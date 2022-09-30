Read full article on original website
WJAC TV
Prince Gallitzin State Park hosts 42nd Apple Cider Festival
The Apple Cider Festival happened on Sunday at the Prince Gallitzin State Park. This was the 42nd edition of the festival which began back in the 1980's. It's known as one of the biggest fundraisers for the park with between 10 to 20 thousand people showing up each year to get their fill of apple cider and other fall attractions.
State College
Smokey Axe Grille: ‘Drink beer. Eat good.’
Sometimes Justin Leiter just likes to change things up a bit. After ten years as owner and head chef, he handed off Pleasant Gap’s Red Horse Tavern earlier this year to new owners and headed downstream along Logan Branch to Axemann Brewery, where he recently opened The Smokey Axe Grille so people can “Drink beer. Eat good.”
WJAC TV
Bedford celebrates 58th Fall Foliage Festival
Bedford celebrated the first weekend in October with their 58th Fall Foliage Festival which was included in Oprah Winfrey's top 20 fall festivals across America. This large event featured over 400 craft vendors and 2 stages of live music. Organizers say that they see over 70 thousand people attend over...
State College
Pumpkins Fly at the Punkin’ Chunkin’ Festival
The community can participate in free family fun, support a local fire department, and watch pumpkins take flight at the annual Howard Fire Company Punkin’ Chunkin’ Fall Festival on October 22. Inspired by pumpkin launches he had seen on television, fire company supporting member and former executive committee...
From haunted hikes to renaissance fairs, 10 Centre County events not to miss in October
They’re not all designed to scare you.
therecord-online.com
Tanker tips on Paul Mack Boulevard exit; hazmat responds Friday evening
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Traffic was detoured from entering Route 220 westbound exit off Paul Mack Boulevard Friday evening after a tanker-truck went onto its side. State police and PennDOT blocked access after the spill and a hazmat unit from Eagle Towing and Recovering of Milesburg was on the scene. An unofficial report said the tanker was carrying pesticides but there was no spillage.
State College
Fall Festivals, Halloween Events Return Across Centre County
As October rolls around, Centre County is gearing up for the heart of fall with plenty of festivals and Halloween events in State College, Bellefonte and beyond. Local farms and other community fixtures are setting up for another eventful autumn. Without further ado, here’s a look at what’s coming to the area this season. Visit our community calendar for more of what’s happening around the region.
Historic University Club demolished after 108 years, following Penn State purchase
Officials said earlier this year that renovations proved too costly.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Fire Marshal Rules Punxsutawney House Fire Accidental
PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania State Fire Marshal has ruled the house fire in Punxsutawney to be accidental. According to PSP Punxsutawney Crime Unit, around 1:58 p.m. on September 27, the Punxsutawney Fire Department was called to a structure fire at 702 Sutton Street, in Punxsutawney Borough.
Want to buy beer at Beaver Stadium? Here’s how much it will cost you.
For the first time in Beaver Stadium history, fans will be able to grab a brew inside the stadium. After a 28-5 vote in September, the Penn State board of trustees officially approved beer sales to the general public at football games, announcing that the policy would begin for the October 1 game against Northwestern.
State College
Patton Township Considers Zoning Changes for Toftrees Resort Redevelopment
The owners of Toftrees Golf Resort have requested two zoning regulation changes to accommodate a planned major redevelopment that would significantly upgrade the 50-year-old property in Patton Township. Bob Poole, managing member of resort owner State College Friends, told the Patton Township Board of Supervisors on Wednesday that “the plan...
State College
Renaissance Fund honorees Paul and Nancy Silvis
When the time came for Paul Silvis to sell Restek Corp., the Bellefonte-based, international chromatography supply manufacturing company he founded in 1985, he decided to sell 100 percent of it to his employees through an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP). “I had a lot of employees that had worked hard...
Local cat rescue group under investigation after deplorable conditions found inside
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A few cats are still left roaming outside of a trailer affiliated with the Cat Aid Network — a rescue group now left in limbo after humane officers discovered a horrid situation inside a Derry Township trailer. “I didn’t even know that there was...
Here’s who you named the Centre Daily Times’ Boys and Girls Athlete of the Week for Sept. 20-27
Penns Valley football’s Miles Brooks finished second in the boys’ poll.
Top Ten! Penn State rises in new rankings
(WHTM) — For the second consecutive year, Penn State is back in the top ten in the college football rankings. The Nittany Lions moved up one spot to 10th in the country in the Associated Press’ new poll released on Sunday. Penn State (5-0) is coming off of a rained-soaked 17-7 win over Northwestern at […]
New COVID-19 cases are down in PA. These 4 counties remain at a high community level
Here’s the latest data from the state and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on new COVID cases, deaths and more.
explorejeffersonpa.com
I-80 Long Term Lane Closures for Concrete Repairs in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing upcoming lane closures as part of the resurfacing project on I-80 in Jefferson County. (Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.) On October 3, crews will be setting lane closures for concrete repairs between mile...
‘This work is really important.’ Centre Safe’s executive director retires after 25 years
Centre Safe’s outgoing executive director Anne Ard reflects on the center’s changes during the last 25 years, meaningful moments and what she’ll do next.
Police: Three women tied up and held captive, tripwires found in man’s house
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Police responding to a 911 call from a distressed woman said they found three women being held captive inside a home. A criminal complaint obtained by WJAC filed by the Johnstown Police Department says officers were initially called to a home in the city by a “distressed woman” who told officers she had been tied up but was able to break free and call the police.
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin shows up to local Pennsylvania high school in style
James Franklin took a visit to local Pennsylvania high school. It’s not every day a helicopter lands on the football field. That’s exactly what happened when the Penn State HC showed up at Malvern Prep School on Friday. Coach Franklin was on campus, and met with students and staff briefly.
