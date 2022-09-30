Read full article on original website
Related
"It's Not Made To Be Good — It's Made To Be Cheap And Consistent": People Are Sharing Specific Things About "American Life" They Want Others To Know About
"I went to college with a guy from Germany, and this confused him quite a bit when he first got here."
ceoworld.biz
The Ukraine War and the Shift in Russia-China Relations
Russia-China relations have always attracted the world’s attention, though they are more often than not being misunderstood. Recently, the leaders of the two countries attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit 2022 at Samarkand, Uzbekistan. According to the content published on the official website of China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Chinese leaders put forward four suggestions for promoting cooperation between China, Russia, and Mongolia during the meeting.
Weaker refining, gas trading to hit Shell's Q3 results
LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Shell (SHEL.L) said on Thursday its third-quarter profits would be pressured by a near halving of oil refining margins, crumbling chemical margins and weaker natural gas trading.
ceoworld.biz
Everything You Need to Know about GreenPrizm
Jerry Cristoforo is a global leader and senior executive in the computer and financial services industry. He employs his extensive management and technological experience in start-ups, product development, workflow re-engineering, large-scale systems integration, blockchain, and project management. Currently, he is striving to build a more transparent and efficient green economy...
IN THIS ARTICLE
With division at home, UK's Truss seeks to thaw EU relations
LONDON — (AP) — After an acrimonious divorce and years of bickering, Britain’s government looks like it wants to make up with the European Union. The tax-cutting economic plans of the country's new prime minister, Liz Truss, has her feuding at home with financial markets, the opposition and chunks of her own Conservative Party. But abroad, European politicians and diplomats have noticed a marked softening of tone since Truss took over from Boris Johnson a month ago.
Dutch inflation hits record in Sept as energy prices soar
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Inflation in the Netherlands shot to a record high in September mainly due to higher energy prices, the Dutch statistics agency, CBS, said on Thursday. The consumer price index (CPI) rose to 14.5% in September year-on-year, from 12% percent in August.
Norway hikes tax on oil industry by NOK 2 billion in 2023
OSLO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Norway's centre-left government said on Thursday it planned to raise taxes on the country's oil and gas industry by 2 billion Norwegian crowns ($191 million) in 2023 by partly reversing an incentive package introduced during the coronavirus pandemic.
German industrial orders slump more than expected in August
BERLIN, Oct 6 (Reuters) - German industrial orders dropped more than expected in August compared to the previous month, with large-scale orders taking a hit in particular, data showed on Thursday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
OPEC+ cuts ahead of winter fan global inflation concerns
SINGAPORE, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Concerns over tight oil supplies and soaring inflation have intensified after the OPEC+ group of nations announced its largest supply cut since 2020 ahead of European Union embargoes on Russian energy.
ceoworld.biz
3 Tips for Ensuring Your Client Work Is Steeped in DEI Values
DEI is key in building a culture that invites your team to bring their whole selves to work, but it also provides a foundation for team members to deliver their best work to the clients they serve. So the question is, how do you ensure your customer-facing work is steeped in the inclusive values you’ve worked to cultivate internally? Here are three tactics to try.
India awaits WHO information on any cough syrup link to Gambia deaths
NEW DELHI, Oct 6 (Reuters) - India is awaiting World Health Organization evidence of a link between an Indian cough syrup and the deaths of dozens of children in Gambia after the U.N. agency said the medicine may cause kidney damage, two Indian officials said on Thursday.
Asian shares climb, oil extends gains after OPEC+ deal
SYDNEY, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Asian shares rose on Thursday as the dollar wobbled ahead of U.S. non-farm payrolls data, and oil prices gained for a fourth day after deep production cuts pledged by OPEC+ members.
Comments / 0