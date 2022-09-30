Read full article on original website
Journal Inquirer
Biden signs bill to avert government shutdown, aid Ukraine
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden signed into law Friday a bill that finances the federal government through mid-December and provides another infusion of military and economic aid to Ukraine after lawmakers acted to avert a partial government shutdown set to begin after midnight. The bill passed the House...
Journal Inquirer
'We're with you,' Biden tells Puerto Rico ahead of visit
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday will survey damage from Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico, where tens of thousands of people are still without power two weeks after the storm hit. The Category 1 hurricane knocked out electrical power to the U.S. territory of 3.2 million people,...
Jesse Watters presses Stephen A. Smith over defending Kamala Harris: ‘So you're saying it's Biden's fault?'
Sports commentator Stephen A. Smith argued that President Kamala Harris has been limited by opportunities in the White House to showcase her intellegence.
Journal Inquirer
Supreme Court welcomes the public again, and a new justice
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court began its new term Monday with a new justice on the bench, the public back in the courtroom and a spirited debate in a case that pits environmental protections against property rights. The new member of the court, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, wasted...
Journal Inquirer
Oath Keepers trial: 'Armed rebellion' plan, prosecutor says
WASHINGTON (AP) — The founder of the Oath Keepers extremist group and four associates planned for an “armed rebellion” to stop the transfer of presidential power on Jan. 6, 2021, prosecutors told jurors Monday at the opening of the most serious case to reach trial in the attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Journal Inquirer
National projections show key CT races tilting heavily toward Democrats
With just over five weeks remaining until Election Day, national analysts monitoring election data say the odds of winning are slim for Republicans at the top of the ticket in Connecticut. In the governor’s race, FiveThirtyEight says Gov. Ned Lamont is “very likely” to beat Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski. The...
Journal Inquirer
Iran's supreme leader breaks silence on protests, blames US
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei responded publicly on Monday to the biggest protests in Iran in years, breaking weeks of silence to condemn what he called “rioting” and accuse the United States and Israel of planning the protests. The...
