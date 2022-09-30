Read full article on original website
WEAR
Hurricane Ian increases need for blood donations
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- There is currently an urgent need for blood donations following the impact of Hurricane Ian in Southwest Florida. WEAR is partnering with OneBlood to help restore the supply. Before Ian hit, OneBlood had an ample supply of blood making sure hospitals had what they need. But once...
WEAR
WEAR CARES: Hurricane Ian Emergency Blood Drive to be held Thursday
In the wake of Hurricane Ian, WEAR is partnering with OneBlood to answer the urgent call for blood and platelets. The WEAR CARES: Hurricane Ian Emergency Blood Drive will be used to makes sure central and southwest Florida has the blood supply needed to help victims being rescued following Ian.
WEAR
How Florida's increased minimum wage could impact the future workforce
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Florida’s minimum wage is now $11 an hour. It’s set to increase by a dollar every year until 2026. WEAR News spoke with the Chair of the Council of Economic Advisors at the Haas Center, Dr. Jerry Parrish. The Haas Center at UWF provides research on workforce development in Northwest Florida.
WEAR
West Pensacola Elementary collecting socks to donate to homeless shelters
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- West Pensacola Elementary School will kick off its annual “Socktober” service project this month with a goal of collecting 900 pairs of new socks. Each year, West Pensacola Elementary celebrates Socktober during the month of October. Faculty, staff, students and families collect new socks to...
WEAR
East Hill woman gets assistance from generous plumber with pipe repairs
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- An elderly East Hill woman got some assistance from a generous plumber after she began dealing with sewage flooding in her home. Imagine trying to use your sink or toilet and having the waste run its way back into your home. That's what an elderly East Hill woman has been going through.
WEAR
Additional counseling in Escambia, Santa Rosa schools following youth football shooting
Schools in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties are providing additional counseling resources following Saturday's deadly shooting at a youth football game. The incident happened around 6 p.m. at Bellview Ballpark as games were being played. Deputies said over a dozen shots were fired between two groups, leaving a a 22-year-old man dead and another injured.
WEAR
Crews put out house fire on Duval Street in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Crews put out a house fire Tuesday afternoon in Escambia County. Authorities were called to the home on Duval Street around 2:55 p.m. Four Escambia County Fire Rescue engines responded, with assist from the Escambia County Sheriff's Office. Crews put out the fire just after 3:30...
WEAR
No charges for shooter in killing at Escambia County homeless camp
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 57-year-old man will not be charged after shooting and killing a 40-year-old man last week at an Escambia County homeless camp. Sheriff Chip Simmons provided an update Tuesday morning on the incident from last Wednesday night at a homeless camp near the Texar underpass. Deputies...
WEAR
71-year-old Pensacola woman killed in hit-and-run in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 71-year-old Pensacola woman was killed in a hit-and-run late Monday night in Escambia County. It happened around 11:45 p.m. at N. Pace Blvd. and St. Mary Ave. Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a silver van with front right damage to include the bumper, air...
WEAR
WATCH: Sheriff press conference on Escambia County youth football field shooting
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office held a press conference Monday afternoon on Saturday evening's deadly shooting at a youth football field as games were being played. Watch:. The double-shooting took place around 6 p.m. at Bellview Ballpark, leaving a 22-year-old man dead and another injured. The...
WEAR
Pensacola Beach's Red Fish Blue Fish restaurant celebrates grand re-opening
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A well known Pensacola Beach restaurant is celebrating a grand re-opening this weekend. Red Fish Blue Fish is fully operational after being closed for a six month renovation and expansion project. The kitchen has doubled in size and the staff expanded. Nearly 40 people are now employed.
WEAR
Pensacola man arrested for shooting at Escambia County mobile home park
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 28-year-old Pensacola man was arrested for a shooting Sunday night at an Escambia County mobile home park. The shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. at Sabal Palm Mobile Home Park on Patricia Drive near Moore Avenue. The male victim was hospitalized for his injuries. White was...
WEAR
33-year-old Crestview woman killed as jeep overturns during crash
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 33-year-old Crestview woman died in a single-vehicle crash in Okaloosa County Tuesday morning. It happened around 7 a.m. on State Road 293, just north of Range Rd. Florida Highway Patrol states the woman's jeep left the roadway and overturned down the east embankment, coming to...
WEAR
43-year-old Pensacola man killed in hit-and-run on W Fairfield Drive
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 43-year-old Pensacola man was killed in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night in Escambia County. It happened around 9:40 p.m. on W Fairfield Drive just north of Hestia Place. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the 43-year-old man was walking northbound on the east shoulder of W...
WEAR
Man killed in shooting at Escambia County youth football field
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is dead after a double-shooting Saturday night at an Escambia County youth sports complex. It happened around 6 p.m. at the Bellview Ballpark youth football/baseball complex on Longleaf Drive off of Pine Forest Road. Sheriff Chip Simmons says a 22-year-old man was shot and...
WEAR
Brewton teacher receives $30,000 for teaching excellence
BREWTON, Ala. -- A small town teacher got a big surprise Tuesday. Jason Blackwell has been teaching for a decade -- a career he fell into after an auto accident made him unable to continue working as a tradesman. But Blackwell's ability to motivate and teach led to a $100,000...
WEAR
Semi-truck crashes into Pensacola's Graffiti Bridge
PENSACOLA Fla. -- A Great Dane semi-truck trailer crashed into Graffiti Bridge in Pensacola Sunday morning. According to Pensacola Police, it happened around 10:40 a.m. at the bridge located at N 17th Ave. Officers say the truck was headed northbound when it got lodged under the bridge. Police say a...
WEAR
Man killed after firing at Escambia County deputies had history of mental health struggles
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- WEAR News learned new information Tuesday about the man the Escambia County Sheriff's Office say they killed after claiming he shot at them during a standoff. The incident happened on Payne Road in Navy Point after investigators say they responded to a man threatening a woman...
WEAR
WATCH: Dust devil forms in front of Santa Rosa County woman's home
CHUMUCKLA, Fla. -- A woman in Santa Rosa County says she was just minding her business when her porch camera captured a dust devil forming right across the street from her home. Tammye Welch sent WEAR News the video of the vortex forming Monday. Dust devils form when a hot...
WEAR
Family identifies man killed in Bellview Ballpark double-shooting
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Family on Monday identified the man shot and killed in Saturday evening's incident at Bellview Ballpark in Escambia County. Family tells WEAR News that 22-year-old Kaderrick Teamer was the fatal victim in the double-shooting. "Kaderrick had his faults but was a genuine pure-hearted person who would...
