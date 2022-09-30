ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, KY

WLWT 5

Reports of a robbery on Short Vine Street in Corryville

CINCINNATI — Reports of a robbery on Short Vine Street in Corryville. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Man accused of exposing himself to 3 kids outside OTR gas station

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are trying to identify a man accused of exposing himself to three kids outside an Over-the-Rhine gas station. A mother went to the Shell station on E. Liberty Street to fill up her van with gas, Cincinnati police explained. When she went inside to pay,...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Cincinnati drivers have hit almost 200 pedestrians this year

A driver barreled through a red light near the University of Cincinnati last Wednesday afternoon, hitting two people and killing one — student Cayden Turner. Just a day before, another driver hit a pedestrian in nearby Mount Auburn, city data shows. And the morning after Turner's death, yet another driver hit and seriously injured another pedestrian in College Hill.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a vehicle striking a building on Westwood Avenue in South Fairmount

CINCINNATI — Reports of a vehicle striking a building on Westwood Avenue in South Fairmount. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Delays expected on I-471 in Newport due to a crash

NEWPORT, Ky. — Northbound I-471 in Newport is seeing delays after a crash, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported via a tip line near the Memorial Parkway exit at 8:40 a.m. Delays are expected to...
NEWPORT, KY
wvxu.org

Clermont County to develop a hike, bike, paddle plan

A committee is being put together to draft a hike, bike and paddle plan for Clermont County. The goal is improving quality of life opportunities and growing economic development. The inaugural meeting was held at the end of September. "The first objective is to really identify our strengths, weaknesses, opportunities...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a water main break in the roadway on Colerain Avenue in Mount Airy

CINCINNATI — Reports of a water main break in the roadway on Colerain Avenue in Mount Airy. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Local officials renew efforts to cap Fort Washington Way

Local officials hope to finally move forward on capping Fort Washington Way in Downtown Cincinnati. The city is applying for a federal grant of up to $2 million to design the project. Mayor Aftab Pureval says the project will be a collaboration with the county and business community, with lots...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Residents of another Newport apartment community told to vacate for renovations

Another large Newport apartment complex is telling residents that they have to vacate the premises. Now those living at Riverchase Apartments on the Newport riverfront are concerned that they will face similar challenges like those of Victoria Square Apartments, which was purchased by a Cincinnati-based firm and are set to be renovated into luxury units.
NEWPORT, KY
WKRC

Shuttered OTR arcade bar space getting new life

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The former arcade bar 16-Bit in Over-the-Rhine, which closed in April 2021, is getting new life, but it won't stray far from the space's original use. Paul Burkhart is opening Level One Bar + Arcade at 1331 Walnut St. in the former 16-Bit space with...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Outdoor fire reported on Considine Avenue in East Price Hill

CINCINNATI — Outdoor fire reported on Considine Avenue in East Price Hill. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crash on I-75 in Roselawn blocking one lane

CINCINNATI — The left lane is blocked on southbound I-75 in Roselawn after a crash, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by the Ohio Department of Transportation between the Paddock Road and Ronald Reagan Highway...
CINCINNATI, OH

