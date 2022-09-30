Read full article on original website
Related
Tennis Star Coco Gauff's Parents Were Also Talented Athletes
The tennis world recently said their goodbyes to the now-retired GOAT Serena Williams, but it appears that Coco Gauff is slated to follow in the legend’s footsteps. Not only has the 18-year-old shaken up the game by defeating Venus Williams at Wimbledon only at 15, but Coco also continues to prove that her star power, athleticism, and humble spirit will make her the sport’s next rising legend and icon for young Black women and girls.
Essence
How Venus Williams Maintains A Sense Of Balance And Boundaries While Running A Business
Oh my gosh, my life's not balanced, ever. It's unbalanced. I've accepted it, and I'm okay with it," says Williams. This past New York Fashion Week season, a certain tennis icon brought her on-court heat to the Big Apple. IMG and Spring Studios partnered with Chase Sapphire on September 10 for the curation of a customer activation called Grand Slam, a fashion-tennis hybrid experience featuring Venus Williams’ fashion-forward activewear brand EleVen by Venus Williams.
FOX Sports
Alcaraz, Nadal put Spain at 1-2 in ATP rankings for 1st time
NEW YORK (AP) — No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and No. 2 Rafael Nadal are the first countrymen to top the ATP rankings in 22 years. And the two players from Spain are the first men from somewhere other than the United States to sit at 1-2 since the tour introduced computerized rankings in 1973.
ESPN
Cameron Norrie forced out of Japan Open with Covid-19, Frances Tiafoe advances
Cameron Norrie was forced to pull out of the Japan Open after testing positive for Covid-19 while out competing in South Korea. Norrie wrote in a social media post: "Unfortunately, I had a positive Covid test in Korea and wasn't able to compete in the rest of my matches. I have no symptoms and I am feeling 100% fine.
RELATED PEOPLE
David beats Goliath: Aussie basketball team becomes the first-ever to beat an NBA side in one of the biggest upsets in sporting history
The Adelaide 36ers have fired a warning shot to the rest of the Australian National Basketball League [NBL] by becoming the first Aussie team to beat an NBA side in history on Monday. Playing in the annual NBLxNBA pre-season tournament in the United States, few gave the 36ers any hope...
NBA・
lastwordonsports.com
WTA Monastir Day 2 Predictions Including Veronika Kudermetova vs Varvara Gracheva
There is no shortage of star attractions at the WTA Jasmin Open in Monastir. There are some intriguing matches in store including top seed Ons Jabeur’s anticipated return to Tunisia. We predict all ten matches on schedule in a jam-packed Day 2 of the event. Who will reach the second round?
Naomi Osaka to publish picture book 'The Way Champs Play'
NEW YORK — (AP) — Naomi Osaka has some life lessons she'd like to share. The tennis superstar has a deal with HarperCollins Publishers for a children's picture book, "The Way Champs Play," scheduled to come out Dec. 6. Illustrated by Kamala Nair, the book was arranged through Osaka's new media company, Hana Kuma. The story is based on Osaka's organization Play Academy, which provides grants and training for community sports organizations.
Naomi Osaka announces release of 1st children's book, 'The Way Champs Play'
Naomi Osaka is adding "children's book author" to her ever-expanding resume. The four-time Grand Slam champion announced Tuesday she is publishing her children's book debut, 'The Way Champs Play,' with a release date set for Dec. 6. An unspecified portion of the book's proceeds will go toward Osaka's Play Academy foundation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecomeback.com
LIV Golf taking advantage of massive world rankings loophole
While LIV Golf has become an alluring prospect for some of golf’s biggest stars with the promise of massive guarantee payouts, it has had one major weakness compared to the PGA Tour – the inability of its players to earn world rankings points, thus disqualifying them from competing in majors. But it looks like commissioner Greg Norman and LIV Golf might have found a creative solution to this problem.
GOLF・
Comments / 0