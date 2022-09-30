Insurers brace for $47 BILLION payout from Hurricane Ian as devastated Floridians share videos of their wrecked homes, cars and businesses - with many firms refusing to cover storm damage

Insurers are facing payouts of up to $47 billion from Hurricane Ian, in what could be the costliest Florida storm since Hurricane Andrew in 1992.

Damage assessments are still in the early stages, but the scenes of devastation from Florida's Gulf Coast make it clear that thousands of homes have been damaged or destroyed by the monster hurricane.

Florida residents have taken to social media to share videos of their flooded homes, trashed cars, decimated yachts, and destroyed businesses, as they grapple with the scale of the losses.

'I've lost every damn thing I own,' said 93-year-old retiree Tom Hinkle told DailyMail.com after floodwaters submerged his two-bedroom home in Fort Myers.

'I've lived in my home for 22 years and it's gone. My car is even under water,' he added, with tears in his eyes.

On Friday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said the state will offer assistance for filing claims to those who suffered storm damage, calling on insurers to pay out claims 'very quickly so that people can get back on their feet.'

Even as Ian prepares to hammer South Carolina in a second US landfall, the insured losses in Florida alone could range from $28 billion to $47 billion, according to U.S. property data and analytics company CoreLogic.

Flooding from Hurricane Ian seen in a Naples home. Heather Donlan said her social media post crowdsourced the person she holds responsible for saving her father's life as flooding inundated the 87-year-old's home

Floodwaters rise in the Naples home of Heather Donlan's father, who was rescued safely by Good Samaritans

Stedi Scuderi looks over her Fort Meyers apartment after flood water inundated it when Hurricane Ian passed through

Wind losses for residential and commercial properties in Florida are expected to be between $22 billion and $32 billion, while insured storm surge losses are expected to be an additional $6 billion to $15 billion, according to CoreLogic.

'This is the costliest Florida storm since Hurricane Andrew made landfall in 1992 and a record number of homes and properties were lost due to Hurricane Ian's intense and destructive characteristics,' said Tom Larsen, associate vice president of hazard and risk management at CoreLogic.

'Hurricane Ian will forever change the real estate industry and city infrastructure. Insurers will go into bankruptcy, homeowners will be forced into delinquency and insurance will become less accessible in regions like Florida,' he added.

More than two million homes and businesses were without power in Florida early on Friday, according to local power companies, as Hurricane Ian barreled toward South Carolina leaving behind widespread damage in the Sunshine State.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday described the coastal Fort Myers area as 'ground zero,' adding 'but this was such a big storm that there are effects far inland.'

Credit rating agency Fitch on Thursday said insured losses could range from $25 billion to $40 billion for Florida, which could increase depending on the effect of the storm in the Carolinas.

A pile of boats tossed about by storm surge is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, in Fort Myers, Florida

A sailboat which was pushed ashore by hurricane Ian sits on dry ground on Friday in Fort Myers, Florida

A man takes photos of boats damaged by Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, Florida, on Thursday

Marinas throughout Fort Myers were devastated in the storm, which brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage

That compares with $65 billion loss from Hurricane Katrina in 2005, $15 billion loss from winter storm Uri in 2021 and $36 billion loss from Hurricane Ida in 2021.

CoreLogic anticipates recovery in Florida to be slow and difficult due to inflation, high interest rates, and labor and materials costs.

Florida's property insurance market was already in perilous condition, and Hurricane Ian will likely make matters even worse.

The massive storm that barreled into southwest Florida delivering catastrophic winds, rain and flooding is likely to further damage the insurance market in the state, which has strained under billion-dollar losses, insolvencies and skyrocketing premiums.

The scale of the storm's destruction will become more clear in the coming days but there is concern it could exacerbate existing problems and burden a state insurance program that has already seen a sharp increase in policies as homeowners struggle to find coverage in the private market.

'Florida´s property insurance market was the most volatile in the U.S. before Hurricane Ian formed and will most likely become even more unstable in the wake of the storm,' said Mark Friedlander, communications director at the Insurance Information Institute.

Dramatic footage shows a heart wrenching moment for car lovers as a Florida man's McLaren P1 is swept away down the street by flood waters

A vintage Plymouth vehicle was turned upside down outside of a luxury beachside property in Bonita Springs, which was badly affected by the storm

A classic car with flood damage sits in front of a house in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, in Fort Myers, Florida

People paddle by in a canoe next to a submerged Chevy Corvette in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Orlando, Florida

The private insurance industry has lost more than $1 billion in each of the last two years and hundreds of thousands of Floridians have had their policies dropped or not renewed. Average annual premiums have risen to more than $4,200 in Florida, triple the national average.

More than a dozen companies have stopped writing new policies in the state, and several have closed shop this year. One company was declared insolvent and placed into receivership this week, as Ian was churning toward Florida.

Homeowners unable to get coverage or priced out of plans have flocked to the state's public insurer of last resort, Citizens Property Insurance, which this summer topped 1 million policies for the first time in almost a decade.

Citizens Property Insurance was created by the state legislature in 2002 for Floridians unable to find coverage from private insurers.

State regulators and insurers have long blamed lawsuits by homeowners as a major culprit in the state's crisis. They say state law makes it highly profitable for lawyers to sue insurance companies even if the amount won is relatively small.

In the last half of the 2010s, Florida accounted for about 8 percent of all homeowners´ claims in the U.S. but almost 80 percent of all homeowners´ lawsuits against insurers in the U.S., according to a letter from the state Office of Insurance Regular.

In May, with hurricane season approaching, the state legislature convened for a special session to address the insurance crisis.

Vehicles float in the water after Hurricane Ian on September 29, 2022 in Bonita Springs, Florida

An aerial picture taken on Thursday shows a flooded neighborhood in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers

In three days, with little public input or expert analysis, lawmakers approved sweeping legislation with bipartisan support that many in the statehouse regarded as a meaningful first step in repairing the market.

Among the provisions was the creation of a $2 billion reinsurance program that insurers could buy into to help insulate themselves from risk, so long as they reduced rates for policyholders.

The law offers grants of up to $10,000 to retrofit homes so they are less vulnerable to hurricane damage. It also moves to limit various attorney fees in insurance-related lawsuits.

Even so, Florida's primary rating agency, Demotech, this summer threatened downgrades to around two dozen companies.

But concerns about their creditworthiness faded somewhat after the administration of Governor Ron DeSantis agreed to allow the state to back up the insurers.

DeSantis, during news conferences ahead of the storm, noted that flood claims could be a leading problem from Ian.

Home insurance policies - including those in Citizens - do not include flood coverage, which is handled under a federal program and is separate issue from the insurance market.

The federally-backed flood insurance is generally mandated for mortgaged homes in flood zones, but people who fully own their homes sometimes decline to get it and it's less common in areas not usually prone to flooding.

'We are looking at a lot of flood claims,' the governor said when asked about the potential for claims to overrun Citizens Property Insurance. 'I'm not saying there's not going to be a lot of wind damage, I mean it's a hurricane so you're likely to see that.

n this aerial view, boats sit grounded in a woodland area and along the side of the road after being pushed by rising water from Hurricane Ian near Fort Myers Beach and San Carlos Island, Florida

'There's more that I want to do in terms of the wind insurance and that will be something we're going to address. I mean look, at the end of the day we've got to make sure folks are taken care of, and so we will do that, whatever we need to do.'

DeSantis, at a news conference Wednesday, said Citizens Property Insurance should be in solid shape even after claims from Hurricane Ian, given that the state-backed company has billions of dollars in surplus.

A spokesman for Citizens said it estimates 225,000 claims and $3.8 billion in losses from Ian, though he noted those projections were made before the storm made landfall and would likely change as damaged is fully assessed.

'Their modeling, based on paying out a lot of money in claims for this, was that they would still have between 4 and 5 billion in surplus. So they view themselves as being able to weather this,' DeSantis said.

More than 2.5 million people in Florida were under mandatory evacuation orders when Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon. Some residents left their homes, hoping for minimal damage upon their return.

'I just don't see the advantage of sitting there in the dark, in a hot house, watching water come in your house,' said Tom Hawver, a handyman in Fort Myers, who evacuated his home Wednesday. 'And I can't do anything about the wind or the water, so I'll go back in a couple of days and assess it.'