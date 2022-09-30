Read full article on original website
Lincoln, Neb., plans new $27M youth baseball, softball complex
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s Capitol City joined the regional arms race in youth sports Wednesday, announcing plans for a new venue with eight turf fields for baseball and softball. The new Lincoln Youth Complex is set to be built just north of the University of Nebraska’s Haymarket Park and...
Kearney Hub
Kearney Catholic volleyball gets past Ord on Senior Honors Night
KEARNEY — Before Thursday’sgame, Kearney Catholic honored coach Kris Conner and lone senior Jenna Kruse in a ceremony for Conner’s 700th win and Kruse’s senior honors night. After a crop of emotional speeches, the Stars showcased just how much Conner and Kruse have meant to the...
Berg’s 6th place run leads Nodaway Valley at Wartburg
(Waverly) The Nodaway Valley boys and girls cross country teams participated on Saturday at the Wartburg meet. Doug Berg led the Wolverine boys with a top ten finish. Berg crossed the finish line 6th in a time of 16:51. Malachi Broers placed 78th. Nodaway Valley’s team total was 444 which put them 18th among 27 scoring squads.
'Tremendous': Kollin Cline powers Mapleton over Plymouth in Firelands Conference football
NANKIN — Mapleton High School’s Kollin Cline had a night he won’t soon forget. The junior quarterback rushed for 261 yards and five touchdowns on 21 carries behind a solid effort from his teammates up front to lead Mapleton to a 54-43 win over Plymouth in Firelands Conference play Friday at John E. Camp Stadium.
