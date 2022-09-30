A stable version of Linux 6.0 has been released for users, bringing many new features to the table, while the merge window for Linux 6.1 is now open. Linux core developer Linus Torvalds admitted that 6.0 "is more about me running out of fingers and toes than it is about any big fundamental changes", however, he did say that it is “one of the bigger releases at least in numbers of commits in a while”.

