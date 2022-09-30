ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

How Does Colorado Rank When it Comes to Natural Disasters?

Thousands of people in Florida and all along the east coast are bracing for Hurricane Ian to make landfall, and while Coloradans can't relate to dealing with this kind of natural disaster, the Centennial state certainly sees its own share of weather-caused catastrophes. Natural disasters can occur seasonally and without...
Do You “Thrift?” A Colorado City Is Top 25 In The Country For Thrifting

The art of "thrifting" is alive and well in Colorado. A recent survey named one Colorado city as a Top 25 place to thrift in the entire country. Back when I was a kid, you didn't really talk about shopping at the thrift store. It was the absolute opposite of cool and could get you seriously bullied or even beat up. Maybe not in all people's situations, but I grew up with some pretty rough and mean kids. We'll save that story for another day though...
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado Springs Gazette: Reelect Boebert to save the Western Slope

Colorado is the tale of two conflicting cultures. Standing between the Western Slope and the Californicated Front Range is U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert — a woman with a gun on her hip who started a restaurant called Shooters in the town of Rifle. In the urban world, that all seems pretty creepy. Progressives in Denver, Boulder and a few upscale resorts in Boebert’s 3rd Congressional District don’t understand her.
Bear Found Hiding Under Porch Of Colorado Home

It's that time of year when the bears in Colorado (and everywhere else for that matter) are looking to eat a lot of food to fill their bellies and fatten up for the hibernation season. Bears will commonly consume between 20.000 and 25,000 calories a day to prepare for their...
Eastern Colorado Steak House Makes Trip Advisor’s Hidden Gem List

Get in your car and drive east on Interstate 70 on the way to Kansas, you are going to pass a small town called Burlington. Burlington, Colorado is also the last town you will see in the state of Colorado when you are heading east. The small town of 3,200 residents isn't highly touted as a foodie destination, but that could all change thanks to one restaurant.
Charming Colorado Barns to Book on Airbnb

When it comes to booking vacation accommodations, a barn might not be the first kind of place that comes to mind. However, some of the converted Colorado barns featured on Airbnb will likely change your thoughts. Rent One of These Beautiful Colorado Barns on Airbnb. The exterior of these barns...
Colorado Competitor Makes Top 25 in National Mullet Finals

A Colorado resident will represent the Centennial State in the upcoming National Mullet Championships. Can Colorado bring home the gold in the USA National Championships 2022 'Mane' Event?. After several rounds of regional and online competition, along with several rounds of voting, the event is down to its 25 finalists....
