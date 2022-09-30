ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ukraine War and the Shift in Russia-China Relations

Russia-China relations have always attracted the world’s attention, though they are more often than not being misunderstood. Recently, the leaders of the two countries attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit 2022 at Samarkand, Uzbekistan. According to the content published on the official website of China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Chinese leaders put forward four suggestions for promoting cooperation between China, Russia, and Mongolia during the meeting.
Everything You Need to Know about GreenPrizm

Jerry Cristoforo is a global leader and senior executive in the computer and financial services industry. He employs his extensive management and technological experience in start-ups, product development, workflow re-engineering, large-scale systems integration, blockchain, and project management. Currently, he is striving to build a more transparent and efficient green economy...
With division at home, UK's Truss seeks to thaw EU relations

LONDON — (AP) — After an acrimonious divorce and years of bickering, Britain’s government looks like it wants to make up with the European Union. The tax-cutting economic plans of the country's new prime minister, Liz Truss, has her feuding at home with financial markets, the opposition and chunks of her own Conservative Party. But abroad, European politicians and diplomats have noticed a marked softening of tone since Truss took over from Boris Johnson a month ago.
Dutch inflation hits record in Sept as energy prices soar

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Inflation in the Netherlands shot to a record high in September mainly due to higher energy prices, the Dutch statistics agency, CBS, said on Thursday. The consumer price index (CPI) rose to 14.5% in September year-on-year, from 12% percent in August.
Norway hikes tax on oil industry by NOK 2 billion in 2023

OSLO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Norway's centre-left government said on Thursday it planned to raise taxes on the country's oil and gas industry by 2 billion Norwegian crowns ($191 million) in 2023 by partly reversing an incentive package introduced during the coronavirus pandemic.
3 Tips for Ensuring Your Client Work Is Steeped in DEI Values

DEI is key in building a culture that invites your team to bring their whole selves to work, but it also provides a foundation for team members to deliver their best work to the clients they serve. So the question is, how do you ensure your customer-facing work is steeped in the inclusive values you’ve worked to cultivate internally? Here are three tactics to try.
