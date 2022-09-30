Read full article on original website
NBC Washington
3 Pedestrians Struck in Chantilly BJ's Parking Lot
Three pedestrians were hit by a car at Fair Lakes Shopping Center in Chantilly, Virginia, on Sunday, according to Fairfax County police. First responders were called shortly after 4 p.m. to the BJ’s parking lot of the shopping center. One of the victims was taken to the hospital in...
Car taking injured boy to hospital crashes
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 2-year-old boy who was shot in Prince George’s County was involved in a crash in DC just after midnight on Sunday. Police first responded to the 2500 block of Q Street Southeast in DC for a traffic accident around 12:24 p.m., but they found the boy in the back […]
Police activity in Fairfax
FAIRFAX, Va. (DC News Now) — Police asked residents to avoid the areas of Judicial Drive and Glendale Drive due to police activity on Sunday afternoon. As of 3:30 p.m., police said there was an incident under investigation at 4055 Glendale Way in Fairfax. They did not give details on what caused the police presence.
Man killed in shooting in Fairfax
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, a man was dropped off at Inova Mount Vernon Hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper body. The man was taken to Inova Fairfax Hospital in the Annandale area where he died from his injuries.
WDBJ7.com
Endangered adult reported missing out of Fairfax Co.
FAIRFAX Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Fairfax Co. Police Department is asking for help finding Kimberly Paul Felton, 41, who was last seen at around 7 a.m. in the 14900 block of Rydell Road in Centreville. She is considered endangered due to mental and/or physical health issues and stands at...
fox5dc.com
Shooting victim dies after being dropped off at Fairfax County hospital: police
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A man is dead after being dropped off at a Fairfax County hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday morning, according to police. Fairfax County Police said the man was dropped off at the Inova Mount Vernon Hospital in Alexandria, Virginia around 8:18 a.m. on Sunday. Police said...
NBC Washington
Two Juveniles Sought in Car Theft With Child Inside in Northwest DC: Police
Two minors were involved with stealing a running car that had a child inside in Northwest D.C., according to police. Of the juveniles, only one got into the black Jeep Cherokee at around 1:13 p.m. while it was running on Georgia Avenue NW and Kenyon Street NW, authorities said. The...
WTOP
Herndon man charged in homicide after crash in victim’s vehicle
A man has been charged with second-degree murder and grand larceny following the death of a Leesburg, Virginia, man on Friday. 19-year-old Mario R. Hernandez-Navarrate of Herndon, Virginia, was apprehended Friday after being involved in a crash in the victim’s vehicle in Fairfax County, according to a police report. He was arrested on unrelated charges and is being held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, police said.
Police conducting death investigation at Arlington County park
ARLINGTON, Va. — Arlington County Police Department were conducting a death investigation at Lacey Woods Park early Friday morning. Just before 8 a.m., officers responded to the park located in the 1200 N. George Mason Drive to investigate a death. Police say preliminary investigation suggests the "death is not...
fox5dc.com
19-year-old arrested for killing man inside of Loudoun County home
LEESBURG, Va. - A 19-year-old man is in custody accused of killing a man in Loudoun County, Virginia, according to authorities. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded for welfare check to the 21000 block of Evergreen Mills Road in Leesburg on Friday. Once there, the deputies discovered a...
Fairfax IT employee arrested in connection to embezzlement of more than 150 county Wi-Fi routers
A Maryland man who works for the Fairfax County Department of Information and Technology has been placed on administrative leave after he turned himself in to police for allegedly embezzling more than 150 of the county's Wi-Fi routers.
Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Hit-Run Driver In Baltimore, Police Say
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Baltimore in an early morning incident on Saturday morning, police say. Officers from the Baltimore Police Department responded at approximately 1:40 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 to the 5400 block of Park Heights Avenue, where there was a reported hit-and-run.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Police Department Warns of Phone Scam
Montgomery County Police Sergeant Shing Yuen recently shared a warning of a phone scam on the popular Nextdoor app. The scam involves the scammer disguising their number to make it look like it’s coming from a local police station (the caller ID would show the number of the local station). The scammer, acting as an officer, then states that the resident myst make a payment for a made up infraction and instructs the resident to make the payment through various methods. The full post can be seen below:
WTOP
Tractor-trailer overturns, oil spilled on Beltway
A tractor-trailer overturned early Sunday morning on the Capital Beltway Inner Loop near Rockville Pike in Maryland. It happened around 4:30 a.m. according to Pete Piringer, chief spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, who said the tractor-trailer was then abandoned as there was fuel spill. As a result, three...
sungazette.news
Police: Cleaner bitten by dog in Vienna stairwell
A woman was cleaning the stairwell of a building in the 200 bloc of Park Terrace Court, S.E., on Sept. 28 at 10 a.m. when she was bitten by a dog belonging to a resident, Vienna police said. The owner of the dog was advised of the 10-day quarantine requirement.
Man shoots himself in foot at gun show in Virginia, police say
CHANTILLY, Va. — A man is injured after accidentally shooting himself in the foot at the Nation's Gun Show Friday afternoon, authorities said. Around 3:47 p.m., troopers with the Virginia State Police heard a single gunshot at The Nation's Gun show inside the Dulles Expo Center, located at the 4320 Chantilly Shopper Center.
WTOP
Police investigating shooting after man dropped off at Va. hospital dies from gunshot wound
Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, are investigating a shooting on Sunday morning after a man was dropped off at Inova Mount Vernon hospital with a gunshot wound. Fairfax County police said a man was dropped off at the hospital with life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound to his upper body. He later died from his injuries.
Virginia-bound Amtrak train carrying 100+ passengers stopped after striking fallen tree on tracks
An Amtrak train is currently stopped after it hit a tree that fell on the tracks Friday evening.
Punishment Announced For Firefighter Who Assaulted Stadium Usher
The man who assaulted an usher at Nationals Park earlier this week is a local firefighter. Christopher Sullivan, 54, was identified by Metropolitan police as the man who assaulted a stadium usher at Nationals Park during a game against the Atlanta Braves. The firefighter was reportedly already on paid leave...
thezebra.org
Last Chance to Ride the Water Taxi for Free for your Morning and Afternoon Commute
ALEXANDRIA, VA–On Friday, Sep. 30, Metrorail delayed the Potomac Yard project due to structural discovery issues. Prior to the delay, commuters were offered alternative transportation on DASH Bus, Metro shuttles, Virginia Railway Express(VRE), and the Water Taxi. This delay will shut down Metro services between Braddock Road station and Pentagon City station, offering shuttles between the two, through Nov. 12; it will also postpone the opening of the Potomac Yard station until 2023.
