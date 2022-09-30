SAN ANGELO – Police Reports indicate an alleged toxic girlfriend was arrested on Thursday morning after she tried to cut her boyfriend's throat with a box cutter. According to court documents, on Sep. 28, officers with the San Angelo Police Department were dispatched to the 400 block of S. Monroe st. for the report of a domestic disturbance. Once officers arrived, they found a boyfriend and a girlfriend who had been in an argument. During witness statements, the officers were able to determine that the couple had been arguing in bed. The girlfriend told her man to get out of the bed. The…

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO