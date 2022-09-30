ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Nets Sign Former Xavier Star

By Ben Stinar
 4 days ago

On Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets announced the signing of Kaiser Gates.

The Brooklyn Nets have begun training camp (as all 30 teams have), and they will play their first preseason game on Oct. 3 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Many teams (including the Nets) have been making roster moves as camp and the preseason begin.

Recently, the Nets waived Marcus Zegarowski, and with the open roster spot, they have now signed Kaiser Gates (h/t Keith Smith).

Smith: "The Brooklyn Nets announced they have signed Kaiser Gates."

Gates is from Atlanta, Georgia, and played his college basketball for Xavier.

During his final season in college, he averaged 7.2 points and 4.6 rebounds per contest in 34 games.

He has never played in an NBA regular season game but has spent time in training camp with the Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics .

In 2021, he played for the Long Island Nets in the G League and averaged 9.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.3 steals per contest in 12 games.

His career averages in the G League are 12.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest in 98 games.

This past season, he played for Hapoel Bank Yahav Jerusalem, a team in Israel, and averaged 4.2 points and 3.3 rebounds per contest in 12 games.

He is currently 25 years old.

The Nets are coming off a disappointing season where they were swept in the first round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics.

They will play their first game of the 2022-23 NBA season when they host the New Orleans Pelicans at Barclays Center in New York.

