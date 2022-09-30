ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State football coach speculation surrounds Matt Rhule, Carolina Panthers coach

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
 4 days ago
Could the next coach of the Arizona State football team be coaching against Arizona's NFL team on Sunday?

Speculation has surrounded Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule and the ASU football program since Herm Edwards was fired as the coach of the Sun Devils.

Rhule turned around Temple and Baylor's football programs, but has struggled as the coach of the Panthers. Rumors have circulated that his job could be in jeopardy in Carolina, but a source recently told NFL Media's Ian Rapoport that "no change is imminent" for Rhule with the Panthers.

Still, speculation has swirled around Rhule's potential fit in Tempe.

The College Football Daily: Matt Rhule would be a 'home-run hire' for ASU

Chris Karpman said: "A home-run hire (for Arizona State) could be Matt Rhule, somebody who maybe wants to get back into college football. Given the nature of what's going on, he may not have opportunities immediately elsewhere given the timing of a lot of these things."

CBS Sports: Matt Rhule is best candidate to lead ASU football team

Dennis Dodd wrote: "The leader in the clubhouse if he's interested. Anderson loves NFL guys (obviously). If Rhule leaves the Panthers and isn't snatched up by Nebraska, it shouldn't be a tough decision for Arizona State. Dave Aranda at Baylor is still using players Rhule left behind who helped him win the Big 12 last season. The consummate program builder would be at home in the desert."

247 Sports: Matt Rhule could be the program builder Arizona State needs

Brad Crawford wrote: "Known as a program builder of sorts before joining Baylor, Rhule posted a 28-23 record as head coach at Temple from 2013-16. Rhule was also reportedly a target with the New York Giants after his stellar turnaround in Waco, Texas prior to his landing in Carolina."

Athlon Sports: Matt Rhule could unlock ASU football's potential

Ben Weinrib wrote: "Getting Edwards' firing out of the way early will allow Arizona State to take its time finding his replacement. However, one good fit hasn't yet been fired yet from his current job. If Arizona State fans heard three years ago that they might be able to hire Matt Rhule, they would have been elated. Yes, his star was much brighter coming off turnarounds of Temple and Baylor compared to his 10-25 start with the Carolina Panthers, but he hasn't lost the skills that made him a great college coach. Some coaches just aren't cut out for the NFL. Arizona State has immense potential in a new-look Pac-12, and Rhule may be the coach to unlock it."

Athlon Sports: Matt Rhule a candidate for Arizona State football job

Steven Lassan wrote: "Rhule entered the 2022 NFL season on the hot seat and an 0-2 start isn't doing anything to reduce the pressure in Carolina. Although his record in the NFL sits at 10-25, Rhule went 28-23 at Temple (2013-16) and 19-20 at Baylor (2017-19). After a 1-11 mark in his debut in Waco, the Bears went 18-9 over the final two seasons."

The Game Haus: Matt Rhule would be a good hire for ASU football program

Joe DiTullio wrote: "Matt Rhule is currently the head coach of the Carolina Panthers. His job has come into question, as he has a 10-25 record in three seasons in the NFL. After an 0-2 start, he may be moving closer to the chopping block. Rhule has proven to be a great college head coach at both Temple and Baylor. He has a 47-43 coaching record at the collegiate level, but is known for turning programs around. His ability to build programs is why he should be one of Arizona State’s first calls. He had two wins in his first year at Temple, but in his last year the Owls won 10. In his first year at Baylor, they won one game. He left Baylor after winning 11 games in a season. Arizona State is in need of a rebuild and Rhule has recruiting ties across the country. If the Panthers fire Rhule, Arizona State could make a good hire in Rhule."

Fansided: Matt Rhule is the man for the Arizona State football coaching job

John Buhler wrote: "There is one man for the job, and we know who it is. It may not be working out for Matt Rhule in year three leading the Carolina Panthers, but what he did previously at Baylor and Temple will never be forgotten. He can turn around any downtrodden program. This is a man with a great deal of dignity and respect from his coaching peers. If he gets whacked in Charlotte, Rhule goes to ASU. Ultimately, there are only two courses of action for Arizona State to make. They either hire a proven head coach with a troubled past and hope the shenanigans are behind him or they put their faith and trust into a man who is not afraid to get his hands dirty. There is too much talent in The Valley for Arizona State to be this anonymously bad. May Edwards’ successor be someone great. Arizona State may not get its first choice, but getting way out ahead of this will serve the program."

Coaches Database: Matt Rhule should be hire on Arizona State's list

It wrote: "Rhule is someone who should be high on ASU’s list but we’re not sure it would be mutual. Ray Anderson went the NFL route in 2018 and could look to so again, undoubtedly looking for someone with more recent experience this time around. Many would agree that the Nebraska job is the better of the two open so far, with many more surely to open by bowl season, so if Rhule does decide to go back to campus he will likely have his pick."

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

