ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sanitary Sewer#Sewer System#Plumbing#John Paul Jones#Patrick Henry#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Harrisonburg
WHSV

Open Doors shelter to reopen Nov. 7

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As the weather continues to cool, many of Harrisonburg’s homeless still have no place to stay at night but that will change in about a month. Open Doors low barrier shelter announced on Monday that it will reopen on Nov. 7 at Dayton United Methodist Church.
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

Harrisonburg hosting Shenandoah Valley Pride 2022

HARRISONBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) –- The City of Harrisonburg is hosting the Shenandoah Valley Pride event through diversity. People are invited to celebrate the freedom of pride and diversity, rain or shine. People are welcome to bring their family, friends, and pets along, as the event is pet and...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

VSP investigating fatal crash in Rockingham County

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County. The crash occurred Saturday Oct. 1, at 1:25 p.m. at the intersection of Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) and Route 620 (Indian Trail Road). A 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling west on Route 33...
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

Police investigating fatal crash on 250 Bypass

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- One person was killed in a weekend crash in Albemarle County. Around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, the Albemarle County Police Department and Department of Fire Rescue responded to a crash on the Route 250 Bypass at Ivy Road. One person was taken to the University...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

One Person Dies in Vehicle Crash in Rockingham County

MCGAHEYSVILLE, Va – Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County. The crash occurred Saturday at 1:25 p.m. at the intersection of Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) and Route 620 (Indian Trail Road). A 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling west on Route 33 when it...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Police ask for help to find runaway from Crozet area

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is asking for assistance regarding the whereabouts of a young woman. According to police, 15-year-old Abigail Garfield of Crozet may be with her boyfriend, another juvenile, or staying with friends in the Waynesboro area. She is a white girl...
CROZET, VA
theriver953.com

Two fatalities in Route 50 crash

Thursday night, a 2016 Ford Fusion collided head on with a 2019 Ford F-150 on Route 50. The passenger in the Fusion, 86 year old Janet Burke of Petersburg, WV was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver Jerry Burke, 85 of Petersburg, passed away from his injuries hours later...
PETERSBURG, WV
Augusta Free Press

Waynesboro Voter Guide: Big changes ahead for city voters on Election Day

There’s a whole lot of change in Waynesboro when it comes to voting in November. From redistricting to moving city elections to November, voters may be scratching their heads on where to vote early or on Election Day. AugustaFreePress.com is breaking down the changes for you. Redistricting. A number...
WAYNESBORO, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy