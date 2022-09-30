Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
3 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasNew Orleans, LA
3 Amazing Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
5 Seafood Restaurants in Louisiana That Are Considered the Best Places To Eat in the Entire StateJoe MertensLouisiana State
theadvocate.com
Ascension Episcopal relishes new lease on life after elusive first win as district play begins
After an 0-4 start, Ascension Episcopal got into the win column by routing West St. John 42-0 last week. Blue Gators coach Stephen Hearen, whose team travels to 1-4 Catholic-New Iberia in a District 8-2A opener, likes the way his team has handled adversity. "It was uncharted territory for the...
Expect Heavy Traffic Around Cajun Field and The Cajundome This Saturday
UL-Lafayette is celebrating homecoming this Saturday at Cajun Field and for those planning to attend the game, you may want to arrive early.
Eunice Junior High will be closed Oct. 4 and 5
Eunice Junior High will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 4 and 5.
theadvocate.com
Pizzaville USA has closed its Lafayette location near UL campus
The Pizzaville USA location in Lafayette has apparently closed. It’s unknown when the local pizza restaurant shut the doors on the location at 1540 Johnston St. near the University of Louisiana at Lafayette campus, but a sign outside the building indicates the space is available for lease. Pizzaville USA...
UPDATE: Lafayette High School Moving to Shelter In Place Status After Online Threats Lead to Campus Lockdown
Lafayette High school was placed on lockdown Monday morning due to online threats made toward "named students and staff members."
theadvocate.com
Weak Gulf of Mexico activity could hamper Lafayette economy, but job gains are on the horizon
The Lafayette area could gain 5,300 jobs over the next two years, but the region’s economy is likely to be held back by slow drilling activity in the Gulf of Mexico, according to the Louisiana Economic Forecast, an annual report published by economist Loren Scott. Scott’s report was unveiled...
Additional LHS online threat being investigated
The Lafayette Parish School System has released that they are investigating a second threat that is circulating on social media.
Over 40 Things a Cajun Might Say
Cajuns are fun, caring, food-loving people but we can say some crazy stuff. When it comes to communication and the way we speak, an outsider might be lost, to say the least. One almost has to be from our neck of the woods to "get it". There's no place like...
Best ‘Under the Radar’ Plate Lunches in Acadiana
Plate lunches in Acadiana are almost as important as religion. With so many choices, we asked you where to find the best ones. You know, the "If You Know, You Know" ones that might not be the most obvious choices, and you know your stuff!. It's often said that our...
theadvocate.com
Wine on Pointe at Pointe-Marie, a Farm Fresh Brunch in Lafayette and a Wine Walkabout at Martin's
October is here, and temperatures are finally getting lower. Which makes the conditions perfect for City Pork Catering's outdoor get-together, "Wine on Pointe." The wine pairing starts at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, in Pointe-Marie Square, 14200 River Road. This event has four stations of different delectable choices perfect for...
South Louisiana Men Cited for Shrimping Violations at Rockefeller
Five men with connections to South Louisiana were cited by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents according to the Department's website. The violations occurred at the Rockefeller Refuge between September 27th and October 1st of 2022. All of the men are facing citations for taking more shrimp than the legal limit allows.
Morning crash causing delays on I-10
An early morning crash on I-10 is causing traffic delays.
L'Observateur
Excessive Speed Leads to Fatal Crash in Jefferson Davis Parish
Jefferson Davis Parish – On October 2, 2022, at approximately 10:47 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop D was notified of a single-vehicle crash on US Hwy 165 at the I-10 overpass in Jefferson Davis Parish. The crash claimed the life of 60-year-old Charles Reeves of Oakdale. The preliminary investigation...
School pickup lines creating traffic and blocking local business
With bus driver shortages creating a greater need for car riders, a Lafayette doctor has school pickup lines blocking his driveway.
theadvocate.com
Check out these 11 fairs, festivals or expos in south Louisiana this weekend
Does swamp life interest you? Have a sweet tooth? Is cosplay your thing?. Fairs, festivals and expos in the area this weekend highlight those and other passions as fall gatherings usher in October. Here's a look at some of these outdoor and indoor events in south Louisiana over the next...
Second Online Threat Against Lafayette High Has LPSS and Lafayette Police On Alert
The same day as one threat locks down the school, a second threat comes has LPSS and LPD on high alert.
No injuries reported in Lafayette house fire
The fire started on the exterior of the house and spread to the inside, fire officials say. A neighboring home also was damaged.
Police: Man died jumping from Mississippi bridge amid chase
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — A Louisiana man being chased by police jumped from a coastal high-rise bridge in Mississippi and plunged to his death, authorities said. The man died from injuries suffered Friday evening in Pascagoula, Mississippi, when he struck the ground beneath the bridge instead of the water, Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr. […]
Jet Coffee Announces Third Location in Lafayette
Jet Coffee announced that they are expanding to a third location in the Lafayette area.
