VALORANT rostermania continues as Sentinels confirms Rawkus removal, brings in new coaches

Sentinels, a staple squad in VALORANT since its professional conception, is making changes once more. The North American roster has changed players multiple times in recent history, with notable names like Mike “Shroud” Grzesiek making their mark in competitive play for the team, and now Sentinels are making moves again in order to make their way to the top of the pecking order.
Just one champion has a 100 percent pick and ban rate at Worlds 2022

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. After 32 games at the League of Legends World Championship, only one champion stands out with...
Lillia rules, Teemo drools, and Brazil gets LOUD on third day of Worlds 2022

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The third day of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship has come and gone, but...
NAVI and MOUZ’s clash headlines second day of Europe RMR B

The matchups for the second round of the Europe RMR B have been drawn, and they feature some hefty clashes. Some of the most well-known CS:GO teams on the continent will face each other for a chance to go 2-0 in the tournament. Veteran-heavy Natus Vincere will take on the young guns from MOUZ, while Germany’s best team, BIG, will go up against ESL Pro League season 16 winners, Team Vitality.
Sentinels adds 2 prominent coaches to rebuild VALORANT roster

North American organization Sentinels is set to acquire multiple staff members to revamp its VALORANT roster, multiple sources told Dot Esports. Former XSET coach Don “SyykoNT” Muir is set to join Sentinels as its head coach, while former Ghost Gaming coach Adam Kaplan will join as the strategic coach. Both staff members are working with multiple players to finalize the roster.
Upset ends Worlds 2022 play-ins with an incredible stat

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Fnatic’s Elias “Upset” Lipp has dominated in the first week of the 2022 League of Legends...
G2 easy: European powerhouse pull off perfect game against underdog in Europe RMR A

No one expected G2 Esports to lose against CS:GO underdog ECSTATIC in their opening game of Europe RMR A—but the dominant fashion in which they won the game was unexpected. G2 didn’t leave their opponents any breathing room after securing a perfect game by overcoming ECSTATIC 16-0. The Danes were close to claiming several rounds, but the international team controlled the match, with three G2 players finishing the game with fewer than eight deaths.
League fans can experience Worlds Finals in a unique way this year

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. This coming November, fans can watch the 2022 League of Legends World Championship live in a...
VALORANT just had its busiest month ever after Champions 2022

VALORANT has been battling it out with some of the heavy hitters of competitive gaming and esports since its arrival midway through 2020. Its undeniable popularity has continued to rise as time has gone on, with each tournament bringing in more fans and adding more depth to gameplay with viewers learning new techniques and meta-changing tactics almost every week.
