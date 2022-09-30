Read full article on original website
Related
Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 2
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Lang, Jessica Shelby; 31; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Theft of prop/services:Value less than...
KAKE TV
Hutchinson man dies in police custody at Reno County Correctional Facility
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - An inmate of the Reno County Correctional Facility was found dead in his cell on Saturday by staff serving breakfast. In a Facebook post the Reno County Sheriff's Office say that 36-year-old Kyle A Skeen was found unresponsive in his cell on Saturday as staff were serving breakfast. Deputies and the Hutchinson Fire Department attempted to resuscitate him but were unsuccessful.
Deputy locates reels of copper wire stolen from Salina Evergy facility
Two reels of copper wire that were stolen from the Evergy facility in Salina in September of 2021 were found southeast of the city Thursday. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that a Saline County Sheriff's deputy located the two reels of No. 4 copper wire Thursday in the 7400 block of S. Simpson Road. The reels, valued at $500 each, were returned to Evergy.
One dead in Junction City shooting
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – A man is dead after a shooting overnight in Junction City. The Junction City Police Department was dispatched to the 900 block of North Washington after reports of gunfire around 2 a.m. Sunday. Justin J. Rose, 38, of Junction City, was found suffering from a gunshot wound. Rose was transported to […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ksal.com
October Most Wanted is Online
A new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is online. The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s most wanted is released. The October list is online now. Those on the new list are wanted for crimes which include among others aggravated battery, aggravated assault, fleeing and eluding, identity theft, felony theft, felony drug crimes, and more.
Inmate dies at Reno County Correctional Facility
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Reno County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) announced the death of an inmate at the Reno County Correctional Facility (RCCF). According to the RCSO, on Friday, Sept. 30, 36-year-old Kyle Skeen, from Hutchinson, was booked into the RCCF on suspected charges stemming from a local warrant. The RCSO says when staff tried […]
SUVs collide in south Salina Thursday; local woman injured
A local woman was injured early Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision in south Salina. Corey Born, 29, of Abilene, was northbound on Wesley Street in a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe when he failed to stop at the Belmont Boulevard stop sign and collided with a southbound 2018 Dodge Durango driven by Katrina Etris, 53, Salina, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Salina man, woman arrested on requested drug charges
A reported verbal domestic dispute ended with multiple requested drug charges for two Salinans Wednesday. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that officers were sent to an apartment in the 1400 block of E. Iron for a reported verbal domestic dispute. An acquaintance of the woman allegedly involved in the dispute notified police about the verbal altercation and said that she was told the man allegedly involved had taken drugs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
I-70 crash in Riley County sends 1 to hospital
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A 62-year-old man was taken to Via Christie Hospital with minor injuries after being rear-ended on I-70 Thursday. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 22-year-old driving a 2013 Chrysler Town and Country van was westbound on I-70, 12 miles south of Manhattan, when he rear-ended a 2009 Peterbilt semi-tractor trailer. […]
WIBW
RCPD searches for woman not seen for days
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officials are searching for a woman that has not been seen for days. The Riley Co. Police Dept. says that officials are searching for Cheyenne, 22, after she was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 25. RCPD said Cheyenne was last seen wearing a black...
Standoff in Salina ends with man in custody
A seven hour standoff in Salina on Tuesday, Sept. 27, ended with a man in custody.
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Sept. 24-30
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: KADO, TIFFI ANN SHURRIE; 28; Abilene. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear. NAME:...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kansas Cosmosphere to celebrate iconic SR-71 Blackbird
The Kansas Cosmosphere and Space Center in Hutchinson will be celebrating the legacy of the Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird.
ksal.com
Free Landfill Event Planned
The City of Salina is planning another free landfill event. According to the city, free residential trash disposal for all Saline County residents at the Salina Municipal Solid Waste Landfill on Saturday, October 8th. Customers must have a Saline County license plate on their vehicle for free disposal. Vehicles from other counties will be required to pay normal tipping fees. Commercial waste haulers will be given priority (standard rates apply).
adastraradio.com
Fire Crews work Grass Fires in Reno County, Barn Fire in Harvey County Thursday Afternoon
RENO COUNTY, Kan. – Two grass fires Thursday afternoon in southern Reno County burned about 180 acres. One of the fires was in the Castleton area and the other near Parallel and Yoder Roads. Reno-Kingman Joint Fire District 1 in Pretty Prairie made the initial response about 3:30 p.m....
WIBW
Dog dumped near I-70 earns scent work certification as Geary Co. K9
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The dog found after it had been dumped near I-70 in 2018 has earned her scent work certification as a Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office K9. The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office says that Nova, the dog who was dumped near I-70, has proven herself over and over as a valuable asset to the team.
WIBW
Threats of violence continue at Salina South High School, teen arrested
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police in Salina have arrested a 14-year-old girl for violent threats at Salina South High School less than a week after another teen was arrested for bomb threats. On Monday, Sept. 26, the Salina Police Department says a School Resource Officer was made aware of threatening...
ksal.com
Wings Over Salina
About ninety top-flight pilots are in Salina to compete in the 2022 U.S National Aerobatic Championships beginning this Sunday. Contest director Mike Heuer and Tim Rogers Executive Director of the Salina Airport Authority joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at how the aerobatic completion will roll out.
WIBW
Junction City para to compete on The Voice
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A local man with a big talent will take the stage on national television. Geary County Schools USD 475 took to Facebook on Wednesday, Sept. 28, to announce that Junction City High School paraeducator Justin Black will compete on NBC’s The Voice. Black, a...
Saturday is day two of Hutch Fall Fest
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Saturday continues the Hutch Fall Fest in connection with the Rod Run. 8:30 a.m. DCI Park, Judy’s Mile Fun Run. – Register for Judy’s Mile. 9:00 a.m. Brunch Served at Salt City Brewing. 9:00 a.m. Salt City Vintage Market | DCI Park. 10:00...
Comments / 0