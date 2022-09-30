Read full article on original website
WHSV
Augusta County residents opposed to rezoning proposal for Route 11 in Greenville
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A proposal in Augusta County calls for 109 acres in Greenville to be rezoned for a business deal, but everyone is not on board with it. The land is proposed to become a 1 million-square-foot distribution center, with smaller industrial-use buildings. Nancy Sorrells served eight...
Augusta Free Press
Alert: Thru traffic shut down as Waynesboro works to reduce flooding with drainage improvement project
The City of Waynesboro sent out a news update this afternoon related to a drainage improvement project for N. Delphine and Georgia Avenues. The project is under way according to the city and traffic on Maryland Avenue between N. Delphine and Harding Avenues will be closed to thru traffic for a portion of the project.
WHSV
Residents of Harrisonburg’s Old Town Neighborhood fed up with JMU student parties
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Residents of the Old Town Neighborhood in Harrisonburg have gotten fed up with parties and disorderly conduct from JMU students living in the neighborhood, and one woman has organized her neighbors to take action. “It is just something that I am not willing to tolerate in...
WHSV
Waynesboro’s South River Greenway expansion open to walkers and riders
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The newest section of Waynesboro’s South River Greenway is officially open. The Greenway has been a work in progress since 2018. Prior to this extension, the city had 1.2 miles of trail. Now, that’s up to two miles. The latest addition to the trail connects the two sides of the city.
WHSV
Open Doors shelter to reopen Nov. 7
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As the weather continues to cool, many of Harrisonburg’s homeless still have no place to stay at night but that will change in about a month. Open Doors low barrier shelter announced on Monday that it will reopen on Nov. 7 at Dayton United Methodist Church.
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Part of Carters Mountain Road closing for seven weeks for bridge work
The Virginia Department of Transportation bridge crew will close Route 627 (Carters Mountain Road) in Albemarle County between Route 708 (Secretarys Road) and Route 727 (Blenheim Road) for seven weeks beginning on Monday. No residential or business entrances are located in the section of roadway where crews will be replacing...
cbs19news
Harrisonburg hosting Shenandoah Valley Pride 2022
HARRISONBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) –- The City of Harrisonburg is hosting the Shenandoah Valley Pride event through diversity. People are invited to celebrate the freedom of pride and diversity, rain or shine. People are welcome to bring their family, friends, and pets along, as the event is pet and...
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville seeks holiday tree donation for 25th anniversary Grand Illumination
The City of Charlottesville is thinking ahead to the annual Grand Illumination and asking landowners to consider donating a tree for the holiday season. Steve Gaines, urban forrester with the Charlottesville Parks and Recreation Department, is leading the effort for the city. The city is in search of a conifer...
NBC 29 News
UPDATE: 1 person dead after crash on Rt. 250 Bypass, near Ivy Rd.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Police say one person is dead and another is hospitalized after a crash on Route 250 Bypass at Ivy Road. Albemarle County Police Department responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash just after 3:30 p.m. Sunday, October 2. ACPD says one driver was...
WHSV
VSP investigating fatal crash in Rockingham County
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County. The crash occurred Saturday Oct. 1, at 1:25 p.m. at the intersection of Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) and Route 620 (Indian Trail Road). A 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling west on Route 33...
cbs19news
Police investigating fatal crash on 250 Bypass
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- One person was killed in a weekend crash in Albemarle County. Around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, the Albemarle County Police Department and Department of Fire Rescue responded to a crash on the Route 250 Bypass at Ivy Road. One person was taken to the University...
Augusta Free Press
Rockingham County: Jeep runs stoplight on Route 33, killing McGaheysville man
Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County that occurred Saturday at 1:25 p.m. at the intersection of Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) and Route 620 (Indian Trail Road). A 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling west on Route 33 when it failed to stop at a...
wsvaonline.com
One Person Dies in Vehicle Crash in Rockingham County
MCGAHEYSVILLE, Va – Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County. The crash occurred Saturday at 1:25 p.m. at the intersection of Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) and Route 620 (Indian Trail Road). A 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling west on Route 33 when it...
Augusta Free Press
Farm Credit honors Augusta County resident for four decades with the cooperative
Augusta County resident Katrina Davis has retired from Farm Credit of the Virginias after more than four decades with the cooperative. Davis was raised on a beef cattle farm in Augusta County. She joined the association as a loan assistant at the Verona branch in 1982. At the time, she...
cbs19news
Police ask for help to find runaway from Crozet area
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is asking for assistance regarding the whereabouts of a young woman. According to police, 15-year-old Abigail Garfield of Crozet may be with her boyfriend, another juvenile, or staying with friends in the Waynesboro area. She is a white girl...
WHSV
New addiction recovery group hoping to fill need in Shenandoah, Page County
SHENANDOAH, Va. (WHSV) - According to the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics, there are an average of 1,547 overdose deaths per year in Virginia. To try and help prevent deaths and help those struggling with addiction locally, a new support group has formed in the town of Shenandoah. “We...
Group wanted for stealing electronics from Culpeper Verizon store
Police in Culpeper County are looking for a group of people caught on camera who stole numerous items from an electronics store.
theriver953.com
Two fatalities in Route 50 crash
Thursday night, a 2016 Ford Fusion collided head on with a 2019 Ford F-150 on Route 50. The passenger in the Fusion, 86 year old Janet Burke of Petersburg, WV was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver Jerry Burke, 85 of Petersburg, passed away from his injuries hours later...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro Voter Guide: Big changes ahead for city voters on Election Day
There’s a whole lot of change in Waynesboro when it comes to voting in November. From redistricting to moving city elections to November, voters may be scratching their heads on where to vote early or on Election Day. AugustaFreePress.com is breaking down the changes for you. Redistricting. A number...
