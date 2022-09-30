Read full article on original website
SAN ANGELO – Angelo State University Police are searching for a theft suspect. Do you know the man in the photos below?
Goodfellow Air Force Base released a statement on the Sunday stabbing death of a man stationed at the base.
SAN ANGELO, TX — Police told us that so far, their investigation and searches around San Angelo Central High School have not uncovered any evidence of imminent danger to faculty, staff or students. Police had cleared the students to continue with the pre-planned and scheduled early release by about 12:15 p.m. San Angelo ISD notified parents via text message at around 12:18 p.m. about the incident at Central. At least a dozen police vehicles had surrounded Central High School starting at around 11:45 a.m. No one was allowed in or out initially. According to the school website, students were…
SAN ANGELO – Friends of a San Angelo woman whose leg was broken during a domestic dispute have set up a GoFundMe to raise money for her extensive treatment. As previously reported, on Sep. 29, Steven Thomas Walter, 28, of San Angelo, was arrested for aggravated assault that caused serious bodily injury after he allegedly broke his wife's leg during a domestic dispute. For the original story see: San Angelo Man Arrested for Allegedly Beating a Woman so Brutally He Broke Her Leg Now Becca Walter friends are asking for help. The injuries where severe and she is going to need additional …
SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Police Department released the following information about the hoax threat called into San Angelo Central High School Friday morning. "On 09/30/22, Officers with the SAPD were dispatched to Central High School in reference to a hoax call indicating that shots had been fired on the Central High School campus. Central High School administration along with SAPD placed the campus on lockdown for the safety of the students. Multiple officers and other law enforcement agencies quickly responded to Central and began to secure both the interior and exterior of the…
The ASUPD is looking to identify a person suspect of recent theft on campus.
SAN ANGELO, TX – More information was revealed about multiple brawls that took place at the Whiskey River Saloon prior to Saturday’s stabbing death in court documents. According to court documents, on Oct. 2 at around 1 a.m., officers with the San Angelo Police Department were dispatched to the bar at 125 E. Concho in downtown San Angelo in response to stabbings. As the lead officer arrived, he was informed that multiple people had been stabbed following a fight. The officers' initial task at the scene was to triage and try to stabilize the stabbing victims before paramedics arrived. As more…
This National Principals Month, San Angelo ISD is proud to celebrate our 23 outstanding campus leaders who make a difference in the lives of nearly 14,000 children and 2,000 staff members in our community every day. Join us in thanking these principals today, and all month long:. Lauri Herndon, Alta...
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A stabbing incident at the Whiskey River Saloon in San Angelo left multiple people injured and a 28 year old male dead. San Angelo Police were called to the location around 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning, where they learned a verbal fight inside the saloon led to the stabbing in the parking lot.
Authorities responded to a motor vehicle crash on Monday evening on US Highway 67. The Texas Department of Public Safety reported that Richard Wayne Bruce, 73, was driving a pickup truck on [..]
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Ray Vera, 40, has been charged with the murder of a 28-year old man following an altercation Oct. 2 in the Whiskey River Saloon parking lot, 125 E. Concho Ave. According to the San Angelo Police Department, Vera and multiple other men from Goodfellow Air...
SAN ANGELO, TX — A Marine who was stationed at Goodfellow Air Force Base is dead following a fight at a bar in San Angelo’s popular downtown district. According to witnesses that night, at least three ambulances were dispatched to the parking lot of the Whiskey River Bar, 125 E. Concho Ave. Police said that upon their arrival at the fight scene at around 1 a.m. this morning, they were told that multiple people had been stabbed. Police then found a 28-year-old with multiple stab wounds. He was rushed to nearby Shannon Medical Center in critical condition. There were other stab victims as…
Over the past 24 hours, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center.
SAN ANGELO, TX — The San Angelo Police Department gave an update on Tuesday about the shooting threat that occurred at Lake View High School last week. As previously reported, on Sep. 22, LVHS was put on lockdown following a threat at the school. Now police say they have arrested the suspect.
LAREDO – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents stop a narcotics smuggling attempt north of Laredo last week. On September 30, Laredo North Station agents working their assigned duties, received a report of individuals on Apparitions Drive near the World Trade Bridge attempting to load several bundles of what appeared to be marijuana into a vehicle.
SAN ANGELO – Police Reports indicate an alleged toxic girlfriend was arrested on Thursday morning after she tried to cut her boyfriend's throat with a box cutter. According to court documents, on Sep. 28, officers with the San Angelo Police Department were dispatched to the 400 block of S. Monroe st. for the report of a domestic disturbance. Once officers arrived, they found a boyfriend and a girlfriend who had been in an argument. During witness statements, the officers were able to determine that the couple had been arguing in bed. The girlfriend told her man to get out of the bed. The…
SAN ANGELO, TX – The Tom Green County Sheriff's Office released a statement on Wednesday afternoon about the shooting that took place last night in Grape Creek. As first reported, on Sep. 27, a women was shot by her boyfriend inside of their mobile home. Once TGCSO deputies arrived they were told by the boyfriend that he had shot her while he was high on meth. Court documents also revealed that deputies discovered a sawed off shot gun. For the original story see: Meth'd Up Grape Creek Man Allegedly Kills Girlfriend with a Redneck Shotgun in a Mobile Home The release from the TGCSO did not…
SAN ANGELO, TX — Canadian Special Forces were in San Angelo last week conducting exercises. When we talked to the leaders of the group that arrived here in two C-130J aircraft at Mathis Field, they said they love the clear skies and weather in San Angelo. Exactly for what...
RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two people were killed and three injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Runnels County Tuesday afternoon. A press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety reveals Ronald Presley, 74, of Winters, and Jeffrey Stewart, 43, of Ballinger, were both pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that happened […]
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University's Planetarium will present 11 different full-dome public astronomy shows during its fall 2022 schedule starting Wednesday, Oct. 5, in the Vincent Building, 2333 Vanderventer St. The planetarium shows will run at 7 p.m. on select Wednesdays and Thursdays through Nov. 17. All...
