AN ARTICULATION/TRANSFER AGREEMENT WITH THE TENNESSEE COLLEGE OF APPLIED TECHNOLOGY AT PULASKI TO HELP STUDENTS CONTINUE THEIR EDUCATION TOWARD AN ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE DEGREE. THE AGREEMENT HELPS IN FACILITATING THE TRANSFER OF TCAT PULASKI STUDENTS TO COLUMBIA STATE AFTER THEY RECEIVE DIPLOMAS FROM THE INDUSTRIAL MAINTENANCE TECHNOLOGY AND ADVANCED MANUFACTURING PROGRAMS. STUDENTS THAT COMPLETE THESE TCAT PULASKI PROGRAMS WILL THEN BE ELIGIBLE FOR ARTICULATED COURSE CREDITS AT COLUMBIA STATE. FOR MORE INFORAMTION ON TCAT PULASKI GO TO TCATPULASKI.EDU FOR MORE INFORMATION ON COLUMBIA STATE GO TO COLUMBIA STATE.EDU.
radio7media.com
Ocktober Heritage Festival Scheduled for this Weekend in Hohenwald
THE 2022 OKTOBER HERITAGE FESTIVAL WILL BE HELD OCTOBER 7TH AND OCTOBER 8TH IN DOWNTOWN HOHENWALD. THE CELEBRATION WHICH HAS BEEN AN ANNUAL EVENT FOR OVER 43 YEARS WILL HAVE ENTERTAINMENT, AND VENDORS. IN ADDITION TO THE FESTIVITIES IN TOWN, THERE WILL BE A 20 MILE YARD SALE ON HIGHWAY 20 FROM SUMMERTOWN TO HOHENWALD WHICH OVER THE YEARS HAS GROWN AS LOCALS SAW AN OPPORTUNITY TO JOIN FORCES WITH THE FESTIVAL.
tdalabamamag.com
5-Star DB Jahlil Hurley excited to join Alabama football in January
Jahlil Hurley has made some big plays this season for Florence High School, and he is excited to join Alabama football in a few months. The Crimson Tide picked up a commitment from Hurley in January. He is the Tide’s longest-standing commit, and he chose Alabama over Georgia, Auburn and others. With pledges from Hurley, Tony Mitchell, and Caleb Downs, Alabama’s 2023 defensive back class is loaded.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
themadisonrecord.com
Cassie Reasner Is A “Machine” On Sparkman Volleyball Team- Senior Is Two-Sport Athlete
HARVEST- “I am so glad she stayed with us this season,” said Chandler Phillips, head coach of the Sparkman volleyball team, on her feelings on senior player Cassie Reasner who already committed to sign a college scholarship with the University of Kentucky to play softball. “She could have...
Hartselle Enquirer
Released then jailed, chiropractor accused of poisoning wife wants back out of jail
A chiropractor whose bond was revoked when he failed to surrender a passport he said he couldn’t find is seeking release from jail so he can support the wife he is charged with attempting to kill. Brian Thomas Mann, 34, a Hartselle resident with a chiropractic business in Decatur,...
Cullman offers the best of the wurst for Oktoberfest
Cullman has the best of the wurst. Nobody in Alabama does the German festival of Oktoberfest quite like Cullman. On Saturday afternoon, the first day of October, thousands of spectators packed both sides of U.S. 31 for a one-mile stretch through downtown Cullman for the Oktoberfest parade. Lasting more than an hour, the parade featured marching bands, cheerleaders and pageant queens from schools and organizations throughout Cullman County.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 5 Best Italian Restaurants In Decatur AL
Decatur, Alabama, is known for its attractive neighborhoods, rich small businesses, and close-knit restaurant and diner culture. It’s a delightful city with the proper selection of typical Italian meals and exquisite dining alternatives for visitors and residents alike. I’ve got you covered if you’re seeking the top Italian restaurants...
Comments / 0