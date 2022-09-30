The matchups for the second round of the Europe RMR B have been drawn, and they feature some hefty clashes. Some of the most well-known CS:GO teams on the continent will face each other for a chance to go 2-0 in the tournament. Veteran-heavy Natus Vincere will take on the young guns from MOUZ, while Germany’s best team, BIG, will go up against ESL Pro League season 16 winners, Team Vitality.

