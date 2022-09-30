Read full article on original website
Department of Health issues warning about cheese recall
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health announced Monday that Old Europe Cheese Inc. is recalling certain cheeses that may be contaminated. The company is recalling its Brie and Camembert cheeses because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Any such product with best-by-dates through Dec....
New life sciences building on I-195 land to house Department of Health lab
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee said Tuesday that a new life sciences building being built on the former Interstate 195 land in Providence will house a Department of Health laboratory. The 212,000 square foot, seven-story building will also be home to labs for Brown University and lease...
Massachusetts offers 20% pay increase for plow drivers
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — With winter right around the corner, plow drivers are in demand across Massachusetts. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is increasing the hourly rates for plow drivers this year. Base vehicle drivers are seeing a 20% increase to hourly wages. There is also an increase ranging from 10-20% for attachments and accessories.
Rhode Island launches annual donation drive to support deployed military members during holidays
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos on Tuesday launched Operation Holiday Cheer’s annual donation drive to support deployed military members during the holidays. “The life that I have had since immigrating to this country has only been possible because of the sacrifices of our...
Massachusetts firefighters head to Florida to assist after Hurricane Ian
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. (WLNE) — Multiple firefighters from Massachusetts packed up in an hours-notice and headed towards the disaster that was caused by Hurricane Ian last Friday. In the aftermath of hurricane Ian, local firefighters from Massachusetts are now on the ground in Florida helping with the search and...
Department of Transportation increases sign-on bonuses for snow plow drivers by 5%
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — It may only be October, but the recruitment process for snow plow drivers and contractors has started in Rhode Island. The recruitment comes after many cities and towns in the state experienced a plow driver shortage last year. Joe Bucci, with the Department of Transportation,...
All Block Island Ferry services canceled Monday
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — The Block Island Ferry canceled all services for Monday. In an announcement posted to their website, the ferry company explained that the cancellations were due to adverse sea conditions. Anyone with a traditional ticket to travel Saturday, Sunday, or Monday does not have to...
AAA Northeast: Gas prices drop 11 cents in Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — AAA Northeast said Monday that gas prices in Rhode Island dropped an average of 11 cents over the last week. Last week’s average price was $3.43, while this week’s is $3.32. Monday’s gas prices are 51 cents lower than they were a month...
Block Island continues work on permitting process on large events
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE)– The New Shoreham Town Council Monday said a permit process for large-scale gatherings on the island can expected at the beginning of 2023. After violence and misconduct on the island this summer, the council hopes this will provide more oversight to avoid overcrowding. “If the...
Block Island Town Council to provide update on Ballard’s violations
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — The New Shoreham Town Council is scheduled to provide an update on Ballard’s Beach Resort’s Coastal Resources Management Council violations. Last week, the CRMC ordered the venue to remove outdoor tiki bars and illegal fencing. Ballard’s will have until Nov. 9 to...
‘It should be more’ Rhode Islanders react to child tax credit payments
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Child tax credit payments are expected to start going out to over 115,00 eligible Rhode Island families the first week of October. “We know for working Rhode Islanders who are feeling the pinch with rising prices, every dollar matters,” said House Speaker Joseph Shekarchi on Monday.
‘Rhode Island is making significant progress’: McKee celebrates housing investments
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee paid a visit to Crossroads Rhode Island Monday. The governor highlighted the success of the state’s investment in housing for the homeless. “By investing in both immediate needs like expanding our statewide shelter capacity and long-term projects like Crossroads’ Summer Street...
McKee celebrates grand opening of Woonsocket Education Center
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee was in Woonsocket Tuesday to celebrate the grand opening of the city’s new education center. “Investing in Rhode Islanders earns dividends for small businesses, large businesses and spurs economic development,” the governor said. The Woonsocket Education Center will be offering...
Freetown Fire Department warns of text message scam
FREETOWN, Mass. (WLNE) –The Freetown Fire Department warned the public of a text message scam going around Sunday. The department shared a Facebook post saying that any text message trying to sell t-shirts is not coming from them. Scammers have been sending said messages in recent days. Anyone who...
Child tax credit payments to go out to Rhode Island families
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Child tax credit payments are set to start going out to eligible Rhode Island families on Monday. In August, Gov. Dan McKee announced the tax rebates, which offers $250 per child, for families with up to three kids. The governor said surplus dollars from last...
Blustery and cool for a couple more days
Gusty winds will last through Tuesday, although they won’t be quite as strong as they were Sunday. Nonetheless expect NE wind gusts to reach 25-30 MPH Monday and close to 25 MPH Tuesday. Clouds will prevail through Wednesday as Low pressure just wanders around off the Delaware coast. A few showers will move through Tuesday and then threaten again on Wednesday before High pressure can finally build into the region to give us a nice little warm up with plenty of sunshine for the second half of the work week.
