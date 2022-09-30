Read full article on original website
Young CS:GO stars torzsi, xertioN help MOUZ defeat OG in Europe RMR B opener
OG didn't stand a chance on Vertigo. The European CS:GO squad of young stars on MOUZ have debuted at IEM Rio Major Europe Regional Major Ranking (RMR) B with a 16-10 victory over OG today. MOUZ enjoyed a relatively easy game thanks to carry performances by Dorian “xertioN” Berman (25-15...
MAD Lions devour Saigon Buffalo in first League best-of-five of 2022 World Championship
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. MAD Lions took down Saigon Buffalo today in the first best-of-five of the 2022 League of...
VALORANT rostermania continues as Sentinels confirms Rawkus removal, brings in new coaches
Sentinels, a staple squad in VALORANT since its professional conception, is making changes once more. The North American roster has changed players multiple times in recent history, with notable names like Mike “Shroud” Grzesiek making their mark in competitive play for the team, and now Sentinels are making moves again in order to make their way to the top of the pecking order.
Just one champion has a 100 percent pick and ban rate at Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. After 32 games at the League of Legends World Championship, only one champion stands out with...
Lillia rules, Teemo drools, and Brazil gets LOUD on third day of Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The third day of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship has come and gone, but...
FaZe Clan put a stop to spectacular comeback after 4 overtimes in Europe RMR A
FaZe Clan were the clear favorites coming into today’s game against GamerLegion in the Europe RMR A for the IEM CS:GO Rio Major. And while they pulled through in the end, it wasn’t easy for the defending champions. Karrigan and his men needed four overtimes to close the...
Unsure what runes to take or spells to level up? Riot is introducing rune loadout and champ ability recommendations in 2023 League preseason
The 2023 League of Legends preseason is all about making things easier to understand for players. The preseason will aim to streamline many of League’s systems, including champion builds, jungle pathing, and the overall flow of each game. Riot unveiled its full plans for the 2023 preseason today, and...
NAVI and MOUZ’s clash headlines second day of Europe RMR B
The matchups for the second round of the Europe RMR B have been drawn, and they feature some hefty clashes. Some of the most well-known CS:GO teams on the continent will face each other for a chance to go 2-0 in the tournament. Veteran-heavy Natus Vincere will take on the young guns from MOUZ, while Germany’s best team, BIG, will go up against ESL Pro League season 16 winners, Team Vitality.
Sentinels adds 2 prominent coaches to rebuild VALORANT roster
North American organization Sentinels is set to acquire multiple staff members to revamp its VALORANT roster, multiple sources told Dot Esports. Former XSET coach Don “SyykoNT” Muir is set to join Sentinels as its head coach, while former Ghost Gaming coach Adam Kaplan will join as the strategic coach. Both staff members are working with multiple players to finalize the roster.
Slicing and dicing: Humanoid brings Fnatic toward a top finish in the play-ins stage of Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. These final matches of the 2022 League of Legends play-ins stage will determine what teams continue...
Rush Baron? Riot introduces revamped ping wheel and objective voting system for League’s 2023 preseason
In an attempt to make communication clearer than ever before, Riot Games has showcased a whole new ping wheel and communication system headed to League of Legends for the 2023 preseason at the end of the year. The developers showed off a plethora of new options available for players when...
Bot gap closed: Yutapon, DFM end LOUD’s Worlds run with first-ever international best-of-five win
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. If the first game of this series between DetonatioN FocusMe and LOUD told you anything, it’s...
Upset ends Worlds 2022 play-ins with an incredible stat
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Fnatic’s Elias “Upset” Lipp has dominated in the first week of the 2022 League of Legends...
G2 easy: European powerhouse pull off perfect game against underdog in Europe RMR A
No one expected G2 Esports to lose against CS:GO underdog ECSTATIC in their opening game of Europe RMR A—but the dominant fashion in which they won the game was unexpected. G2 didn’t leave their opponents any breathing room after securing a perfect game by overcoming ECSTATIC 16-0. The Danes were close to claiming several rounds, but the international team controlled the match, with three G2 players finishing the game with fewer than eight deaths.
Hour and a half from hell: How a League of Legends streamer terrorizes his students
Mark “NEACE” Neace is an ex-army intelligence sergeant and multi-season League of Legends Challenger that devotes his time to coaching players struggling to climb through the ranks. Scrutinized in the past by the League community for smurfing, unorthodox coaching methods, and similar toxic behavior, NEACE is one of...
Here is every new, returning, and updated item in the 2023 League of Legends preseason
The League of Legends preseason is launching later this year, and with every new season of League comes major changes. Two years ago, the game’s developers massively overhauled the game’s items, adding a new tiered item system that allowed for creative and wide-ranging builds across League’s five positions.
Elyoya’s Worlds-first jungle pick not enough after behemoth game from Zeka, DRX
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Oft-maligned and inconsistent in regular season play in the LCK, Korean fourth seed DRX are making...
League fans can experience Worlds Finals in a unique way this year
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. This coming November, fans can watch the 2022 League of Legends World Championship live in a...
An explosive start: BNE and Eternal Fire reach 30 rounds with an absurd comeback denied in Europe RMR A
The European Regional Major Rankings A (RMR) tournament for IEM’s CS:GO Rio Major 2022 has begun, and the opening match between Bad News Eagles and Eternal Fire was more than a worthy start to the event. The game on Dust 2 went all the way to 30 rounds, despite...
VALORANT just had its busiest month ever after Champions 2022
VALORANT has been battling it out with some of the heavy hitters of competitive gaming and esports since its arrival midway through 2020. Its undeniable popularity has continued to rise as time has gone on, with each tournament bringing in more fans and adding more depth to gameplay with viewers learning new techniques and meta-changing tactics almost every week.
