Morgantown, WV

WVU Rifle Opens Season Saturday vs. Memphis

By Tanner Cain, WVU Athletics
 2 days ago

The No. 6-ranked West Virginia University rifle team opens its 2022-23 season on Saturday, Oct. 1, as the Mountaineers play host to No. 14 Memphis at the Bill McKenzie Rifle Range inside the WVU Shell Building in Morgantown.

Saturday’s contest against the Tigers is set for 9 a.m. ET, and admission is free. Live stats and targets for the match will be available on WVUsports.com.

West Virginia is 15-2 all-time against Memphis. This season marks the second consecutive meeting against the Tigers. Last year, WVU defeated UM, 4718-4622, on Oct. 10, 2021, in Morgantown. West Virginia swept Memphis in both disciplines, winning smallbore, 2341-2279, and air rifle, 2377-2343.

Of note, former Mountaineer All-American and two-time individual NCAA champion Morgan Phillips returns to Morgantown to lead Memphis as a first-year head coach.

West Virginia finished the 2022-23 campaign with a 12-1 record, including a 7-1 mark inside the Great American Rifle Conference (GARC). The Mountaineers finished the season by capturing a share of the 2021-22 GARC regular-season title, along with Kentucky, marking the second consecutive season that WVU has brought home the regular-season crown.

The Mountaineers shot an NCAA Qualifying Score of 9441 in 2021-22, which helped them earn their 14th consecutive bid to the NCAA Rifle Championships. At the 2021-22 GARC Championships, hosted by Army, West Virginia shot a 2345 smallbore and a 2387 in air rifle for a combined score of 4732 to finish second. WVU concluded the 2022-23 season by shooting a 4700 at the 2022 NCAA Rifle Championships, hosted by Air Force, and finished sixth at the event.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

