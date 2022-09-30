The Black + Decker 12V Dustbuster Flexi is a car vacuum for those on a budget, folk who are looking for a gadget to help keep their car looking presentable, if not as good as new. It's lightweight, which is helpful, although its size and the fact it's corded won’t be for everyone. Suction isn't the strongest, so it can struggle to pick up finer debris and pet hair, and its overall design leaves a lot to be desired, too.

