Fairfax County, VA

NBC Washington

3 Pedestrians Struck in Chantilly BJ's Parking Lot

Three pedestrians were hit by a car at Fair Lakes Shopping Center in Chantilly, Virginia, on Sunday, according to Fairfax County police. First responders were called shortly after 4 p.m. to the BJ's parking lot of the shopping center. One of the victims was taken to the hospital in...
CHANTILLY, VA
DC News Now

Car taking injured boy to hospital crashes

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 2-year-old boy who was shot in Prince George's County was involved in a crash in DC just after midnight on Sunday. Police first responded to the 2500 block of Q Street Southeast in DC for a traffic accident around 12:24 p.m., but they found the boy in the back […]
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Police activity in Fairfax

FAIRFAX, Va. (DC News Now) — Police asked residents to avoid the areas of Judicial Drive and Glendale Drive due to police activity on Sunday afternoon. As of 3:30 p.m., police said there was an incident under investigation at 4055 Glendale Way in Fairfax. They did not give details on what caused the police presence.
FAIRFAX, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Man killed in shooting in Fairfax

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, a man was dropped off at Inova Mount Vernon Hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper body. The man was taken to Inova Fairfax Hospital in the Annandale area where he died from his injuries.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Herndon, VA
Crime & Safety
County
Fairfax County, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Fairfax County, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Herndon, VA
WDBJ7.com

Endangered adult reported missing out of Fairfax Co.

FAIRFAX Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Fairfax Co. Police Department is asking for help finding Kimberly Paul Felton, 41, who was last seen at around 7 a.m. in the 14900 block of Rydell Road in Centreville. She is considered endangered due to mental and/or physical health issues and stands at...
CENTREVILLE, VA
WTOP

Herndon man charged in homicide after crash in victim's vehicle

A man has been charged with second-degree murder and grand larceny following the death of a Leesburg, Virginia, man on Friday. 19-year-old Mario R. Hernandez-Navarrate of Herndon, Virginia, was apprehended Friday after being involved in a crash in the victim's vehicle in Fairfax County, according to a police report. He was arrested on unrelated charges and is being held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, police said.
LEESBURG, VA
fox5dc.com

19-year-old arrested for killing man inside of Loudoun County home

LEESBURG, Va. - A 19-year-old man is in custody accused of killing a man in Loudoun County, Virginia, according to authorities. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded for welfare check to the 21000 block of Evergreen Mills Road in Leesburg on Friday. Once there, the deputies discovered a...
LEESBURG, VA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Police Department Warns of Phone Scam

Montgomery County Police Sergeant Shing Yuen recently shared a warning of a phone scam on the popular Nextdoor app. The scam involves the scammer disguising their number to make it look like it's coming from a local police station (the caller ID would show the number of the local station). The scammer, acting as an officer, then states that the resident myst make a payment for a made up infraction and instructs the resident to make the payment through various methods. The full post can be seen below:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Tractor-trailer overturns, oil spilled on Beltway

A tractor-trailer overturned early Sunday morning on the Capital Beltway Inner Loop near Rockville Pike in Maryland. It happened around 4:30 a.m. according to Pete Piringer, chief spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, who said the tractor-trailer was then abandoned as there was fuel spill. As a result, three...
ROCKVILLE, MD
sungazette.news

Police: Cleaner bitten by dog in Vienna stairwell

A woman was cleaning the stairwell of a building in the 200 bloc of Park Terrace Court, S.E., on Sept. 28 at 10 a.m. when she was bitten by a dog belonging to a resident, Vienna police said. The owner of the dog was advised of the 10-day quarantine requirement.
VIENNA, VA
WUSA9

Man shoots himself in foot at gun show in Virginia, police say

CHANTILLY, Va. — A man is injured after accidentally shooting himself in the foot at the Nation's Gun Show Friday afternoon, authorities said. Around 3:47 p.m., troopers with the Virginia State Police heard a single gunshot at The Nation's Gun show inside the Dulles Expo Center, located at the 4320 Chantilly Shopper Center.
CHANTILLY, VA
thezebra.org

Last Chance to Ride the Water Taxi for Free for your Morning and Afternoon Commute

ALEXANDRIA, VA–On Friday, Sep. 30, Metrorail delayed the Potomac Yard project due to structural discovery issues. Prior to the delay, commuters were offered alternative transportation on DASH Bus, Metro shuttles, Virginia Railway Express(VRE), and the Water Taxi. This delay will shut down Metro services between Braddock Road station and Pentagon City station, offering shuttles between the two, through Nov. 12; it will also postpone the opening of the Potomac Yard station until 2023.
ALEXANDRIA, VA

