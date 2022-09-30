Get ready, support mains. Changes are coming to the way vision is handled in League of Legends’ 2023 preseason. The 2023 League preseason focuses mostly on making the game easier to understand, with more options for players to be communicated to clearly throughout the course of a game. For years, League has had an incredibly steep learning curve, especially for new players. The updates coming to the game this preseason should aim to alleviate some of the heavy lifting for new players who may seem confused by things not explicitly told to them by the game.

