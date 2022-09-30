ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dotesports.com

Vitality ADC Carzzy granted permission to ‘explore options’ for 2023 LEC season

Team Vitality has allowed its starting AD carry Carzzy to explore his options for the 2023 professional League of Legends season, the player has announced on social media. Carzzy was initially picked up by Vitality last year as the pillar of the organization’s potential LEC “superteam.” The roster, which included veteran players in every role, including top laner Alphari and mid laner Perkz, was projected on paper to win the LEC early in the preseason and represent Europe at the World Championship. Neither of those things happened, however.
Sentinels adds 2 prominent coaches to rebuild VALORANT roster

North American organization Sentinels is set to acquire multiple staff members to revamp its VALORANT roster, multiple sources told Dot Esports. Former XSET coach Don “SyykoNT” Muir is set to join Sentinels as its head coach, while former Ghost Gaming coach Adam Kaplan will join as the strategic coach. Both staff members are working with multiple players to finalize the roster.
Lillia rules, Teemo drools, and Brazil gets LOUD on third day of Worlds 2022

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The third day of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship has come and gone, but...
Just one champion has a 100 percent pick and ban rate at Worlds 2022

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. After 32 games at the League of Legends World Championship, only one champion stands out with...
BIG joins ENCE for $200,000 CS:GO tournament

BIG are the second CS:GO team to be directly invited for Elisa Masters Espoo, a $200,000 LAN tournament that will run from Nov. 16 to 20 in Espoo, Finland. ENCE were the other team directly invited and HEET qualified for the event because they won Elisa Invitational Spring in July 2022. Elisa Masters Spoo will feature a total of 12 CS:GO teams playing in two round-robin groups, and the top three teams from each group will advance to the single-elimination playoffs.
The final boss in the top lane: Impact shows LOUD a true top gap, brings Evil Geniuses to qualification stage of Worlds 2022

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Two of the loudest followings in professional League of Legends—both in-person and across social media—are those...
Karmine Corp reportedly looking to field 2 European League stars if team successfully acquires LEC slot

Next year, the LEC might be getting a new face joining its ranks. Karmine Corp has been reportedly linked to a possible sale for Astralis’ LEC spot, although nothing is set in stone just yet, according to reports by Brieuc Seeger. An “alternative deal” was also supposedly considered where the organization would loan Astralis’ spot through Riot Games.
G2 vs. C9 to spearhead day 2 of IEM Rio CS:GO Major Europe RMR A

The second round of IEM Rio Major Europe Regional Major Ranking (RMR) A has been defined after Ninjas in Pyjamas took down Astralis today. The second day of the CS:GO event will have eight teams playing in the 1-0 pool of the Swiss system and eight teams playing in the 0-1 pool.
VALORANT rostermania continues as Sentinels confirms Rawkus removal, brings in new coaches

Sentinels, a staple squad in VALORANT since its professional conception, is making changes once more. The North American roster has changed players multiple times in recent history, with notable names like Mike “Shroud” Grzesiek making their mark in competitive play for the team, and now Sentinels are making moves again in order to make their way to the top of the pecking order.
Why a WWE lawsuit ruling may spell trouble for video game developers

There may not be an obvious connection between the WWE and the video game industry at large other than the existence of the WWE 2K games, but a lawsuit ruling involving the professional wrestling giant could be a problem for game developers. A jury in the U.S. District Court Southern...
OG will finally play with its full Dota 2 roster at The International 2022

Due to visa issues, OG’s Dota 2 team had to play with a stand-in in all Major tournaments except Riad Masters this year. Despite achieving great success, all members expressed their willingness to continue playing with the team’s missing member, Misha, which will be the case in the upcoming The International 2022.
NRG set to sign European superstar to VALORANT roster

NRG is set to sign one of the best VALORANT players from Europe to its roster, multiple sources told Dot Esports. NRG has entered into advanced discussions to sign Ardis “Ardiis” Svarenieks from FunPlus Phoenix. The organization failed to secure a partnership with developers Riot Games for the EMEA international league next year.
Riot brings sweeping changes to 4 VALORANT agents in Patch 5.07

A total of four VALORANT agents have received changes in Patch 5.07. The agents who have been tweaked are Skye, KAY/O, Reyna, and Yoru. Riot Games wants to improve Duelists like Reyna and Yoru to handle one-vs-one scenarios better, while also aiming to make Initiators like KAY/O and Skye excel in teamplay situations.
League fans can experience Worlds Finals in a unique way this year

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. This coming November, fans can watch the 2022 League of Legends World Championship live in a...
