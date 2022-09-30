Read full article on original website
Forest Management Tour Set for Saturday, October 8
The Four Rivers Forestry Committee is sponsoring a forest management tour at the Dave and Carol Niehaus farm in Perry County on Saturday, October 8. The Niehaus’s will lead the walking tour that showcases management activities that include successful tree planting, oak regeneration, timber stand improvement, invasive species control, wildlife habitat areas, and areas managed using prescribed fire. Professional foresters will be present to offer their expertise. The tour will begin at 8 a.m. CDT and conclude at noon. On-site registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. CDT.
Enjoy Blues, food and local brews at the Haunted Huntingburg Blues Fest Saturday, Oct. 8
Downtown Huntingburg 4th Street and Market Street Park transform into a haunted adventure this Saturday, October 8, with live blues music, kids’ activities, craft beer vendors, food booths, and more. Admission is free this year and more details are available at https://www.facebook.com/HauntedHuntingburg/. Blues Music will fill Market Street Park...
Howl at the Moon Hike Planned at Ferdinand Forest
DC Multisport is excited about the upcoming “Howl at the Moon Hike” planned for Monday, October 17. Bring the entire family to enjoy some Halloween activities before exploring the hiking trails through the Ferdinand State Forest. There will be two trail options, a family-friendly trail or a more advanced hike for older kids and adults.
October full of programs at the Dubois County Museum
The Dubois County Museum invites all to the museum during the month of October as they offer a variety of programs. Beginning on Saturday, October 8, at 10:30 a.m., the museum hosts Storytime for our young visitors and their parents. It will be held in the Little Pioneers area. Storytime Coordinator Carrie Holdsworth will present the theme of “Harvest time” in books and stories and then all are invited to enjoy the craft items she presents on the theme. Storytime is sponsored by Optimist Club of Jasper and is held on the second Saturday of each month beginning at 10:30 a.m.
Indiana Farm Market Invites Families for FREE Kids Day Full of Pumpkins & More
Fall is the best time to get out and about with the family and enjoy the beautiful weather. One Indiana Farm Market is hosting a super fun and FREE event. Does your family love to create new traditions together during the holidays? This is the perfect tradition to add to the list. Pumpkins and More in Santa Claus, Indiana would love to have your family come for a visit.
Voces Vivas Program closes out Hispanic Heritage Month at Dubois County Museum
The Dubois County Museum, at 2704 N. Newton Street (US 231) in Jasper, welcomes our Hispanic friends for a program called Voces Vivas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, for the closure Of Hispanic Heritage Month 2022. The program will begin at 10 a.m. and run to 12:30 p.m. Attendees will...
First City Music Festival underway in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The First City Music Festival is currently underway in Vincennes. This is the third year for the event. The idea for the event started as simple fall get together with friends. "We we're at another Bluegrass event up in Bean Blossom, Indiana" said Dunn. "We got...
Old National celebrates first Better Together volunteer event
Old National Bank celebrated its first Better Together Volunteer Days on September 28 and 29. The two-day event provided team members across Old National’s seven-state footprint the opportunity to volunteer together in the communities where they live and work. Locations in the Southern Indiana and Kentucky market partnered with...
Semi crashes into restaurant in downtown Princeton
Authorities in Gibson County, Indiana, are at the scene of a vehicle-vs-building crash on Tuesday. The Gibson County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to avoid the area of Broadway Street and Main Street in downtown Princeton due to the crash. Photos shared with us show a semi-truck crashed into...
Road closure on S. Barker planned for 40 days
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility say they are closing part of S. Barker Ave. starting October 10. They say it’s part of the ongoing Refresh Evansville water main improvement project. There will be lane restrictions and closures between Claremont Avenue and B...
Community input sought to develop strategic plan for Jasper and Dubois County
Dubois County and the City of Jasper are one of the nine Hoosier Communities selected by the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA) for the Hoosier Enduring Legacy Program (HELP). HELP is a 52-week program that builds a Strategic Investment Plan aiming to leave a legacy in the...
At least 47 unmarked graves found at Wesselman Park
Evansville, Ind. (WEHT)– The unmarked grave search continued today in Wessleman Park and this time, the Daughters of the American Revolution some help from four legged friends. A group of cadaver dogs assisted with the search, and took turns roaming through the grass. Terry Settle, his team of handlers, and cadaver dogs spent hours searching […]
Oops! Some Items Didn’t Make It Into The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Munchie Map – Find Them Here
When you are planning the the biggest week-long food street festival on Earth, sometimes an oops can happen. I actually use the word oops on the daily, because stuff happens. Well, imagine trying to put together the holy grail of menus...THE WEST SIDE NUT CLUB FALL FESTVAL Munchie Map. There are over 130 nonprofit booths to list, and share what they are serving up. It's basically the West Side bible for the first full week in October.
First Baptist Church of Jasper hosting car show, Oct. 22
First Baptist Church in Jasper is hosting a free car show on Oct. 22. There is no registration fee. Food and drinks will be available for free as well. Preregister for the show by emailing FBCJCarshow@gmail.com. Questions, contact Keith at 812-351-4047.
Is your neighborhood at risk of sinkhole damage? You might be surprised
The thought of a giant hole splitting open the ground without warning seems like it should only exist in movies, but sinkholes are an increasingly common phenomenon with grave consequences. On July 18, 2022, a massive sinkhole opened in the Bronx, gobbling up a van and a significant amount of...
Indiana Trail Cam Captures Strange and Haunting Image in Backyard – What Is It?
I'm often sent videos and photos of strange things. Someone will take a photo or video of something and then when they get home, they see something in the image or footage they didn't see when they took it. Then, they send it to me, to see what I think, or, write about it to see what you think.
Russell L. Needhamer, 90, Huntingburg
Russell L. Needhamer, 90, of Huntingburg, passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at his residence. He was born June 19, 1932, in Montgomery, Indiana, to George and Mary (Peachee) Needhamer. Russell was a member of the VFW and American Legion. He serviced with the United States Army during the...
OCTOBER 2022 HAPPENINGS AT BALLY”S
24-HOUR CASINO. MUST BE 21 TO PLAY. PROMOTIONAL RULES AND CONDITIONS APPLY. BALLY’S EVANSVILLE ENCOMPASSES 45,000 SQUARE FEET OF GAMING SPACE FEATURING OVER 950 SLOT GAMES AND OVER 30 LIVE AND ELECTRONIC TABLE GAMES. TWO FIRST-CLASS HOTELS. THREE DINING OPTIONS. THREE BARS. PROMOTIONS. BALLY BUCKS MULTIPLIER. Each Monday in...
Huntingburg Council: Supply issues force purchasing changes
Tight supply chains and inflation has the City of Huntingburg checking out important utility vehicles earlier than usual and increasing spending limits for small purchases. Water Superintendent Jerry Austin informed the council that a utility truck ordered a year ago was still six weeks from being completed due to lacking the toolboxes necessary to be used as a utility truck. Based on this, the council questioned whether other departments under its purview should consider ordering specialty vehicles now in anticipation of an extended wait on delivery.
Officials investigating suspicious fire in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire crews were called to a home in the 300 block of Read Street. Just before 5 a.m. Tuesday, the Evansville Police Department confirmed crews were called back to the scene to extinguish hot spots. They say the initial fire happened around 8 p.m. Monday. According...
