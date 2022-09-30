Opening soon at Acquavella Galleries in New York. Space has long been a fascination for Tom Sachs. From moon landings to spacesuits and all the gadgets in-between, the acclaimed American artist has used the last frontier as a muse of sorts throughout his career spanning paintings, sculptures, installations and of course, loads of highly coveted sneakers with Nike. For many of us, however, the first thought of space travel isn’t so much the mysterious destinations or the gear seen in films, but rather the vessel to actually get there.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO