The Ukraine War and the Shift in Russia-China Relations
Russia-China relations have always attracted the world’s attention, though they are more often than not being misunderstood. Recently, the leaders of the two countries attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit 2022 at Samarkand, Uzbekistan. According to the content published on the official website of China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Chinese leaders put forward four suggestions for promoting cooperation between China, Russia, and Mongolia during the meeting.
Five ways to deal with a horrible boss
From Gordon Gecko in ‘Wall Street’ to Miranda Priestly in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’, a bad boss story makes a good movie. However, when you are working for one, it’s not so much fun. A horrible boss can make your working day feel like hell and impact your effectiveness and self-esteem.
The Power of Uniting Behind A Common Social Purpose – A Conversation with Drew Collier (CEO – LGM Financial)
The past few years have created significant repercussions for businesses and leaders alike. Different sectors faced different challenges, which amplified an unsettling global pandemic. I had the pleasure of sitting down with Drew Collier, CEO of LGM Financial Services Inc. As Canada’s leading provider of automotive finance and insurance, his organization faced incredible headwinds. He shared how taking an empathetic and purpose-driven approach sparked resilience and engagement.
3 Tips for Ensuring Your Client Work Is Steeped in DEI Values
DEI is key in building a culture that invites your team to bring their whole selves to work, but it also provides a foundation for team members to deliver their best work to the clients they serve. So the question is, how do you ensure your customer-facing work is steeped in the inclusive values you’ve worked to cultivate internally? Here are three tactics to try.
Climate Migration: Floods displace villagers in Indonesia
MONDOLIKO, Indonesia — (AP) — All the crops had died and the farmed fish had escaped their ponds. The only road to the village was flooded and the water just kept getting higher, says Asiyah, 38, who like many Indonesians uses only one name. She knew that she...
Asian stocks mixed on strong US hiring, OPEC oil output cuts
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stocks were mixed Thursday after strong U.S. hiring dampened hopes the Federal Reserve might ease off plans for interest rate hikes and the OPEC group of oil exporters agreed to output cuts to shore up prices. Tokyo and Seoul advanced while Hong Kong and Sydney declined. Chinese markets were closed for a holiday. Oil prices edged higher. Wall Street’s benchmark lost 0.2% on Wednesday, ending a two-day rally, after payroll processor ADP said U.S. employers added 208,000 jobs in September, slightly more than expected. That showed some parts of the U.S. economy still are strong, giving ammunition to Fed officials who say more rate hikes are needed to cool inflation that is at a four-decade high. “The economy is too strong for the Fed to pivot. The strong start to October is over,” Edward Moya of Oanda said in a report.
