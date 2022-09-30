ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Kearney Hub

Kearney Catholic volleyball gets past Ord on Senior Honors Night

KEARNEY — Before Thursday’sgame, Kearney Catholic honored coach Kris Conner and lone senior Jenna Kruse in a ceremony for Conner’s 700th win and Kruse’s senior honors night. After a crop of emotional speeches, the Stars showcased just how much Conner and Kruse have meant to the...
KEARNEY, NE
Western Iowa Today

Berg’s 6th place run leads Nodaway Valley at Wartburg

(Waverly) The Nodaway Valley boys and girls cross country teams participated on Saturday at the Wartburg meet. Doug Berg led the Wolverine boys with a top ten finish. Berg crossed the finish line 6th in a time of 16:51. Malachi Broers placed 78th. Nodaway Valley’s team total was 444 which put them 18th among 27 scoring squads.
NODAWAY, IA

