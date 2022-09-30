The Dubois County Museum invites all to the museum during the month of October as they offer a variety of programs. Beginning on Saturday, October 8, at 10:30 a.m., the museum hosts Storytime for our young visitors and their parents. It will be held in the Little Pioneers area. Storytime Coordinator Carrie Holdsworth will present the theme of “Harvest time” in books and stories and then all are invited to enjoy the craft items she presents on the theme. Storytime is sponsored by Optimist Club of Jasper and is held on the second Saturday of each month beginning at 10:30 a.m.

DUBOIS COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO