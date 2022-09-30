Read full article on original website
Unsure what runes to take or spells to level up? Riot is introducing rune loadout and champ ability recommendations in 2023 League preseason
The 2023 League of Legends preseason is all about making things easier to understand for players. The preseason will aim to streamline many of League’s systems, including champion builds, jungle pathing, and the overall flow of each game. Riot unveiled its full plans for the 2023 preseason today, and...
Rush Baron? Riot introduces revamped ping wheel and objective voting system for League’s 2023 preseason
In an attempt to make communication clearer than ever before, Riot Games has showcased a whole new ping wheel and communication system headed to League of Legends for the 2023 preseason at the end of the year. The developers showed off a plethora of new options available for players when...
Here is every new, returning, and updated item in the 2023 League of Legends preseason
The League of Legends preseason is launching later this year, and with every new season of League comes major changes. Two years ago, the game’s developers massively overhauled the game’s items, adding a new tiered item system that allowed for creative and wide-ranging builds across League’s five positions.
Vitality ADC Carzzy granted permission to ‘explore options’ for 2023 LEC season
Team Vitality has allowed its starting AD carry Carzzy to explore his options for the 2023 professional League of Legends season, the player has announced on social media. Carzzy was initially picked up by Vitality last year as the pillar of the organization’s potential LEC “superteam.” The roster, which included veteran players in every role, including top laner Alphari and mid laner Perkz, was projected on paper to win the LEC early in the preseason and represent Europe at the World Championship. Neither of those things happened, however.
Slicing and dicing: Humanoid brings Fnatic toward a top finish in the play-ins stage of Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. These final matches of the 2022 League of Legends play-ins stage will determine what teams continue...
League’s 2023 preseason refines jungle role with patience indicators and recommended pathing options
For any League of Legends players looking to learn how to play the jungler role, this preseason is the best time to start doing so. As part of Riot Games’ attempts to make the jungle a more welcoming place for prospective players, multiple adjustments to camps and pathing are planned to release alongside the 2023 preseason. These changes are accompanied by the massive overhaul to Smite in the form of pets, which Riot also revealed today to be coming with the preseason.
Why a WWE lawsuit ruling may spell trouble for video game developers
There may not be an obvious connection between the WWE and the video game industry at large other than the existence of the WWE 2K games, but a lawsuit ruling involving the professional wrestling giant could be a problem for game developers. A jury in the U.S. District Court Southern...
WWE・
League caster Azael says he’s ‘pretty nervous’ about changes coming to game in 2023 preseason
Riot Games revealed its expansive plans for the upcoming League of Legends preseason earlier today. And one professional League shoutcaster, Isaac “Azael” Cummings-Bentley, criticized the game developer in a thread on Twitter for making the game less rewarding for players who put in the hours to learn more about League. Azael specifically said he’s “pretty nervous about the direction of added information in [the] LoL preseason.”
Riot accidentally reveals two new League items that let players teleport around the map
As more and more details began to surface surrounding League of Legends 2023 preseason, players are going through some of the new items Riot Games plans to add to the in-game shop. And some people have noticed two new secret additions that could change the way teams strategize and build forever.
OG will finally play with its full Dota 2 roster at The International 2022
Due to visa issues, OG’s Dota 2 team had to play with a stand-in in all Major tournaments except Riad Masters this year. Despite achieving great success, all members expressed their willingness to continue playing with the team’s missing member, Misha, which will be the case in the upcoming The International 2022.
Elyoya’s Worlds-first jungle pick not enough after behemoth game from Zeka, DRX
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Oft-maligned and inconsistent in regular season play in the LCK, Korean fourth seed DRX are making...
NRG set to sign European superstar to VALORANT roster
NRG is set to sign one of the best VALORANT players from Europe to its roster, multiple sources told Dot Esports. NRG has entered into advanced discussions to sign Ardis “Ardiis” Svarenieks from FunPlus Phoenix. The organization failed to secure a partnership with developers Riot Games for the EMEA international league next year.
Chemtech Drake makes return with fresh new spin for League’s 2023 preseason
After getting pulled from the pit at the start of 2023, Riot Games has resurrected the Chemtech Drake and it will be making its triumphant return for League of Legends’ upcoming 2023 preseason. But don’t worry summoner, this will be the only time that anything will be resurrecting now.
VALORANT rostermania continues as Sentinels confirms Rawkus removal, brings in new coaches
Sentinels, a staple squad in VALORANT since its professional conception, is making changes once more. The North American roster has changed players multiple times in recent history, with notable names like Mike “Shroud” Grzesiek making their mark in competitive play for the team, and now Sentinels are making moves again in order to make their way to the top of the pecking order.
How to purchase Overwatch 2’s premium battle pass
Overwatch 2 is finally live and the PvP version of the game is officially free-to-play. Those looking to get their hands on the game for good are flocking to the game and looking to buy the premium version of the battle pass. Purchasing the battle pass is fairly easy, but...
Here are the best Overwatch 2 hero redesigns
While all of the first Overwatch‘s heroes are returning in Overwatch 2, most of them won’t look exactly the same. From old favorites like Soldier: 76 to newer heroes like Brigitte, most all of the first game’s heroes have received a visual redesign that marks them as similar but different—a perfect metaphor for the new game.
Successful debut: Aleksib leads NiP to victory against Astralis in Europe RMR A CS:GO match
Ninjas in Pyjamas have moved to the 1-0 pool of the IEM Rio Major Europe Regional Major Ranking (RMR) A’s Swiss system stage following a 16-12 win over Astralis today. This was the first time that NiP fans watched their team play since ESL Pro League season 16 on Sept. 4. The Scandinavian squad brought Aleksi “Aleksib” Virolainen to replace Nicolas “Plopski” Gonzalez and take over the in-game leadership duties that belonged to Hampus Poser, changed the communication from Swedish to English, and moved star rifler Fredrik “REZ” Sterner to primary AWP.
Aren’t they cute? New pet system replaces jungle items in League’s 2023 preseason
Look out, jungle mains. Some big changes are coming to League of Legends’ most notorious role, starting with the addition of some new furry friends in their inventory. In the upcoming 2023 preseason, Riot Games is planning to replace traditional jungle items with a new companion system that will give users three different pet options that will give champions three sets of buffs.
PETS・
New vision system updates headed to League in 2023 preseason
Get ready, support mains. Changes are coming to the way vision is handled in League of Legends’ 2023 preseason. The 2023 League preseason focuses mostly on making the game easier to understand, with more options for players to be communicated to clearly throughout the course of a game. For years, League has had an incredibly steep learning curve, especially for new players. The updates coming to the game this preseason should aim to alleviate some of the heavy lifting for new players who may seem confused by things not explicitly told to them by the game.
Bungie adds Deepsight drops, fixes missing Ketchcrash red-border in Destiny 2’s Season of Plunder
Destiny 2 players can finally obtain more Deepsight-modded weapons after today’s Hotfix 6.2.0.7. The update contains a fix to an issue preventing players from obtaining red-border weapons in their first Ketchcrash completion of the week and adds an extra avenue for players to obtain seasonal Deepsight weapons—two long-anticipated requests from fans.
