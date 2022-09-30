ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jay, FL

WEAR

Hurricane Ian increases need for blood donations

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- There is currently an urgent need for blood donations following the impact of Hurricane Ian in Southwest Florida. WEAR is partnering with OneBlood to help restore the supply. Before Ian hit, OneBlood had an ample supply of blood making sure hospitals had what they need. But once...
FLORIDA STATE
WEAR

WEAR CARES: Hurricane Ian Emergency Blood Drive to be held Thursday

In the wake of Hurricane Ian, WEAR is partnering with OneBlood to answer the urgent call for blood and platelets. The WEAR CARES: Hurricane Ian Emergency Blood Drive will be used to makes sure central and southwest Florida has the blood supply needed to help victims being rescued following Ian.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

How Florida's increased minimum wage could impact the future workforce

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Florida’s minimum wage is now $11 an hour. It’s set to increase by a dollar every year until 2026. WEAR News spoke with the Chair of the Council of Economic Advisors at the Haas Center, Dr. Jerry Parrish. The Haas Center at UWF provides research on workforce development in Northwest Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
WEAR

West Pensacola Elementary collecting socks to donate to homeless shelters

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- West Pensacola Elementary School will kick off its annual “Socktober” service project this month with a goal of collecting 900 pairs of new socks. Each year, West Pensacola Elementary celebrates Socktober during the month of October. Faculty, staff, students and families collect new socks to...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Crews put out house fire on Duval Street in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Crews put out a house fire Tuesday afternoon in Escambia County. Authorities were called to the home on Duval Street around 2:55 p.m. Four Escambia County Fire Rescue engines responded, with assist from the Escambia County Sheriff's Office. Crews put out the fire just after 3:30...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

No charges for shooter in killing at Escambia County homeless camp

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 57-year-old man will not be charged after shooting and killing a 40-year-old man last week at an Escambia County homeless camp. Sheriff Chip Simmons provided an update Tuesday morning on the incident from last Wednesday night at a homeless camp near the Texar underpass. Deputies...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

33-year-old Crestview woman killed as jeep overturns during crash

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 33-year-old Crestview woman died in a single-vehicle crash in Okaloosa County Tuesday morning. It happened around 7 a.m. on State Road 293, just north of Range Rd. Florida Highway Patrol states the woman's jeep left the roadway and overturned down the east embankment, coming to...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

43-year-old Pensacola man killed in hit-and-run on W Fairfield Drive

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 43-year-old Pensacola man was killed in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night in Escambia County. It happened around 9:40 p.m. on W Fairfield Drive just north of Hestia Place. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the 43-year-old man was walking northbound on the east shoulder of W...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Man killed in shooting at Escambia County youth football field

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is dead after a double-shooting Saturday night at an Escambia County youth sports complex. It happened around 6 p.m. at the Bellview Ballpark youth football/baseball complex on Longleaf Drive off of Pine Forest Road. Sheriff Chip Simmons says a 22-year-old man was shot and...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Brewton teacher receives $30,000 for teaching excellence

BREWTON, Ala. -- A small town teacher got a big surprise Tuesday. Jason Blackwell has been teaching for a decade -- a career he fell into after an auto accident made him unable to continue working as a tradesman. But Blackwell's ability to motivate and teach led to a $100,000...
BREWTON, AL
WEAR

Semi-truck crashes into Pensacola's Graffiti Bridge

PENSACOLA Fla. -- A Great Dane semi-truck trailer crashed into Graffiti Bridge in Pensacola Sunday morning. According to Pensacola Police, it happened around 10:40 a.m. at the bridge located at N 17th Ave. Officers say the truck was headed northbound when it got lodged under the bridge. Police say a...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Family identifies man killed in Bellview Ballpark double-shooting

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Family on Monday identified the man shot and killed in Saturday evening's incident at Bellview Ballpark in Escambia County. Family tells WEAR News that 22-year-old Kaderrick Teamer was the fatal victim in the double-shooting. "Kaderrick had his faults but was a genuine pure-hearted person who would...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL

