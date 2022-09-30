Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
iheart.com
Reward being offered for tips leading to fugitive's arrest
(Omaha, NE) -- The U.S. Marshals Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha is asking for the public's help in locating a wanted fugitive. The U.S. Marshals is offering up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of 25 year old Romeo Chambers, who is wanted for crimes committed in January in Kearney and Omaha. Investigators say Chambers is wanted out of Kearney for a homicide and for robbery out of Omaha. The Marshals Service says investigators have worked leads on this case in Omaha, as well as in Des Moines, Iowa and Kansas City, Missouri.
iheart.com
Early Tuesday Omaha Apartment Fire Cause Determined
Omaha Fire Investigators say an apartment fire early this morning was accidental in nature: piles of combustibles stacked on a stove. Around 1:30 a.m., Omaha firefighters went to 6915 Oak Plaza, southeast of 72nd and West Center Road, and found a kitchen fire on the second floor of an apartment building.
iheart.com
Two Women From Chicago Arrested In Seward County Drug Bust
(Seward Co., NE) -- Two women are arrested after a drug bust in Seward County. The Seward County Sheriff's Office says deputies found 24.65 pounds of cocaine and 12.35 grams of OxyContin in a compartment in the floor of a car during a traffic stop on Interstate-80 just north of Milford Saturday morning. Two women from Chicago, 28-year-old Samantha Francisco and 20-year-old Julany Rivera, are both charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, and no drug tax stamp.
iheart.com
Vacant Omaha House Fire Presents Unusual Challenge
Investigators say Omaha firefighters were dispatched to 25th and Binney Streets Monday evening after a neighbor saw fire coming from a vacant home. First arriving crews found fire coming from the rear of a two story, single family home. They say a person was then located on a first floor...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iheart.com
15 year old Lincoln girl arrested for killing her father
(Lincoln, NE) -- A 15 year old Lincoln girl is arrested for killing her father Monday afternoon and her 16 year old boyfriend is accused of helping her. Lincoln Police say just after 4:00 Monday afternoon, police were called to an apartment near South 40th Street and Highway 2 for a stabbing. When officers arrived at the scene, they found 70 year old Jesse Gilmer dead. Police say his daughter, 15 year old Salie Gilmer, reported that she had come home from school and found her father stabbed. Police say Sallie was then driven to the Lincoln Police Department Headquarters she was interviewed by investigators along with other family members. Investigators say her 16-year-old boyfriend, Isaac Honigschmidt, was later located and also driven to Lincoln Police Department Headquarters to be interviewed.
Comments / 0