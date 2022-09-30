Read full article on original website
ceoworld.biz
The World’s Wealthiest Women Billionaires (September 28, 2022)
As of September 28, 2022, with a net worth of roughly $62.8 billion, L’Oréal heiress Francoise Bettencourt Meyers is the richest woman in the world, followed by Alice Walton (No. 2, $55.1 billion), Julia Koch (No. 3, $53.0 billion); and Jacqueline Mars (No.4,$35.6 billion) Mackenzie Scott is the...
Here Are The 10 Wealthiest Cities In The World, 5 Of Them Are In The US
New York City is home to more than 345,600 millionaires and is considered the wealthiest city in the world. That’s what a new report claims. The San Francisco Bay Area, the second-richest city in the U.S., holds the third spot among the world’s wealthiest cities. According to the...
ceoworld.biz
Wealthiest People in Germany (October 2, 2022)
As of October 2, 2022, Beate Heister &Karl Albrecht Jr. was the wealthiest man in Germany, with an estimated net worth of 29.4 billion U.S. dollars, followed by Klaus-Michael Kuehne (No. 2, $25.5 billion), Dieter Schwarz (No. 3, $21.9 billion); and Susanne Klatten (No. 4, $20.7 billion). Stefan Quandt is...
Estée Lauder Heir Convinced Trump to Wage a (Very Serious) Effort to Buy Greenland
In a presidency overflowing with bizarre side plots, one of the standouts is Donald Trump’s reported desire to purchase Greenland from Denmark. While the controversy produced a response from the Danish that Greenland was not actually for sale, and plenty of memes, it turns out Trump was dead serious in his attempt, and had the idea planted in his mind by the billionaire heir to the Estée Lauder cosmetics fortune, Ronald Lauder.
What the world will be like in 2050, in eight maps and charts
1. By 2050, India will have overtaken the US as the world's second largest economyIt's also projected that the gap between the three biggest economies, China, India and the US, and the rest of the world will widen over the next few decades.2. The UK will no longer be among the top ten economies in the worldBritain will be in 11th place by 2050.Both Indonesia and Nigeria will rise through the world rankings, the latter from 20th to 9th.3. Countries with emerging economies today will overtake G7 countries in terms of GDPE7 economies, China, India, Brazil, Mexico, Russia, Indonesia and...
A leftist victory in Brazil's election could be the lifeline Cuba, Venezuela need right now
As Brazilians go to the polls this weekend some analysts are concerned that a leftist victory could strengthen the dictatorships in Cuba and Venezuela. Others question whether Bolsonaro will accept defeat if he loses.
nationalinterest.org
China’s Closing Window of Opportunity on Taiwan
Xi Jinping must make his move within a generation, before a growing India, climate change-induced ecological costs, demographic weakness, or even further political liberalization in China put Taiwan beyond reach. The policy of strategic ambiguity maintained by the United States vis-à-vis the status of Taiwan is an absurdity that has...
Secretary of State Blinken offers 'congratulations' to people of China on Republic of China National Day
Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued the people of China a “congratulations” as the country celebrates People's Republic of China National Day.
ceoworld.biz
The Ukraine War and the Shift in Russia-China Relations
Russia-China relations have always attracted the world’s attention, though they are more often than not being misunderstood. Recently, the leaders of the two countries attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit 2022 at Samarkand, Uzbekistan. According to the content published on the official website of China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Chinese leaders put forward four suggestions for promoting cooperation between China, Russia, and Mongolia during the meeting.
Japan and Korea have dumped billions of dollars defending the yen and the won against the strong US currency
Japan and Korea have dumped billions of dollars in FX markets to prop up their currencies against the dollar. Japan last week spent up to 2.8 trillion yen ($19.35 billion) to aid the yen in its first market intervention since 1998. The dollar was initially pushed down from ¥145 but...
Ukraine 'are set to join forces with Spain and Portugal by submitting a triple-joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup - with war-torn country staging one of the tournament groups'... as they rival Uruguay, Argentina, Chile and Paraguay's four-way proposal
Ukraine are likely to throw their hat into the ring to stage the 2030 World Cup by becoming part of Spain and Portugal's bid for football's ultimate showpiece. According to the Times, the war-torn country will announce on Wednesday that they have joined Spain and Portugal's bid, having been given permission to do so by Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky as well as the Spanish and Portuguese governments.
FIFA・
Poland demands $1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s foreign minister on Monday signed an official note to Germany requesting the payment of about $1.3 trillion in reparations for the damage incurred by occupying Nazi Germans during World War II. Zbigniew Rau said the note will be handed to Germany’s Foreign Ministry. The signing comes on the eve of Rau’s meeting in Warsaw with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who will attend a security conference. Rau said the note expresses his view that the two sides should take action “without delay” to address the effects of Germany’s 1939-45 occupation in a “lasting and complex, legally binding as well as material way.” He said that would include German reparations as well as solving the issue of looted artworks, archives and bank deposits. He said Berlin should make efforts to inform German society about the “true” picture of the war and its disastrous effects on Poland.
Ukraine opposes Belarus bid to lead conflict diamond organisation
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Ukraine has accused Russia of trying to push its ally Belarus to the top of an international diamond certification body to protect Moscow's gems from being branded conflict diamonds following its invasion.
Russia's war on Ukraine will cost $2.8 trillion across the world - and winter energy shortages in Europe could push that figure higher, OECD says
Russia's invasion of Ukraine will cost $2.8 trillion in lower economic output by the end of 2023, the OECD says. The Paris-based group added that that amount could climb depending on how Europe's energy crisis unfolds. "We are paying a very hefty price for the war," OECD's chief economist said,...
Germany draws up plans to cut power exports to rest of Europe in worst-case ‘last resort’ scenario
Germany becomes the latest European country to consider slashing electricity exports to neighbors. Europe’s energy crisis is forcing governments to make some tough choices that could threaten European cooperation if the situation worsens this winter. There are real fears that some European countries will have to resort to energy...
Czech police nab smugglers in new border checks as migrant flows spike
STARY HROZENKOV, Czech Republic, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Czech police chasing a vanload of migrants fired warning shots on Thursday as they began checks on the border with Slovakia to combat a sharp rise in people, mostly Syrians, heading illegally to western Europe.
"It's Not Made To Be Good, It's Made To Be Cheap And Consistent": People Are Sharing Specific Things About "American Life" They Want Others To Know About
"I went to college with a guy from Germany and this confused him quite a bit when he first got here."
US News and World Report
Czech Government Extends Slovak Border Checks by 20 Days
PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech government extended its checks on the border with European Union neighbour Slovakia by another 20 days, seeking to control a spike in the flow of illegal migrants, Interior Minister Vit Rakusan said on Wednesday. Czech police started checks on the 252-km (157 mile) border on...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Germany, Denmark, Norway to deliver 16 howitzers to Ukraine
BERLIN (AP) — German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht on Sunday announced the delivery of 16 wheeled armored howitzers produced in Slovakia to Ukraine next year. The Zuzana systems would be produced in Slovakia and financed jointly with Denmark, Norway and Germany, the German minister told public broadcaster ARD after returning from her first trip to Ukraine since the start of the war there.
US News and World Report
Philippines' Marcos Open to Buying Russian Fuel, Proposes New Myanmar Approach
MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Wednesday said his nation may need to turn to Russia to fulfil its fuel needs amid rising global energy prices, bucking pressure from Western allies for countries to shun Moscow. Speaking to the Manila Overseas Press Club, Marcos, who is also...
