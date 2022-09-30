Read full article on original website
Gavin Newsom slammed for allowing illegal immigrants to get California IDs: 'Part of a much bigger agenda'
A California resident who emigrated to the United States legally pushed back Tuesday after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed off on a plan allowing undocumented residents to obtain state IDs. Mike Diaz told Fox & Friends First host Carley Shimkus that the idea is "part of a much bigger problem"...
Gavin Newsom says people left California because of Trump’s visa policies
California Gov. Gavin Newsom recently blamed a mass exodus of people leaving the Golden State on former President Trump’s visa policies. The comments came during a talk Newsom gave earlier this month at the Code 2022 conference, videos of which were posted on YouTube Friday. The Democratic governor touted...
California Gov. Newsom must not declare war on doctors over so-called medical ‘misinformation’
President Joe Biden may have declared the pandemic "over," but someone needs to tell the state of California. A bill sitting on Governor Gavin Newsom’s desk would levy career-ending penalties on doctors deemed guilty of spreading so-called "misinformation" related to COVID-19. If enacted, this law has the potential to destroy the medical profession and stifle innovation from coast to coast.
Nurse “Trapped” in Contract Sues Staffing Agency for Punishing Quitters
A healthcare staffing agency that serves facilities throughout New York state has been accused of using illegal tactics to keep foreign-born healthcare workers stuck in low-paying jobs that some American-born workers no longer want. Benzor Shem Vidal, who immigrated to the U.S. from the Philippines, says Advanced Care Staffing forced...
KHSD officials report on Narcan use, announce meeting on dangers of fentanyl
Kern High School District officials reported Narcan, the name for a nasal spray given to those suspected of suffering from an opioid overdose, has been administered five times on district campuses this school year, according to a news release Monday evening. The announcement was made ahead of a meeting the...
Dem support among Latino voters cut in half over last decade
Support for the Democratic Party among Latino voters has been cut in half over the past decade, according to NBC News/ Telemundo poll results released on Sunday, Politico reports. Democrats still have a 21-point lead over Republicans for this key demographic, but Republicans have been gaining support among Latino voters since the 2020 election. According to the poll, which surveyed 1,000 registered Latino voters nationwide, 54 percent said they preferred Democrats to maintain control of Congress, compared with 44 percent who favored Republicans. The 21-point difference has shrunk from the 42 percent disparity reported in Oct. 2012, according to NBC News/Telemundo poll records. The decline in Democrats' lead...
Prisoners Get $200 After Their Release- Newsom Recently Vetoed a New Bill to Increase The One-Time Payment to $1300
SB-1304, Introduced by Senator Kamlager, is regarding the prisoner release allowance. Currently, a prisoner is paid $200 once released from prison. SB-1304 was aimed at increasing that payment to $1300. Additionally, it sought to adjust the amount annually to account for inflation. [i]
California Governor Officially Signs Rap Lyrics Bill Into Law
California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed The Decriminalizing Artistic Expression Act, which will restrict the use of rap lyrics as evidence in court. AB 2799 was signed into action by Newsom on Friday (September 30), according to Variety, after the bill was unanimously approved by California’s State Senate in August.
State lawmakers, Newsom pass bills boosting immigrants' opportunities
SACRAMENTO -- Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday the passing of legislation aimed towards helping undocumented Californians gain access to more opportunities for economic inclusion.Some of the new legislation bills include AB 1766 brought forward by Assembly member Mark Stone, D-Scotts Valley, AB 1232 by Assembly member Kevin McCarty, D-Sacramento, AB 2068 by Assembly member Matt Haney, D-San Francisco and AB 2193 by Assembly member Jesse Gabriel, D-Encino."California is expanding opportunity for everyone, regardless of immigration status," Newsom said.AB 1766 will allow all undocumented Californians to obtain a state ID, which will help with community and economic participation. AB 1232 will...
After #FreeBritney, California to limit conservatorships
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday signed a bill limiting conservatorships that grant legal guardianship over individuals, a move that comes after Britney Spears’ conservatorship case garnered national attention amid her attempts to regain control over her finances and livelihood. The new law, authored by Democratic Assemblymember Brian Maienschein, will require that judges document all alternatives to a conservatorship before granting one. It aligns with similar legislation adopted in other states, following a push from advocates. In a statement, Newsom, a Democrat, said the state is committed to protecting the rights of Californians with disabilities. People deemed to be unable to make certain life decisions for themselves can be placed into legal conservatorships in which a court-appointed conservator is given control over their finances and other critical aspects of their life, sometimes without their consent. They most often involve people with developmental or intellectual disabilities or those with age-related issues like dementia. Advocacy groups contend that people like Spears, who was under a conservatorship for nearly 14 years, can become trapped in a system that removes their civil rights and the ability to advocate for themselves.
Prop. 30 Splits California’s Ruling Elite
Even by national standards, state ballot initiative campaigns in California are big time politics. You can run a campaign for U.S. Senator in most states in America for less than it costs to qualify and successfully campaign to pass a statewide ballot initiative in California. Political insiders in Sacramento describe any controversial initiative with well funded antagonists as a “war.” And if politics is war by other means, they’re right. The latest war is over Prop. 30, the “Clean Cars and Clean Air Act.”
Federal judge to Denver: Stop stonewalling disabled woman's housing assistance
A federal judge on Tuesday ordered Denver's affordable housing entity to follow its own procedures and allow a disabled woman to receive her housing assistance paperwork at the address where she accepts her mail, and not where the Denver Housing Authority believed she should accept it. The lawsuit brought by...
Four higher education programs are recognized for boosting Latino college completion
Four higher education programs have been recognized for their evidence-based efforts to advance Latino college students’ success in the classroom and in the workforce. The four programs were selected from a pool of 93 submissions and 20 finalists by Excelencia in Education, one of the country’s leading education think tanks focused on Latino college completion.
