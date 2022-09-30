Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Two Chemung County men charged with assaulting fellow inmates
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two inmates in the Chemung County Jail have been arrested after they attacked other inmates, the Sheriff’s Office said. The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office announced that Trevor Dieffenbah, 40, of Elmira Heights and Cody Doane, 29, of Elmira, are both in the Jail on separate charges. Both men are accused of […]
Broome County Court Pleas for Motorcycle Theft and Gun Possession
Guilty pleas for a Windsor man and Norwich resident will translate into prison time for both. A Windsor man will be sentenced in December to up to four years in prison after admitting he threatened to shoot the owner of a motorcycle he stole. The Broome County District Attorney’s Office...
Man charged after Broome County Jail assault
Dallas D. Tong, 26 of Whitney Point, was arrested on September 30th for assaulting another inmate.
Man charged with drug delivery resulting in death
WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man after they say an investigation revealed he sold fentanyl and multiple other drugs to a man resulting in his death. According to Wayne County Disitrct Attorney A.G. Howell, William Henry Motz, 31, of Lake Ariel, has been charged for the overdose death of Edward Lawrence Keane, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Delaware County woman arrested for Forgery
An investigation by the Delaware County Sheriff's Office determined that Catherine J. Shepler, of Jefferson, intentionally bought items and charged them
Ithaca home invasion results in burglar being airlifted
A home invasion in the early morning hours, has resulted in the burglar being airlifted to a local trauma center for injuries.
Woman accused of hiding man avoiding arrest in attic
SUSQUEHANNA, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested two after investigators say a woman helped a man by hiding him in her attic so that he can avoid arrest. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 25 around 2:15 p.m., a woman, identified as Sylvia Rowlands, 48, admitted to police that she hide, James Mitchell, 22, in […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Broome County Inmate Arrested on Assault Charge
An inmate in the Broome County Sheriff's Correctional Facility was arrested after the sheriff's office says he assaulted another inmate. The sheriff's office says Dallas D. Tong was arrested after he punched another inmate in the face. The inmate was taken to UHS General Hospital for treatment for a fractured...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Owego Police Blotter: September 26 to October 2
During the week of Monday, September 26 to Sunday, October 2, the Owego Police Department had 85 service calls, 10 arrests, 1 motor vehicle accident, and issued 12 traffic tickets. A Binghamton man was arrested after a traffic stop. Michael A. Glover was charged with Operating Motor Vehicle with Suspended...
Otsego County man pleads guilty to embezzlement
A Richfield Springs man pled guilty last week to embezzling assets from a labor union.
Two sentenced to prison for parole violations
A Binghamton woman and a Johnson City man were sentenced to prison today after they each violated their own probation.
Windsor man pleads guilty to motorcycle theft
Today, in Broome County Court, Scott Frost, 37 of Windsor, pled guilty to Robbery in the Third Degree, a felony.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whcuradio.com
Suspect caught, arrested in early morning Ithaca burglary
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An early morning burglary in Ithaca ended with a confrontation and injury. Police say the suspect fled from the 200 block of North Plain Street around 1:45 this morning, and the homeowner was able to provide 911 operators a physical description and the direction in which the suspect was headed.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Windsor Man Pleads Guilty to Robbery
A Windsor man has pleaded guilty to Robbery in the 3rd degree. According to the Broome County District Attorney, Scott Frost admitted he stole a motorcycle and threatened to shoot the owner while he was on parole for a burglary in 2014 in Tioga County. Frost will be sentenced in...
Screwdriver stabbing incident leads to arrest
Elmira Police report that a woman has been arrested following stabbing another with a screwdriver multiple times.
Four charged with stealing trailer and UTV in Kirkwood
Late last night, the Broome County Sheriff's Office responded to 581 Old State Road for a report of a stolen 2020 light utility trailer with a 2020 Polaris side-by-side UTV mounted on it.
Crash downtown leads to DWI arrest
A crash in the City of Ithaca caused by an impaired driver, fortunately, did not result in any reported injuries.
WETM
Man arrested for home invasion in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police arrested one man for breaking into a home with a knife and robbing three victims on October 1. According to Ithaca Police, officers responded to a home on South Plain Street for a report of a home invasion in progress at 6:02 a.m. Police say three people woke up to a man inside their home armed with a knife demanding money and property. The victims complied with the suspect’s orders. After taking property from the victims, the suspect took the victim’s vehicle and fled the area. Police say the victims and suspect did not know each other.
Bradford County man charged with beating woman, 2-year-old boy
A Bradford County man has been charged with beating a woman and a 2-year-old boy, as well as multiple drug violations, according to police.
Comments / 1