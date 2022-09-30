Read full article on original website
Related
ceoworld.biz
The World’s Wealthiest Women Billionaires (September 28, 2022)
As of September 28, 2022, with a net worth of roughly $62.8 billion, L’Oréal heiress Francoise Bettencourt Meyers is the richest woman in the world, followed by Alice Walton (No. 2, $55.1 billion), Julia Koch (No. 3, $53.0 billion); and Jacqueline Mars (No.4,$35.6 billion) Mackenzie Scott is the...
Here Are The 10 Wealthiest Cities In The World, 5 Of Them Are In The US
New York City is home to more than 345,600 millionaires and is considered the wealthiest city in the world. That’s what a new report claims. The San Francisco Bay Area, the second-richest city in the U.S., holds the third spot among the world’s wealthiest cities. According to the...
Switzerland beats the US, Canada, and Germany to be named the world's best country, after winning praise for its business-friendly culture, analysis shows
US News partnered with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania for its report that scored countries on a number of key metrics.
China gave tens of billions in secretive ‘emergency loans’ to vulnerable nations, emerging as world’s major creditor and IMF competitor
Since 2017, Beijing has given a collective $32.8 billion to Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Argentina, indicating a shift from providing infrastructure to emergency loans.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A leftist victory in Brazil's election could be the lifeline Cuba, Venezuela need right now
As Brazilians go to the polls this weekend some analysts are concerned that a leftist victory could strengthen the dictatorships in Cuba and Venezuela. Others question whether Bolsonaro will accept defeat if he loses.
Yes, Italy's new prime minister is really a fascist: The old-fashioned kind
BOLOGNA, Italy — The first woman to hold the office of prime minister in Italy is a fascist. This is not hyperbole or metaphor, or some headline-grabbing device used to smear a conservative. No. The fact is that Giorgia Meloni, leader of the largest party after Italy's recent elections, is fascist to her core. The old-fashioned, last-century, Roman salute-in-public kind of fascist.
Denmark’s Queen Margrethe strips four grandchildren of royal titles
Denmark’s Queen Margrethe, Europe’s only reigning queen and the continent’s longest serving monarch, has stripped four of her eight grandchildren of their titles, the palace announced. The official reason was to allow the four children of her youngest son, Prince Joachim, to live more normal lives, and...
ceoworld.biz
The Ukraine War and the Shift in Russia-China Relations
Russia-China relations have always attracted the world’s attention, though they are more often than not being misunderstood. Recently, the leaders of the two countries attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit 2022 at Samarkand, Uzbekistan. According to the content published on the official website of China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Chinese leaders put forward four suggestions for promoting cooperation between China, Russia, and Mongolia during the meeting.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ethiopia, Tigray head invited to peace talks in South Africa
NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — The leader of Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region and the federal government have been invited to peace talks in South Africa this weekend as part of a pan-African effort to end one of the world’s most overlooked wars, according to a letter seen Wednesday by The Associated Press.
Germany draws up plans to cut power exports to rest of Europe in worst-case ‘last resort’ scenario
Germany becomes the latest European country to consider slashing electricity exports to neighbors. Europe’s energy crisis is forcing governments to make some tough choices that could threaten European cooperation if the situation worsens this winter. There are real fears that some European countries will have to resort to energy...
Slate
The Lesson for America From Italy’s Election
Italians woke up Monday morning to the prospect of a post-fascist government, nearly eight decades after Benito Mussolini fell from power in Rome. Many are already analyzing the worrying consequences for Italy and Europe—but here in the United States, the most relevant lesson comes not only from the disturbing victory of the fascist-linked Fratelli d’Italia (Brothers of Italy), but also from the fate of the former strongman of the Italian right, Silvio Berlusconi. Sunday night, the man who reshaped modern Italian politics, in many ways setting an example for Donald Trump to follow, suffered a humiliating fifth-place finish, supplanted by his more radical protégés. That result may preview the future of a post–Donald Trump Republican Party.
Why Japan Is Angry About a State Funeral for an Assassinated Leader
TOKYO — Nearly three months after Shinzo Abe, Japan’s most influential and longest-serving prime minister, was gunned down in broad daylight at a campaign stop, his death is still reverberating, though in ways few would have predicted.
Praise for Chavez, Castro and China does not belong at the head of the IDB
The Biden administration would like a consensus candidate committed to democracy and development.
In Brazil election, opinion polls the 'biggest loser'
Following a trend in recent years of underestimating voter support for Brexit and Donald Trump, opinion polls in Brazil were way off the mark for Sunday's first round of presidential elections. "We don't know if Bolsonaro made real advances or whether he already had this support" that polls failed to capture, Leandro Gabiati, director of the Dominium consultancy, told AFP. According to Mayra Goulart of the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, there has been an "information blackout" in Brazil due to a pandemic-induced, two-year delay in the population census, held every 10 years.
ceoworld.biz
7 Ways to Stabilize Your Budget During Economic Uncertainty
CEOs are under a lot of pressure to keep everything moving in a positive direction during times of economic upheaval. How can business leaders strike the appropriate balance between staying the course and making the necessary adjustments when consumer spending slows?. Here are several time-tested strategies in which to focus...
Pensions watchdog called in to emergency talks on UK market turmoil
The Pensions Regulator has for the first time been drafted into high-level emergency talks led by the Treasury and Bank of England as they examine measures to calm financial markets in the wake of the meltdown which followed Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget. The watchdog, which oversees the £1.5tn pension sector,...
ceoworld.biz
The Power of Uniting Behind A Common Social Purpose – A Conversation with Drew Collier (CEO – LGM Financial)
The past few years have created significant repercussions for businesses and leaders alike. Different sectors faced different challenges, which amplified an unsettling global pandemic. I had the pleasure of sitting down with Drew Collier, CEO of LGM Financial Services Inc. As Canada’s leading provider of automotive finance and insurance, his organization faced incredible headwinds. He shared how taking an empathetic and purpose-driven approach sparked resilience and engagement.
ceoworld.biz
3 Tips for Ensuring Your Client Work Is Steeped in DEI Values
DEI is key in building a culture that invites your team to bring their whole selves to work, but it also provides a foundation for team members to deliver their best work to the clients they serve. So the question is, how do you ensure your customer-facing work is steeped in the inclusive values you’ve worked to cultivate internally? Here are three tactics to try.
Climate Migration: Floods displace villagers in Indonesia
For years, the tide would flood Asiyah's home along the northern coast of Java, Indonesia
'Watched the whole time': China's surveillance state grows under Xi
When Chen picked up his phone to vent his anger at getting a parking ticket, his message on WeChat was a drop in the ocean of daily posts on China's biggest social network. Chen quickly deleted the post, but officers tracked him down and detained him within hours, accusing him of "insulting the police".
Comments / 0