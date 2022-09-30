Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
Nessus review
Nessus is an excellent, extensible, and easy-to-use web security scanner that comes with a solid but somewhat limited freemium edition. It’s also supported by a committed community of developers that are coming up with new plug-ins without a break. Shielded by one of the top web security scanners, you...
TechRadar
Piriform Recuva 2022 review
Recuva has effective and straightforward photo recovery in both free and affordable products, but it misses out on advanced features and isn’t suitable for businesses. Recuva (opens in new tab) is one of the most popular and venerable photo-recovery apps around, and it’s made by Piriform. That same company produces respected system tools like CCleaner and Defraggler, so you know you’re in safe hands.
TechRadar
Disk Drill 2022 review
Disk Drill has an impressive array of features for advanced photo recovery and backup across Windows, macOS and smartphones, but it’s not the most affordable option. Unusually, Disk Drill (opens in new tab) is a photo restoration tool that made its debut on macOS before making a move across to Windows – is more common for successful software to make the trip in the opposite direction.
TechRadar
Wondershare Recoverit 2022 review
Wondershare Recoverit is good-looking, easy to use, and it does a great job with patented photo recovery – but it’s pricier than many rivals, and its feature set could be a little better. Wondershare is one of the big names when it comes to creative tools and PC...
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechRadar
Google Drive review
Google Drive provides a powerful, robust cloud storage service for both consumer and business needs. With new features being added constantly, and not to mention a free web-based office suite thrown in, besides storage space for all your local files, it is an easy choice for many folks. Google Drive...
TechRadar
Corsair Xeneon 32UHD144 review
The Corsair Xeneon 32UHD144 arrived at my Brooklyn apartment in what can only be described as a roadie crate. The black panels and metal trim shipping box was emblazoned with a white Corsair logo, and it measures about five feet diagonal, sitting in the corner of my studio, never out of sight, nor out of mind. And yet, I will still miss this gaming monitor when I send it back after this review.
TechRadar
Razer Enki review
The Razer Enki is a higher-end option among gaming chairs, but what you get for the money is solid construction, incredible comfort, beautiful design, and much needed lumbar support for your most intense gaming sessions. If you’re a gamer who can spend hours raiding or promising yourself just one more match, you will be more than satisfied with the investment.
TechRadar
The best iPad Air deals in October 2022
If you're looking for the best iPad Air deals, you're in luck. As one of the most popular tablets around, there are frequent discounts on both the iPad Air (2022) and iPad Air (2020). These vary from fairly modest to reasonably pricey depending on the time of year and sometimes the mood of the retailer. Even the color choice you make can affect the discount you see.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechRadar
Black & Decker PD1200AV Dustbuster Flexi Vacuum review
The Black + Decker 12V Dustbuster Flexi is a car vacuum for those on a budget, folk who are looking for a gadget to help keep their car looking presentable, if not as good as new. It's lightweight, which is helpful, although its size and the fact it's corded won’t be for everyone. Suction isn't the strongest, so it can struggle to pick up finer debris and pet hair, and its overall design leaves a lot to be desired, too.
TechRadar
Hands on: Xiaomi 12T Pro review
The Xiaomi 12T Pro combines a premium spec sheet with safe styling to hit a competitive price despite its mighty 200MP main camera. Highlights include its 120W fast charging, adaptive 120Hz AMOLED screen, and an ample 5,000mAh battery, but with Motorola's similar Edge 30 Ultra already available and impressing us with features missing from the 12T Pro – we're interested to see how Xiaomi's 200MP camera phone stacks up to its main competition.
TechRadar
Telstra Day delivers the Google Pixel 6a for just AU$549
Discounted phones, NBN plans and more included in one-day sale. After a brief hiatus, Telstra Day (opens in new tab) is back and you can score some big savings this month. For today only (October 4), you can pick up the Google Pixel 6a for only AU$549. As the budget-friendly version of the Pixel 6, this handset is perfect if you’re after something a little smaller and don’t need all the Pixel 6’s bells and whistles.
TechRadar
Nothing announces official launch date for new Ear (stick) AirPods alternatives
True to form, Nothing has just announced the full reveal date for its upcoming audio product, Ear (stick). So, an announcement about an announcement. You've got to hand it to Carl Pei's marketing department, they never miss a trick. What we're saying is that although we still have 'nothing' conclusive...
TechRadar
Strava vs AllTrails: How do the activity apps compare?
Activity-tracking apps have come into their own over the last few years, enabling us to track our activity, helping us to plan new routes, and giving us detailed stats to help us improve our performance. Some also offer interactive features, such as video content and community groups. If you love...
TechRadar
PC gamers are finally dropping the Windows 11 hate
It looks like PC gamers could finally be embracing Windows 11, at least according to last month's Steam Hardware and Software Survey. The monthly Steam Survey allows users to fill in information anonymously about the software and hardware they use. This information allows gamers, developers, and Valve itself to see what is popular and help direct what they offer on the platform.
TechRadar
Windows 11 update brings back welcome features to Task Manager and Widgets
Windows 11 finally brings back the ability to right-click on the Taskbar to enable Task Manager, without having to press CTRL + ALT + DELETE, alongside some widget improvements that had been announced previously. This is part of the Insider Program, where users can sign up to try out new...
TechRadar
Five essential features of a great remote IT support solution
The rise of the remote workforce is a durable trend. While it had started prior to the COVID-19 pandemic with 6% of workers remote (opens in new tab), an Upwork study indicates that by 2025, a staggering 22% of the US workforce (opens in new tab) will be fully remote. There is also the rise of the ‘Compromise model,’ better known as the ‘Hybrid model,’ where employees do a combination of on site and remote days.
TechRadar
This new deal could create massive design library for creatives
Freepik (opens in new tab) has announced the acquisition of two content services in a bid to strengthen its visual assets offerings. The free stock image and vector illustration platform is adding icons and illustration library Iconfinder and Original Mockup, a mockup template solution, to its portfolio. News of the...
TechRadar
These are officially the worst malware strains of the year
Cybersecurity experts from OpenText Security Solutions have determined what they feel are the worst malware (opens in new tab) threats of the year 2022 so far. Its "Nastiest Malware of 2022" report saw the Emotet kept the devious crown, followed by the ever-evolving LockBit. What’s more, the company says there’s...
TechRadar
What are the different types of ransomware?
Falling victim to ransomware is, rather depressingly, a very common occurrence in a world that revolves around the internet. This form of malicious software is frequently used by cybercriminals and is an effective means to infect computers and networks. Ransomware (opens in new tab) can cause all sorts of problems, ranging from blocking access to individual machines and wider networks, through to encrypting data.
TechRadar
The metaverse: what is it and why should you care?
Have you ever momentarily zoned out in a meeting, only to quickly realize that you’ve missed something absolutely critical, and now the discussion is virtually incomprehensible? You could be forgiven for wondering if the entire world has done something similar when it comes to the so-called ‘metaverse.’. The...
Comments / 0