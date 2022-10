Animal shelters are facing a shortage of space across Alaska. Your Alaska Link’s Ian Stewart reports on some of the challenges the animal shelters are seeing. Plenty of shelters across Anchorage and the Mat-Su have been having trouble sheltering pets with space getting tight. With many of the foster homes unable to house anymore. ACAT is one of the shelters facing this problem. With covid and inflation added to the mix it hasn’t made it easy for pet owners.

