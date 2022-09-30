A reported verbal domestic dispute ended with multiple requested drug charges for two Salinans Wednesday. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that officers were sent to an apartment in the 1400 block of E. Iron for a reported verbal domestic dispute. An acquaintance of the woman allegedly involved in the dispute notified police about the verbal altercation and said that she was told the man allegedly involved had taken drugs.

SALINA, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO