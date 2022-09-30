ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

College Football World Reacts To Lane Kiffin Shove Video

Lane Kiffin is under some heat for shoving one of his players during this Saturday afternoon's Ole Miss vs. Kentucky game. Kiffin became furious with Ole Miss tight end Michael Trigg for committing a false start on fourth and one near midfield in the first quarter. The Ole Miss head...
What one word best describes the Texas A&M Football team?

Now that we are almost 5 weeks into the 2022  college football season, we are finally starting to get an idea of who these teams are. Thousands of words have graced the pages of this website and many others, describing the Aggies football team and their offensive struggles, and defensive dominance, but as Kevin on The Office once said, “Why waste time say lot word, when few word do trick?” So on Friday, David Kenyon of Bleacher Report decided to work through the top-25 teams in college football, describing them in one word. His entry for the Aggies? 17. Texas A&M Aggies: Unconvincing Texas A&M fell to Appalachian State, barely beat an unimpressive Miami team and squeaked out a victory over Arkansas thanks to a fortuitous defensive score and the aforementioned bizarre missed kick. Look, you cannot take the 3-1 record from the Aggies. But the confidence meter, on a 1-10 scale, probably isn’t reading higher than a 4 or 5 in College Station. List Social media reactions to 5-Star DL David Hicks' commitment to Texas A&M List Texas A&M football all-time roster: Offensive starters and backups
Joel Klatt updates college football top 5 after Week 5

One week is a blip, two is a trend. For Georgia, despite still being undefeated, it’s concerning. The Bulldogs nearly lost to unranked Mizzou, but pulled out the road win in the end. However, with a second straight week of struggle, those with high-level opinions are taking notice of what UGA is or isn’t doing. Some other teams are gaining traction in the limelight.
College Football World Reacts To Mike Leach's Postgame Interview

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach led the Bulldogs to their biggest win of the season with a blowout win over No. 17 Texas A&M yesterday. But it wasn't his postgame victory speech that has everyone buzzing about him morning. Following the game, SEC Network reporter Alyssa Lang decided to...
College football schedule for 2022 season

2022 college football scheduleWeek 5, Sept. 30 Washington at UCLA Week 5, Oct. 1 Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh Louisville at Boston College NC State at Clemson Virginia at Duke Virginia Tech at North Carolina Wake Forest at Florida State Wagner at Syracuse Purdue at Minnesota Northwestern at Penn ...
College Football Betting Guide: Saturday 10/1/22

Last week, the top of the rankings maintained the status quo with the exception of Oklahoma, who lost at home against Kansas State. The only other team in the top 10 to lose was Arkansas, and their loss was against a solid Texas A&M team. The Razorbacks look to bounce...
