Team Vitality has allowed its starting AD carry Carzzy to explore his options for the 2023 professional League of Legends season, the player has announced on social media. Carzzy was initially picked up by Vitality last year as the pillar of the organization’s potential LEC “superteam.” The roster, which included veteran players in every role, including top laner Alphari and mid laner Perkz, was projected on paper to win the LEC early in the preseason and represent Europe at the World Championship. Neither of those things happened, however.

