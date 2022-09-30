Read full article on original website
dirk white
4d ago
This fight is going to happen so everyone just relax. Crawford is in big trouble. He has never faced anyone like Spence. There won't be any dancing around in this fight. Spence wins by KO in the 10th.
Reply(8)
4
Michael Pou
3d ago
it seems like Spence is doing everything in his power to dissuade Crawford from fighting. I don't think Spence really wants to face Crawford.
Reply(4)
3
