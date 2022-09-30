Read full article on original website
Fox meteorologist makes unfortunate drawing while explaining Hurricane Ian
Days before residents of southern Florida prepared to brace for the landfall of Hurricane Ian, a meteorologist on Fox Weather caused a stir on social media for an unfortunately shaped drawing.Bryan Nocross, who has long appeared on US news stations to discuss hurricanes, was a guest of Fox Weather on Sunday when he began drawing the expected path of the tropical storm.Having already drawn a curved-shape line down the spine of central Florida, Nocross explained that Hurricane’s path was hard to predict and that meteorologists often used a “cone of uncertainty” to guess its path.“Look at this,” Mr Norcross...
Hurricane Ian Officially Makes Landfall
On Wednesday afternoon, Hurricane Ian officially hit the sunshine state. According to reports, the storm made landfall in Fort Myers, Fla., submerging the area in floodwater as an 18-foot storm surge hit the state’s western coast. Now, devastating flooding has slammed into Naples and Sanibel Island homes, with people’s...
Jim Cantore is in Florida and warns of billions in damage from Ian, now a Cat 3 hurricane
Millions of people could be impacted by Ian from Naples to Tampa Bay and north through Georgia and South Carolina.
Hurricane Ian: TikTokers livestream devastation as category 4 storm makes landfall in Florida
TikTok livestreams are giving millions of viewers a real-time glimpse of the power and fury of Hurricane Ian as it made landfall in Florida on Wednesday afternoon. Dozens of accounts aired footage on the social media platform’s livestream feature of pounding waves, levelled buildings, and storm surge as 150mph winds from the Category 4 hurricane swept through the Sunshine State.Some of the TikTokers are defying orders to remain indoors or evacuate from parts of southwest Florida that were expected to bear the brunt of the hurricane’s devastation.Jason Diver, who runs a fishing charter business out of Naples, posted a...
Why did Hurricane Ian drain Tampa Bay ahead of storm surge?
As Hurricane Ian arrived in the Tampa Bay area, the water drained from the bay and created the eerie sight of an empty basin amid the normally bustling harbour.Officials warned people not to explore the bay, as the waters would come back even higher than before as the storm surge begins later today.“Do not walk out into receding water in Tampa Bay or Charlotte Harbor - the water WILL return through storm surge and poses a life-threatening risk,” the Florida Division of Emergency Management tweeted.Photos from the Tampa Police show a muddy bay floor stretching out from the coast,...
Hurricane Ian updates: Florida sheriff says 'fatalities are in the hundreds' after monster storm
After Hurricane Ian swept through Florida on Thursday, the storm left millions without power, and officials are predicting there may be hundreds of fatalities. “Fatalities are in the hundreds,” Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno told Good Morning America on Thursday. Ian was moving northeast across Florida at about 8...
Tropical Storm Ian: Florida photos reveal devastation
Photos show Hurricane Ian's path of devastation as it travels through Florida, causing severe flooding and destructoin while leaving millions without power.
Hurricane Ian Aftermath Videos Show Widespread Destruction Across Florida
Videos posted online show the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, which reportedly killed "hundreds" across Florida.
Only four Category 5 hurricanes have made landfall in the U.S.
Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm — but emergency management directors in southwest Florida are concerned it could reach a Category 5. Only five hurricanes that have made landfall in the U.S. have been labeled Category 5. Hurricane strength is measured on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. As the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration explains, the scale ranges from Category 1 — which has 75 to 95 mph winds and can cause damage to home exteriors, trees and power lines — all the way up to a "catastrophic" Category 5.A Category...
As Ian weakens, recovery is underway in the Carolinas and Florida — where more flooding is possible
As Ian, now a post-tropical cyclone, pushes rain across the central Appalachians Saturday, people are taking stock of the damage it caused in the Carolinas and especially Florida, where at least 45 have been reported dead in what was one of the most devastating hurricanes in the Sunshine State's history.
Tropical Storm Ian forms, expected to hit Florida as a major hurricane
Tropical Storm Ian formed over the central Caribbean Sea late Friday night, and, as AccuWeather meteorologists have been warning since early in the week, it looks increasingly likely that there could be a serious hurricane threat to the continental U.S., particularly for Florida. Should Ian impact the United States as...
Forecasters warn Floridians to prepare for rapidly intensifying Hurricane Ian
NOAAThe storm could reach a Category 4 as it heads towards Florida's western Gulf coast.
Hurricane Ian Leaves 1 Million People in Florida Without Power
An hour after Hurricane Ian made landfall, 1,031,722 customers in Florida were left without power.
Category 5 hurricanes are rare. How does Ian compare to the worst storms?
Hurricane Ian's winds topped 155 mph, just shy of a catastrophic Category 5 status. But hurricanes of Category 5 intensity are rarely seen.
Photos show Hurricane Ian's catastrophic damage
Ian, which made landfall in the United States as a hurricane twice, left many areas unrecognizable after it unleashed catastrophic flooding, powerful winds and a damaging storm surge in Florida and the Carolinas. As search and rescue efforts continue, the storm's death toll is rising, and communities are reeling from the devastation.
Live Updates: Hurricane Ian lashes Carolinas after slamming Florida
Hurricane Ian was on its way to South Carolina Friday morning after bludgeoning southwestern and central Florida, leaving catastrophic damage in its wake. The National Hurricane Center said Ian, which regained hurricane status after a brief span as a tropical storm, could bring "life-threatening storm surge" and hurricane conditions to the Carolina coast along with "flooding rains" across South and North Carolina and southern Virginia. It issued a hurricane warning for the entire South Carolina coast.
Hurricane Ian is estimated to be one of the costliest hurricanes ever. Here's where it stacks up among the 10 most damaging storms in US history.
The scope of Hurricane Ian's destruction is still being assessed, but one firm says that the storm will cost insurance companies billions in damages.
Joe Biden Warns Of Continuing Devastation As Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall In South Carolina
UPDATE, FRIDAY, 10:17 AM PT: President Joe Biden warned that Hurricane Ian continues to pose a threat, as it strengthened again and made landfall on Friday in South Carolina. “Please listen to all the warnings and directions from local officials and follow their instructions,” Biden said from the White House. The hurricane made landfall near Georgetown, SC at 2:05 PM ET, according to the National Hurricane Center, with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. The hurricane’s strike of Florida’s southwestern coast on Wednesday “is likely to rank among …the worst in the nation’s history,” Biden said. “You have all seen on television homes and...
Man who went viral saving cat from hurricane floodwaters now raising funds for displaced pets
Michael Ross was in Bonita Springs, Florida, when Hurricane Ian plowed through, leading him to save a cat from drowning at a nearby flooding home.
Ian Strengthens Back Into Category 1 Hurricane Ahead of Second Landfall
Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms to hit the United States, isn’t finished with the carnage. The system, after dropping to a tropical storm, now has regenerated as it churns through the warm water of the Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center says Ian’s winds are back up...
