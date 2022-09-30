Montgomery County Police Sergeant Shing Yuen recently shared a warning of a phone scam on the popular Nextdoor app. The scam involves the scammer disguising their number to make it look like it’s coming from a local police station (the caller ID would show the number of the local station). The scammer, acting as an officer, then states that the resident myst make a payment for a made up infraction and instructs the resident to make the payment through various methods. The full post can be seen below:

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO