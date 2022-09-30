Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLWT 5
Reports of a robbery on Short Vine Street in Corryville
CINCINNATI — Reports of a robbery on Short Vine Street in Corryville. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a multi-vehicle crash with injuries on West 8th Street in East Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of a multi-vehicle crash with injuries on West 8th Street in East Price Hill. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Fox 19
Man accused of exposing himself to 3 kids outside OTR gas station
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are trying to identify a man accused of exposing himself to three kids outside an Over-the-Rhine gas station. A mother went to the Shell station on E. Liberty Street to fill up her van with gas, Cincinnati police explained. When she went inside to pay,...
wvxu.org
This BLINK map has everything from display locations to where to catch a bathroom break
The BLINK festival map has been released. The map shows the location of 101 light sculptures, murals, installations, and live performances stretching from McMicken Avenue in Over-the-Rhine to 7th Street in Covington. The four-night event is built around animated light projections and started in 2017. The map divides the area...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvxu.org
Cincinnati drivers have hit almost 200 pedestrians this year
A driver barreled through a red light near the University of Cincinnati last Wednesday afternoon, hitting two people and killing one — student Cayden Turner. Just a day before, another driver hit a pedestrian in nearby Mount Auburn, city data shows. And the morning after Turner's death, yet another driver hit and seriously injured another pedestrian in College Hill.
WLWT 5
Reports of a vehicle striking a building on Westwood Avenue in South Fairmount
CINCINNATI — Reports of a vehicle striking a building on Westwood Avenue in South Fairmount. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Delays expected on I-471 in Newport due to a crash
NEWPORT, Ky. — Northbound I-471 in Newport is seeing delays after a crash, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported via a tip line near the Memorial Parkway exit at 8:40 a.m. Delays are expected to...
wvxu.org
Clermont County to develop a hike, bike, paddle plan
A committee is being put together to draft a hike, bike and paddle plan for Clermont County. The goal is improving quality of life opportunities and growing economic development. The inaugural meeting was held at the end of September. "The first objective is to really identify our strengths, weaknesses, opportunities...
RELATED PEOPLE
WLWT 5
Reports of a water main break in the roadway on Colerain Avenue in Mount Airy
CINCINNATI — Reports of a water main break in the roadway on Colerain Avenue in Mount Airy. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
wvxu.org
Some residents of another large apartment complex in Newport will need to move for renovation
Newport leaders say they were caught off guard by news that some residents of another large apartment complex must move soon. Those residents live at Riverchase, a 204 unit complex across the street from the city's long-awaited Ovation development. The news comes months after residents of another large, 232-unit apartment...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Colerain Avenue and West North Bend Road in Mount Airy
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries at Colerain Avenue and West North Bend Road in Mount Airy. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
k105.com
2 KY workers die on the job less than 24 hours apart. Name of man killed at Central Hardin HS released.
Two workers in Kentucky died on the job less than 24 hours apart last week. On Wednesday afternoon, 58-year-old dock worker David Poe, of Independence, was struck by a semi truck at GXO Logistics in Elsmere in Kenton County. The truck was backing up to a loading dock when Poe was fatally struck.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox 19
Dates to close Costco Springdale location, open Liberty Township store set: Report
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Costco is set to close its Springdale store on Nov. 16, and then one day later, will open its new location in Liberty Township, according to a report from the Business Courier. The story from Andy Brownfield says an employee in the administration department of the Springdale...
wvxu.org
Local officials renew efforts to cap Fort Washington Way
Local officials hope to finally move forward on capping Fort Washington Way in Downtown Cincinnati. The city is applying for a federal grant of up to $2 million to design the project. Mayor Aftab Pureval says the project will be a collaboration with the county and business community, with lots...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
linknky.com
Residents of another Newport apartment community told to vacate for renovations
Another large Newport apartment complex is telling residents that they have to vacate the premises. Now those living at Riverchase Apartments on the Newport riverfront are concerned that they will face similar challenges like those of Victoria Square Apartments, which was purchased by a Cincinnati-based firm and are set to be renovated into luxury units.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKRC
Shuttered OTR arcade bar space getting new life
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The former arcade bar 16-Bit in Over-the-Rhine, which closed in April 2021, is getting new life, but it won't stray far from the space's original use. Paul Burkhart is opening Level One Bar + Arcade at 1331 Walnut St. in the former 16-Bit space with...
WLWT 5
Outdoor fire reported on Considine Avenue in East Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Outdoor fire reported on Considine Avenue in East Price Hill. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
How many downtown office workers are gone for good?
Three years ago, downtown had a daytime population of more than 64,000. Now, it has more than 2.5 million square feet of unused office space.
WLWT 5
Crash on I-75 in Roselawn blocking one lane
CINCINNATI — The left lane is blocked on southbound I-75 in Roselawn after a crash, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by the Ohio Department of Transportation between the Paddock Road and Ronald Reagan Highway...
Comments / 1