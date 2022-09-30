How Corporate Decision-Makers Can Assess Cyber Threats—and Why Cybersecurity Is the Most Important Initiative for CEOs

Read full article on original website
To Build Your Strategic Plan, First Know What Business You’re In
No business can succeed without a strategic plan. Yet, based on my fifty years of experience leading companies like Reebok and HBO Video, I’ve come to realize that often the biggest hurdle to creating a plan is figuring out exactly what business you’re in. Below is my step-by-step formula for building a strategic plan that will take your company from good to great.
The Power of Uniting Behind A Common Social Purpose – A Conversation with Drew Collier (CEO – LGM Financial)
The past few years have created significant repercussions for businesses and leaders alike. Different sectors faced different challenges, which amplified an unsettling global pandemic. I had the pleasure of sitting down with Drew Collier, CEO of LGM Financial Services Inc. As Canada’s leading provider of automotive finance and insurance, his organization faced incredible headwinds. He shared how taking an empathetic and purpose-driven approach sparked resilience and engagement.
Everything You Need to Know about GreenPrizm
Jerry Cristoforo is a global leader and senior executive in the computer and financial services industry. He employs his extensive management and technological experience in start-ups, product development, workflow re-engineering, large-scale systems integration, blockchain, and project management. Currently, he is striving to build a more transparent and efficient green economy...
3 Tips for Ensuring Your Client Work Is Steeped in DEI Values
DEI is key in building a culture that invites your team to bring their whole selves to work, but it also provides a foundation for team members to deliver their best work to the clients they serve. So the question is, how do you ensure your customer-facing work is steeped in the inclusive values you’ve worked to cultivate internally? Here are three tactics to try.
