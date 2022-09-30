ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 47

dirk white
4d ago

This fight is going to happen so everyone just relax. Crawford is in big trouble. He has never faced anyone like Spence. There won't be any dancing around in this fight. Spence wins by KO in the 10th.

Reply(8)
4
Michael Pou
3d ago

it seems like Spence is doing everything in his power to dissuade Crawford from fighting. I don't think Spence really wants to face Crawford.

Reply(4)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
worldboxingnews.net

Adrien Broner in career nosedive with latest social media post

Four-weight world champion Adrien Broner has admitted for the first time that his boxing career is heading on a downward trajectory. “The Problem,” who once fought Manny Pacquiao and was considered a Pound for Pound star, has fought just once in almost four years. Despite still being on the...
COMBAT SPORTS
worldboxingnews.net

Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford another boxing contract mess

World champions Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford are no closer to signing on the dotted line for a massive Pay Per View. Despite months of back-and-forth discussions, Spence and Crawford will have to consider alternative opponents shortly. Jaron Ennis is the next in line to challenge Spence Jr. if...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Boxing Insider

Eddie Hearn On Fury-Joshua: “As Far As We’re Concerned The Fight’s Off”

Eddie Hearn, who was rather suspicious from the start of Tyson Fury’s offer to fight Anthony Joshua late this year, has now said outright that, as things stand, a Fury-Joshua bout just ain’t happening. “In our mind, Tyson Fury is not fighting Anthony Joshua,” Sky Sports quotes Hearn (who is Joshua’s promoter) as saying. “We’re more than happy to continue those conversations but what we’ve been told is the deadline has passed.” The deadline was one set forth by Fury, who had ultimately said he would wait until the end of last week to receive a positive response from the Joshua camp. That time has obviously come and gone.
COMBAT SPORTS
ESPN

The rebirth of one of boxing's biggest rivalries: Benn vs. Eubank

Chris Eubank was making his way to the ring for his first fight with Nigel Benn in 1990, when he was caught by a sucker punch he never saw coming. Eubank was getting in the zone in the final moments before the biggest fight of his life and first of 24 world title fights, expecting to hear his entrance song of Tina Turner's "Simply the best."
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terence Crawford
Person
Errol Spence Jr.
Person
Manny Pacquiao
Person
Shawn Porter
The Independent

An inherited rivalry shouldn’t overshadow a British boxing classic as Conor Benn faces Chris Eubank Jr

The brutal truth is that back in 1990 Chris Eubank had done absolutely nothing in the ring to deserve his fight with Nigel Benn.Truth, however, is close to a meaningless concept in the boxing business.Eubank had beaten Kid Milo in Brighton in September and Benn was fresh from a first-round stoppage of Iran Barkley in Las Vegas. Benn had retained the WBO middleweight title, Eubank became the king of the seaside.The pair looked like they were from different fighting planets, but boxing has always been a deceptive game.Eubank beat Benn in their first fight; the rivalry started, the rematch in...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Tommy Fury’s next fight to take place on Mayweather vs Deji undercard

Tommy Fury will return to the ring next month, boxing on the undercard of Floyd Mayweather’s exhibition bout with YouTube star Deji.Briton Fury, half-brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson, is 8-0 as a professional boxer and last fought in April.The 23-year-old, who has won four of his fights via knockout/TKO, won his last outing by outpointing Daniel Bocianski on the undercard of Tyson Fury’s heavyweight title defence against Dillian Whyte – a contest the champion won via sixth-round KO. Now the younger Fury is set to take on Paul Bamba in Dubai on Sunday 13 November, before former multiple-weight...
COMBAT SPORTS
worldboxingnews.net

Usyk vs Fury can happen Dec 3, if not, Deontay Wilder is the target

Usyk vs Fury: Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury can battle it out for the undisputed heavyweight boxing throne this year despite previous doubts over the date. Usyk initially stated he wanted to spend time with his family and would not be open to fighting on December 3rd. This scenario led Fury to target Anthony Joshua instead.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Title Fight#Combat#Espn#Wbo#Pbc
Vibe

Drake Scores $2 Million Payout After Winning Huge Bet On NFL Games

Drake has raked in another seven-figure payout after coming up on the winning end of his latest high-stakes wager, this time to the tune of more than $2 million. The rap star, whose gambling exploits have made headlines over the past few years, scored his latest victory after betting on a three-team parlay picking the Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, and Kansas City Chiefs to win their NFL Week 4 matchups. According to the rapper’s ticket, he bet CA $394,771.80, which is approximately $287,000 in U.S. currency, on the parlay, and is due over $2 million in Canadian currency following all...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy