TechRadar
Google Pixel 6a falls to lowest price ever at Amazon ahead of Pixel 7 launch
Amazon has just dropped the Google Pixel 6a, which was already discounted, down to just $349 (opens in new tab) today – a full $150 off the original retail price. This deal beats the previous record by $50 and makes this latest mid-range flagship from Google a tempting choice if you want a powerful Android device without breaking the bank.
TechRadar
Microsoft Edge update promises to fend off dangerous web-based attacks
The latest update to Microsoft Edge is set to deliver some important security feature updates. First up, the web browser has had a boost to its web defence that Microsoft says makes it “more reliable”. The update uses a rewritten ‘Microsoft Defender SmartScreen’ library, which was first introduced in Edge 103. This feature is exclusive to users running Edge on a Windows machine.
TechRadar
How to download your Google Stadia save data to a PC
Download your Stadia game save data from Google Takeout. Move the save data into the PC game's save data folder. As you've probably heard by now Google Stadia is shutting down on January 18, 2023. From January 19 onwards all of your Google Stadia games will be inaccessible and your...
TechRadar
Meet Matter 1.0: Why Google, Apple, and Samsung are holding hands in the smart home
I have a home security system and an outdoor security camera, but they don’t talk to each other, nor do they support the same platforms, either Google Home or Amazon Alexa or Apple HomeKit, or whatever. And I bet that conundrum sounds familiar to you. Because let’s face it, today’s smart gadgets kinda suck. There, I said it.
TechRadar
Windows 11 update brings back welcome features to Task Manager and Widgets
Windows 11 finally brings back the ability to right-click on the Taskbar to enable Task Manager, without having to press CTRL + ALT + DELETE, alongside some widget improvements that had been announced previously. This is part of the Insider Program, where users can sign up to try out new...
TechRadar
The metaverse: what is it and why should you care?
Have you ever momentarily zoned out in a meeting, only to quickly realize that you’ve missed something absolutely critical, and now the discussion is virtually incomprehensible? You could be forgiven for wondering if the entire world has done something similar when it comes to the so-called ‘metaverse.’. The...
TechRadar
Wondershare Recoverit 2022 review
Wondershare Recoverit is good-looking, easy to use, and it does a great job with patented photo recovery – but it’s pricier than many rivals, and its feature set could be a little better. Wondershare is one of the big names when it comes to creative tools and PC...
TechRadar
The best iPad Air deals in October 2022
If you're looking for the best iPad Air deals, you're in luck. As one of the most popular tablets around, there are frequent discounts on both the iPad Air (2022) and iPad Air (2020). These vary from fairly modest to reasonably pricey depending on the time of year and sometimes the mood of the retailer. Even the color choice you make can affect the discount you see.
TechRadar
Nessus review
Nessus is an excellent, extensible, and easy-to-use web security scanner that comes with a solid but somewhat limited freemium edition. It’s also supported by a committed community of developers that are coming up with new plug-ins without a break. Shielded by one of the top web security scanners, you...
TechRadar
Remote services are becoming an attractive target for ransomware
Stolen credentials are no longer the number one initial access vector for ransomware (opens in new tab) operators looking to infect a target network and its endpoints (opens in new tab) - instead, they’ve become more interested in exploiting vulnerabilities found in internet-facing systems. A report from Secureworks claims...
TechRadar
Remo Recover review
Remo Recover packs in loads of features, it’s easy to use, and it’s a great tool for recovering photos – but its high price may prove prohibitive for some. Lots of people are happy to download and use free photo recovery tools for basic workloads, but many users need more power and versatility.
TechRadar
VLC developer gets serious over nationwide ban
The developer behind open-source free video editor and player VLC has issued a legal notice to two Indian ministries after the country’s Department of Telecommunications (DoT) blocked its website. “This was done without any prior notice, or affording VideoLAN an opportunity of hearing, which is contrary to the 2009...
TechRadar
Strava vs AllTrails: How do the activity apps compare?
Activity-tracking apps have come into their own over the last few years, enabling us to track our activity, helping us to plan new routes, and giving us detailed stats to help us improve our performance. Some also offer interactive features, such as video content and community groups. If you love...
TechRadar
These fake US government job ads are spreading more malware
Cybercriminals are preying on job seekers in the United States and New Zealand to distribute Cobalt Strike beacons, but also other viruses and malware (opens in new tab), as well. Researchers from Cisco Talos claim an unknown threat actor is sending out multiple phishing lures via email, assuming the identity...
TechRadar
PC gamers are finally dropping the Windows 11 hate
It looks like PC gamers could finally be embracing Windows 11, at least according to last month's Steam Hardware and Software Survey. The monthly Steam Survey allows users to fill in information anonymously about the software and hardware they use. This information allows gamers, developers, and Valve itself to see what is popular and help direct what they offer on the platform.
TechRadar
Linus Torvalds is hyped about Linux 6.0 - and the next version
A stable version of Linux 6.0 has been released for users, bringing many new features to the table, while the merge window for Linux 6.1 is now open. Linux core developer Linus Torvalds admitted that 6.0 "is more about me running out of fingers and toes than it is about any big fundamental changes", however, he did say that it is “one of the bigger releases at least in numbers of commits in a while”.
TechRadar
You may not have to sell a body part to afford the Nvidia RTX 4090 after all
October 12 gets ever closer and as we hurtle towards the big day, prices for Nvidia RTX 4090 graphics cards are now available for US and European buyers. Price tags fluctuate between the two regions, with most of the American models on Newegg holding pretty close to MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price) while other European models in stock at ProShop (another retailer) will be going for €50 more than MSRP.
TechRadar
Disk Drill 2022 review
Disk Drill has an impressive array of features for advanced photo recovery and backup across Windows, macOS and smartphones, but it’s not the most affordable option. Unusually, Disk Drill (opens in new tab) is a photo restoration tool that made its debut on macOS before making a move across to Windows – is more common for successful software to make the trip in the opposite direction.
TechRadar
Mastercard wants to help end crypto fraud
Mastercard has launched a new service designed to help banks identify fraud across crypto exchange platforms. Crypto Secure uses artificial intelligence to help banks determine how likely it is that a crypto exchange on the Mastercard network is connected to fraud activity and allow them to act accordingly. The new...
TechRadar
5G services launched in India - Which cities to get it first?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off the official rollout of 5G services in India at India Mobile Congress 2022. Although it will take some time for 5G services to reach every part of the country, some cities will experience 5G services in India starting today. “With 2G, 3G, and 4G,...
