Public Safety

Ukrainian national police say the toll in Russia's shelling Friday of Zaporizhzhia has risen to 30 dead, 88 wounded

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian national police say the toll in Russia’s shelling Friday of Zaporizhzhia has risen to 30 dead, 88 wounded.

