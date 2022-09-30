Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Homeless people not deserving of hate onlineDavid HeitzRock Island, IL
The elk are mating in Colorado, and it’s a sight to seeClaire ClevelandEstes Park, CO
Denver is Preparing For an Influx of Migrants From TexasTom HandyDenver, CO
‘The Polar Express’ brings the storybook tale to life in GoldenBrittany AnasGolden, CO
Beautiful Biking Trails in Westminster, CO | Get Active in WestminsterWanderlust WellmanWestminster, CO
CU Boulder News & Events
Research & Innovation Week returns to campus Oct. 17–21
Additionally, several events aim to boost visibility to audiences beyond campus, such as the Boulder community, industry partners, the entrepreneurial ecosystem and more. Whether you are an undergraduate or graduate student, faculty, staff, partner of the university or a member of the broader community, you’re sure to discover new ways to engage with the world-class research, scholarship and creative work right here in your community.
CU Boulder News & Events
From the Provost and COO - Compensation updates
We are pleased to share with you a number of actions our campus and the CU system are taking to address compensation for our people. We recognize that inflation continues to impact all of you, and we want you to know that we are committed to supporting you. In the...
CU Boulder News & Events
5 must-attend Health and Wellness Summit presentations
You’re invited to join Health and Wellness Services to learn how fun and play can improve your health, creativity and relationships as an adult. This free event is open to all CU Boulder students, staff and faculty. While there will be a number of presentations available at this year’s...
CU Boulder News & Events
How to make the most of LGBTQ+ wellness resources on campus
Gender identity and sexuality have become increasingly nuanced. It’s important to remember that you don’t have to label your gender or sexuality for it to be valid. If you’re curious about your gender or sexuality and want support exploring these areas of your life, there are resources that can help. Here are a couple to check out.
CU Boulder News & Events
Constitution Day 2022
The Byron R. White Center for the Study of American Constitutional Law celebrated its eleventh annual Constitution Day Project this September. Each year, volunteers teach challenging constitutional questions in Colorado high schools to commemorate the 1787 signing of the U.S. Constitution. This year’s Constitution Day curriculum covered the right to...
CU Boulder News & Events
Professor Colene Robinson and Josi McCauley ‘06 Honored at the Colorado Office of the Child’s Representative Annual Conference
Professor Colene Robinson, co-director of Colorado Law’s Clinical Program, and Josi McCauley ’06 each received awards at the 2022 Colorado Office of the Child’s Representative (OCR) Annual Conference, held on September 12 and 13. Professor Robinson was named the recipient of the Distinguished Contribution to the Practice...
CU Boulder News & Events
Korey Wise Visits Colorado Law
Korey Wise, a member of the Exonerated Five, spoke at Colorado Law on September 23, 2022. Mr. Wise and four other youth were wrongfully convicted of the 1989 brutal assault of a jogger in New York’s Central Park only to be exonerated by DNA years later. "In reading cases...
CU Boulder News & Events
Three scientists win support for high-risk, high-reward research
National Institutes of Health funds CU Boulder researchers’ work on mental illnesses, HIV vaccines and improved cancer treatments. Three scientists at the University of Colorado Boulder have won prestigious, High-Risk, High-Reward Research Program awards, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) announced today. The awards to Lisa Hiura, Sara Sawyer...
CU Boulder News & Events
Boulder police search for suspects in University Hill shooting
The Boulder Police Department (BPD) is investigating an incident that occurred at about 1:30 this morning at the intersection of 13th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue in the University Hill neighborhood in Boulder. During the incident, an armed suspect was shot by a BPD officer and taken to Boulder Community Hospital....
