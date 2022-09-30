ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
ceoworld.biz

The World’s Wealthiest Women Billionaires (September 28, 2022)

As of September 28, 2022, with a net worth of roughly $62.8 billion, L’Oréal heiress Francoise Bettencourt Meyers is the richest woman in the world, followed by Alice Walton (No. 2, $55.1 billion), Julia Koch (No. 3, $53.0 billion); and Jacqueline Mars (No.4,$35.6 billion) Mackenzie Scott is the...
MARKETS
ceoworld.biz

Wealthiest People in Germany (October 2, 2022)

As of October 2, 2022, Beate Heister &Karl Albrecht Jr. was the wealthiest man in Germany, with an estimated net worth of 29.4 billion U.S. dollars, followed by Klaus-Michael Kuehne (No. 2, $25.5 billion), Dieter Schwarz (No. 3, $21.9 billion); and Susanne Klatten (No. 4, $20.7 billion). Stefan Quandt is...
ECONOMY
Rolling Stone

Estée Lauder Heir Convinced Trump to Wage a (Very Serious) Effort to Buy Greenland

In a presidency overflowing with bizarre side plots, one of the standouts is Donald Trump’s reported desire to purchase Greenland from Denmark. While the controversy produced a response from the Danish that Greenland was not actually for sale, and plenty of memes, it turns out Trump was dead serious in his attempt, and had the idea planted in his mind by the billionaire heir to the Estée Lauder cosmetics fortune, Ronald Lauder.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billionaires#The Czech Republic#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Ceoworld
Indy100

What the world will be like in 2050, in eight maps and charts

1. By 2050, India will have overtaken the US as the world's second largest economyIt's also projected that the gap between the three biggest economies, China, India and the US, and the rest of the world will widen over the next few decades.2. The UK will no longer be among the top ten economies in the worldBritain will be in 11th place by 2050.Both Indonesia and Nigeria will rise through the world rankings, the latter from 20th to 9th.3. Countries with emerging economies today will overtake G7 countries in terms of GDPE7 economies, China, India, Brazil, Mexico, Russia, Indonesia and...
WORLD
nationalinterest.org

China’s Closing Window of Opportunity on Taiwan

Xi Jinping must make his move within a generation, before a growing India, climate change-induced ecological costs, demographic weakness, or even further political liberalization in China put Taiwan beyond reach. The policy of strategic ambiguity maintained by the United States vis-à-vis the status of Taiwan is an absurdity that has...
INDIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
World
ceoworld.biz

The Ukraine War and the Shift in Russia-China Relations

Russia-China relations have always attracted the world’s attention, though they are more often than not being misunderstood. Recently, the leaders of the two countries attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit 2022 at Samarkand, Uzbekistan. According to the content published on the official website of China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Chinese leaders put forward four suggestions for promoting cooperation between China, Russia, and Mongolia during the meeting.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Ukraine 'are set to join forces with Spain and Portugal by submitting a triple-joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup - with war-torn country staging one of the tournament groups'... as they rival Uruguay, Argentina, Chile and Paraguay's four-way proposal

Ukraine are likely to throw their hat into the ring to stage the 2030 World Cup by becoming part of Spain and Portugal's bid for football's ultimate showpiece. According to the Times, the war-torn country will announce on Wednesday that they have joined Spain and Portugal's bid, having been given permission to do so by Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky as well as the Spanish and Portuguese governments.
FIFA
The Associated Press

Poland demands $1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s foreign minister on Monday signed an official note to Germany requesting the payment of about $1.3 trillion in reparations for the damage incurred by occupying Nazi Germans during World War II. Zbigniew Rau said the note will be handed to Germany’s Foreign Ministry. The signing comes on the eve of Rau’s meeting in Warsaw with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who will attend a security conference. Rau said the note expresses his view that the two sides should take action “without delay” to address the effects of Germany’s 1939-45 occupation in a “lasting and complex, legally binding as well as material way.” He said that would include German reparations as well as solving the issue of looted artworks, archives and bank deposits. He said Berlin should make efforts to inform German society about the “true” picture of the war and its disastrous effects on Poland.
POLITICS
Markets Insider

Russia's war on Ukraine will cost $2.8 trillion across the world - and winter energy shortages in Europe could push that figure higher, OECD says

Russia's invasion of Ukraine will cost $2.8 trillion in lower economic output by the end of 2023, the OECD says. The Paris-based group added that that amount could climb depending on how Europe's energy crisis unfolds. "We are paying a very hefty price for the war," OECD's chief economist said,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Czech Government Extends Slovak Border Checks by 20 Days

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech government extended its checks on the border with European Union neighbour Slovakia by another 20 days, seeking to control a spike in the flow of illegal migrants, Interior Minister Vit Rakusan said on Wednesday. Czech police started checks on the 252-km (157 mile) border on...
POLITICS
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Germany, Denmark, Norway to deliver 16 howitzers to Ukraine

BERLIN (AP) — German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht on Sunday announced the delivery of 16 wheeled armored howitzers produced in Slovakia to Ukraine next year. The Zuzana systems would be produced in Slovakia and financed jointly with Denmark, Norway and Germany, the German minister told public broadcaster ARD after returning from her first trip to Ukraine since the start of the war there.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy