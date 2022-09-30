ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Quaker Valley girls volleyball lays groundwork for special season

Quaker Valley’s girls volleyball team has been dominant in the first half of the season. The QV girls won seven of their first eight matches and all seven victories were by 3-0 scores. The Quakers stood in second place in Section 4-2A with a 5-1 record with their lone...
LEETSDALE, PA
#Linus School Sports#Girls Volleyball#Central#The Central Dragons
The Morning Call

Notre Dame-GP football defense dominates in win over North Schuylkill

If Notre Dame-Green Pond is to return to District 11 Class 3A supremacy, it will need to play stellar defense. North Schuylkill got a taste of what coach Phil Stambaugh’s club is capable of in Friday night’s Colonial-Schuylkill League showdown. The Crusaders turned four interceptions and a fumble recovery into 22 points and twice stopped the Spartans on fourth down in the second half of a ...
ASHLAND, PA
abc27 News

Hempfield runs over Penn Manor in Week 6

LANDISVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Sept. 30, Hempfield beat Penn Manor by a score of 34-7 during their week six matchup, keeping the 462 trophy with the Black Knights for another year. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn Hills notebook: Lucy Brayton plays her way into WPIAL girls golf final round

Penn Hills senior Lucy Brayton earned a spot in the WPIAL Class 3A girls golf championship at Valleybrook Country Club. Brayton shot an 83 in the first round Sept. 26 at Youghigheny County Club to sit in sixth place heading into the final round at Valleybrook Country Club on Monday, which took place after the publication of this edition.
PENN HILLS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

WCCA will hold inaugural all-star volleyball event in November

The Westmoreland County Coaches Association is adding an event to its fall/winter schedule. The first WCCA All-Star Volleyball Match will be Nov. 22 at Ligonier Valley. It will feature top senior players on East and West teams. Team selections and rosters will be announced closer to the event. Ligonier Valley...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

North Allegheny notebook: Tigers trio advances to WPIAL golf final round

Three members of the North Allegheny boys golf team advanced to the final round of the WPIAL Class 3A tournament. Sophomore Chris Hoffman and juniors Collin Wang and Jake Watterson advanced after finishing among the top 36 at the first-round competition Sept. 27, at Champion Lakes Golf Club in Bolivar.
WEXFORD, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

High school roundup for Oct. 1, 2022: Western Beaver runs past Freedom

Tyson Florence ran for 162 yards and a touchdown to lead Western Beaver to an 18-6 victory over Freedom in Class 2A Midwestern Athletic Conference football Saturday. Xander LeFebvre added two rushing touchdowns for Western Beaver (5-1, 2-1). Damian Grunnagle ran for 102 yards for Freedom (2-4, 1-2). South Side...
FREEDOM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Norwin notebook: Boys soccer team speeds up after slow start

The Norwin boys soccer team is all about streaks this season. The Knights lost three in a row early on but quickly recovered to win five in a row and climb back into the WPIAL playoff race in Section 2-4A. Not that the Knights ever considered themselves “out” of it....
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA

