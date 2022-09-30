ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

Man charged with drug delivery resulting in death

WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —  Police are charging a man after they say an investigation revealed he sold fentanyl and multiple other drugs to a man resulting in his death. According to Wayne County Disitrct Attorney A.G. Howell, William Henry Motz, 31, of Lake Ariel, has been charged for the overdose death of Edward Lawrence Keane, […]
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
City
Johnson City, NY
Johnson City, NY
Crime & Safety
Binghamton, NY
Crime & Safety
WBRE

Woman accused of hiding man avoiding arrest in attic

SUSQUEHANNA, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested two after investigators say a woman helped a man by hiding him in her attic so that he can avoid arrest. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 25 around 2:15 p.m., a woman, identified as Sylvia Rowlands, 48, admitted to police that she hide, James Mitchell, 22, in […]
SUSQUEHANNA, PA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Broome County Inmate Arrested on Assault Charge

An inmate in the Broome County Sheriff's Correctional Facility was arrested after the sheriff's office says he assaulted another inmate. The sheriff's office says Dallas D. Tong was arrested after he punched another inmate in the face. The inmate was taken to UHS General Hospital for treatment for a fractured...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Probation Officer#Prison
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Owego Police Blotter: September 26 to October 2

During the week of Monday, September 26 to Sunday, October 2, the Owego Police Department had 85 service calls, 10 arrests, 1 motor vehicle accident, and issued 12 traffic tickets. A Binghamton man was arrested after a traffic stop. Michael A. Glover was charged with Operating Motor Vehicle with Suspended...
OWEGO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
whcuradio.com

Suspect caught, arrested in early morning Ithaca burglary

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An early morning burglary in Ithaca ended with a confrontation and injury. Police say the suspect fled from the 200 block of North Plain Street around 1:45 this morning, and the homeowner was able to provide 911 operators a physical description and the direction in which the suspect was headed.
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Windsor Man Pleads Guilty to Robbery

A Windsor man has pleaded guilty to Robbery in the 3rd degree. According to the Broome County District Attorney, Scott Frost admitted he stole a motorcycle and threatened to shoot the owner while he was on parole for a burglary in 2014 in Tioga County. Frost will be sentenced in...
WINDSOR, NY
WETM

Man arrested for home invasion in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police arrested one man for breaking into a home with a knife and robbing three victims on October 1. According to Ithaca Police, officers responded to a home on South Plain Street for a report of a home invasion in progress at 6:02 a.m. Police say three people woke up to a man inside their home armed with a knife demanding money and property. The victims complied with the suspect’s orders. After taking property from the victims, the suspect took the victim’s vehicle and fled the area. Police say the victims and suspect did not know each other.
ITHACA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy