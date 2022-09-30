Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
How to Turn Off Your MacBook's Screen: 3 Methods
While closing your MacBook's lid or shutting it down might be a more straightforward way to put it to sleep or end your session, there are ways you can idly extend your productivity by leaving your laptop running in the background with the display off. Here, we'll teach you how...
makeuseof.com
How to Unblur the Sign-In Screen and Enjoy the View on Windows 10 and 11
As a Windows user, you'd probably be signing in to your PC a few times every day. It's the beginning of working, connecting, enjoying, or achieving whatever you want in your computing lifestyle. And if the fuzzy sign-in screen doesn't seem like a good start, there are ways you can...
makeuseof.com
How to Create and Edit Tables in Google Docs
Google Docs is a versatile platform that offers a wide range of features for users, where inserting tables is just one of the many things you can execute on Google Docs. Thanks to the tables feature, Google Docs is an excellent choice for anyone who needs to analyze, create well-designed documents, or perform data visualizations. Here, in this guide, you'll find how to create and edit tables in Google Docs so that you can keep your data organized and easy to read. Let’s find out how!
makeuseof.com
Where Are the Blue Screen of Death Log Files Located in Windows? Here's How to Read Them
When your computer crashes and you face a Blue Screen of Death (BSOD), your system saves the details of the crash as a BSOD log, in a pre-defined location in Windows. This information gives you details about when the crash happened, what caused it, and sometimes even what to do to fix the problem.
IN THIS ARTICLE
makeuseof.com
The Best Smart Toilets
Smart toilets are the future of toilets. Whether you are looking for a new, more hygienic, and interactive toilet, an upgrade or you need smart functions for health reasons, look no further. Smart toilets offer luxury and provide a high-quality bathroom experience. They feature various modern functions such as self-flushing,...
makeuseof.com
How to Charge Your DualSense Controller While Your PS5 Is in Rest Mode
When you are deep in an epic boss battle, the last thing you want is for your controller to die and take your character with it. By default, the PS5 won't charge your DualSense controller while it’s in Rest Mode. But when your PS5 is working hard, so are you, and you’re going to need your controller to be on your side.
makeuseof.com
6 Ways to Maximize the Battery Life on Your iPhone 14 Pro
The iPhone 14 Pro brings many firsts for Apple. There's a lot to unpack, from the always-on display to the 48MP camera. Unfortunately, these new features also bring a little battery anxiety, as many reviews have suggested that the iPhone 14 Pro can't keep up with the battery performance of older models.
makeuseof.com
Save Big on Windows and Office Lifetime License
For many of us, Windows and Office licenses are more expensive than we can justify paying. That doesn't mean that you have to go without such a license because that can translate into security risks for you or limited usability of the tools you need. That's where Scdkey comes in,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
makeuseof.com
6 Ways to Fix “An Error Occurred While Internet Connection Sharing Was Being Enabled” Error on Windows
The Windows Internet Connection Sharing (ICS) tool is quite awesome. It allows you to share an internet connection with other devices on a Local Area Network (LAN). However, you might often run into issues while using this tool. For example, you might have recently seen an error message that reads, “An error occurred while Internet Connection Sharing was being enabled.”
makeuseof.com
What to Do If Your Keyboard Won't Unlock on Windows
In situations where you do not intend to use the keyboard keys and are afraid of pressing them accidentally, or if there are children around, locking the keyboard is helpful. You can use certain key combinations or third-party tools for this, and then you can unlock the keyboard again when you are ready to use it. But what if it doesn't unlock?
makeuseof.com
Google Showcases New Nest Doorbell Wired, Nest Wifi Pro, and Home App Updates
Google’s Nest line of smart home products is taking a step up with two additions. We’ll fill you in on all the new products. A New Google Nest Doorbell Wired and Nest WiFi Pro. Google unveiled the new Nest Doorbell Wired and Nest WiFi Pro in a blog...
makeuseof.com
6 Ways to Fix a Windows Device That’s Stuck in Hibernate or Sleep Mode
You’re using your Windows device and then decide to take a break. So, you put the device into the “sleep” or “hibernate” mode. But now, the device is suddenly stuck, and your screen is blank! No matter which button you press, nothing happens. And even when you click your mouse, the screen won’t turn on.
makeuseof.com
Ulefone Armor 15 Review: The Unbreakable Adventurer's Phone
If you're looking for a durable, rugged, waterproof, long-lasting phone that’s there when you need it—this may be the device for you. Those flashy, distracting, expensive glass phones can sometimes get in the way, and require more attention and care in the long run. The durable and long-lasting Ulefone Armor 15 will just get the job done.
makeuseof.com
6 Ways to Fix “The Item That This Shortcut Refers to Has Been Changed or Moved” Error on Windows
You might often access your Windows apps by using the relevant shortcut icons. But one day, you click a shortcut icon and see an error message that reads, “The item that this shortcut refers to has been changed or moved.”. What causes this issue, and how do you resolve...
makeuseof.com
How to Use DALL-E 2 to Create AI Images From Text Descriptions
DALL-E 2 is one of the most popular AI platforms that offers users the opportunity to create amazing art using text prompts. In this article, we'll show you how to create AI art from scratch as well as edit your own images on the platform. What Is DALL-E 2?. DALL-E...
makeuseof.com
How to Resolve the “Your Computer Is Low on Memory” Error on Windows 10 & 11
Some users have spoken in troubleshooting forums about a “Your computer is low on memory” error that can arise in Windows 11/10. This error message randomly and regularly pops up for some users who need to fix it. It means a PC is low on RAM (Random Access Memory).
makeuseof.com
Prime Early Access Sale: Get Up to 72% Off on Echo Devices and Smart Bulbs
Amazon's second deal event for Prime members is coming up in a week, but we're already getting access to some spectacular deals. If you've been meaning to smarten up your home, then the Echo Dot or Echo Show paired with GE Smart LED Ligth Bulbs may be a great step.
makeuseof.com
Debian Makes Major Change, Will Include Non-Free Firmware in Future Installers
The Debian project is making a major change to how it handles proprietary software in the next version. Debian 12's installer will feature proprietary firmware in order to make installation easier with Wi-Fi adapters. Debian Community Votes to Include Non-free Firmware. The move is a compromise to have Debian run...
makeuseof.com
How to Set the Network Profile Type to Public or Private on Windows
By default, all Wi-Fi networks on Windows are treated as public networks. However, you can always change the network profile type from public to private (and vice-versa). Windows lets you set the network profile type for each network separately. We'll walk you through four different methods for changing the network profile type on Windows. But first, let’s quickly understand the difference between a public and a private network on Windows.
makeuseof.com
Prime Early Access Sale: Save on Fire TV Omni Smart TVs
Getting a new Smart TV is not only something that requires plenty of research, but also a hefty budget. Thankfully, now that the Prime Early Access Sale is on its way on Amazon, we already have a bunch of awesome deals that we can take advantage of. Much like the...
Comments / 0