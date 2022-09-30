Read full article on original website
WPIAL Class A football roundup: Landon Stevenson helps Mapletown run past California
Landon Stevenson ran for 251 yards and four touchdowns to lead Mapletown to a 52-20 victory at California (4-2, 1-2) in a Class A Tri-County South Conference football game Friday. Stevenson has 1,119 rushing yards for the season for the Maples (6-0, 3-0). California’s Jake Layhue threw for 202 yards...
WPIAL Class 2A football roundup: No. 2 Beaver Falls takes down Riverside
Jaren Brickner threw for 255 yards and one touchdown and ran for 84 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 2 Beaver Falls to a 44-14 victory over Riverside (3-2, 2-1) in the Class 2A Midwestern Athletic Conference on Friday night. Trey Singleton caught five passes for 227 yards and...
Quaker Valley girls volleyball lays groundwork for special season
Quaker Valley’s girls volleyball team has been dominant in the first half of the season. The QV girls won seven of their first eight matches and all seven victories were by 3-0 scores. The Quakers stood in second place in Section 4-2A with a 5-1 record with their lone...
WPIAL Class 6A/5A football roundup: Central Catholic rallies to beat No. 2 Canon-McMillan
Xavier Thomas scored on a 45-yard interception return and a 75-yard punt return as No. 5 Central Catholic rallied for a 31-20 victory over No. 2 Canon-McMillan (2-4, 1-2) in a Class 6A football game Friday night. Payton Wehner threw for 174 yards and two touchdowns for the Vikings (3-3,...
Local roundup: Tunkhannock boys soccer wins in OT; MU inducts HOF class
Tunkhannock tied the game midway through the second half and Shane Macko scored the game-winner in overtime to lift the Tigers to a 3-2 win over Wyoming Area on Friday in WVC boys soccer action. Tied 1-1 at halftime, the Warriors...
Notre Dame-GP football defense dominates in win over North Schuylkill
If Notre Dame-Green Pond is to return to District 11 Class 3A supremacy, it will need to play stellar defense. North Schuylkill got a taste of what coach Phil Stambaugh’s club is capable of in Friday night’s Colonial-Schuylkill League showdown. The Crusaders turned four interceptions and a fumble recovery into 22 points and twice stopped the Spartans on fourth down in the second half of a ...
Hempfield runs over Penn Manor in Week 6
LANDISVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Sept. 30, Hempfield beat Penn Manor by a score of 34-7 during their week six matchup, keeping the 462 trophy with the Black Knights for another year. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was […]
Penns Valley football’s Ty Watson runs wild on Philipsburg-Osceola in 41-14 victory
Penns Valley and Bald Eagle both notched wins on Friday.
Penn Hills notebook: Lucy Brayton plays her way into WPIAL girls golf final round
Penn Hills senior Lucy Brayton earned a spot in the WPIAL Class 3A girls golf championship at Valleybrook Country Club. Brayton shot an 83 in the first round Sept. 26 at Youghigheny County Club to sit in sixth place heading into the final round at Valleybrook Country Club on Monday, which took place after the publication of this edition.
WCCA will hold inaugural all-star volleyball event in November
The Westmoreland County Coaches Association is adding an event to its fall/winter schedule. The first WCCA All-Star Volleyball Match will be Nov. 22 at Ligonier Valley. It will feature top senior players on East and West teams. Team selections and rosters will be announced closer to the event. Ligonier Valley...
Westmoreland County high school notebook: Franklin Regional’s Bunker commits to Villanova
At first, Aiden Bunker exchanged emails with Villanova to gauge the school’s interest in his swimming talents. Then, he visited the campus, saw the pool, and knew it was the backdrop for his future. Bunker, a senior at Franklin Regional, will continue his career with the Wildcats, swimming individual...
North Allegheny notebook: Tigers trio advances to WPIAL golf final round
Three members of the North Allegheny boys golf team advanced to the final round of the WPIAL Class 3A tournament. Sophomore Chris Hoffman and juniors Collin Wang and Jake Watterson advanced after finishing among the top 36 at the first-round competition Sept. 27, at Champion Lakes Golf Club in Bolivar.
High school roundup for Oct. 1, 2022: Western Beaver runs past Freedom
Tyson Florence ran for 162 yards and a touchdown to lead Western Beaver to an 18-6 victory over Freedom in Class 2A Midwestern Athletic Conference football Saturday. Xander LeFebvre added two rushing touchdowns for Western Beaver (5-1, 2-1). Damian Grunnagle ran for 102 yards for Freedom (2-4, 1-2). South Side...
Norwin notebook: Boys soccer team speeds up after slow start
The Norwin boys soccer team is all about streaks this season. The Knights lost three in a row early on but quickly recovered to win five in a row and climb back into the WPIAL playoff race in Section 2-4A. Not that the Knights ever considered themselves “out” of it....
