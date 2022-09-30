Read full article on original website
Junya Watanabe Mixes Business With Pleasure for SS23
Junya Watanabe women’s returns to the Paris runway for Spring/Summer 2023 RTW — last seen in 2020. This show was a showing of duality in business and pleasure. With bits of the ’70s and ’80s tied in, it was all glam rock-meets-office with colorful and eccentric coiffure contrasting billowy and draped on formal wear in muted tones.
Shygirl Breaks the Mold With Debut Album ‘Nymph’
On September 30, South London-born musical artist Shygirl released her debut album Nymph. Since jumping on the scene, the singer/DJ has generated considerable buzz due to her energetic electronic hits that channel several elements of fantasy. Now with the artist’s breakout album, she is solidifying herself as not just a newly-minted UK staple, but an international rising star.
"Unboxing Valentino" SS23 Served Minimal Maximalism and Maximal Minimalism
After last season’s punch of pink, Pierpaolo Piccioli returns to Paris Fashion Week for Spring/Summer 2023 with “Unboxing Valentino.”. With this, Valentino looks towards purity, subtracting the unnecessary to focus on only the essentials, thus entering a more minimal era. This was down the last detail, as a charming warehouse fit with ornate metalwork was redone with a black floor and black benches, press releases, and invites were presented in simple black boxes, and the welcoming audio was akin to a dripping tap.
Tom Sachs Redefines "Spaceships" in New Exhibition
Opening soon at Acquavella Galleries in New York. Space has long been a fascination for Tom Sachs. From moon landings to spacesuits and all the gadgets in-between, the acclaimed American artist has used the last frontier as a muse of sorts throughout his career spanning paintings, sculptures, installations and of course, loads of highly coveted sneakers with Nike. For many of us, however, the first thought of space travel isn’t so much the mysterious destinations or the gear seen in films, but rather the vessel to actually get there.
Balenciaga's Winter 2022 "360° Collection" HD Sneaker Has Arrived
It’s been quite the week for Demna‘s Balenciaga. From launching its re-sell program to dominating Paris Fashion Week with its Summer 2022 presentation, “The Mud Show,” the luxury label just does not seem to stop grabbing those headlines. Now, much of its Winter 2022 “360° Collection” has been released, and finally, its HD Lace-Up Sneaker has dropped.
Beyoncé Channels Studio 54 With Latest Tiffany & Co “Lose Yourself In Love” Visual
Yesterday, Beyoncé and Tiffany & Co released another visual for the jewelry retailer’s “Lose Yourself In Love” campaign. Since the release of Beyonce’s latest studio album Renaissance in July of this year, the songstress has yet to release a full-length video for any of the album’s tracks. As the new Tiffany & Co. video plays the artist’s “Summer Renaissance” song, the new campaign visual is the longest Renaissance-adjacent video to date – keeping fans yearning for more.
HYPEBEAST Magazine "The Frontiers Issue" Takes Over Side Space
HYPEBEAST Magazine is coming back from its intermittent hiatus and is returning to publish its 30th issue, The Frontiers Issue. The issue features a special edition cover with NIGO, highlighting his extensive cultural influence in streetwear, music and more. The publication continues to provide a unique lens on the the...
XO Records Singer Chxrry22 Releases Debut EP ‘The Other Side’
Toronto singer Chxrry22 is telling the bittersweet story of missing a past partner on her new EP The Other Side. Out now, the cathartic R&B record charts the singer’s yearning for old love with her drive to prioritize herself across 7 tracks in a compact 20-minutes. “The Other Side...
Phaidon’s New “Turntable” Book Explores the History of Vinyl Technology
As Millennials and Gen Z’ers continue the trend of acquiring more analog music and throwback audio devices, the popularity of record players and DJ turntables has increased. As a result, Swedish House Mafia and IKEA recently collaborated on a record player release, and in the world of publishing, Phaidon’s new “Turntable” book explores the history of vinyl technology.
Moose Knuckles x Post Malone Invokes Nature’s Winter Spirit
Moose Knuckles has tapped Post Malone for a nature-inspired collaboration. With a focus on element-ready performance outerwear, the partnership channels the Syracuse-born rapper’s unique style. Coming into the fold is a lineup of 10 gender-neutral garments including 3Q jackets, a fuzzy sherpa hooded jacket with matching joggers, a hoodless zip-up jacket and a sherpa cap. Appearing across the collection pieces is Realtree’s camouflage print in black and a custom golden yellow shade.
Percival and Lavenham's Outerwear Collaboration Sees Florals in Bloom
Following the reveal of its layer-heavy Fall/Winter 2022 collection and recent team-up with CAMPARI which was submerged in autumnal design cues, British label Percival presents its latest collaboration with outerwear-focused heritage brand Lavenham. The UK-based pioneer tends to keep antics close to home, crafting garments in its Suffolk base, which maintains quality craftsmanship and locally-sourced materials at its core.
Cozy Up in Rick Owens' FW22 Strobe Sneakers in "Pearl/Milk"
For his Fall/Winter 2022 fashion show earlier this year, Rick Owens took over Paris’ Palais de Tokyo vampire-esque “STROBE” collection. Items from the eerie show are now starting to become available to the general public, one being the American designer’s Strobe Sneakers that have been engineered in a new, seasonally-appropriate “Pearl/Milk” colorway.
An Inside Look at Balenciaga's Summer 2022 "The Mud Show" Collection
Yesterday, Demna presented Balenciaga‘s Summer 2022 collection — “The Mud Show” — with a bang. With Ye opening the show (who is now showing his own brand at Paris Fashion Week) we saw the rapper-turned-fashion mogul don a security jacket, along with a cap reading “2023” all while marching through thick, stodgy mud. Likewise, others models were subjected to getting their feet dirty as they dragged garments through puddles and slush, and now Hypebeast has gotten to see the aftermath at the Balenciaga re-see.
Welcome to ERL Spring 2023's Nostalgia-Packed World
Eli Russell Linnetz‘s eponymously acronymic label ERL has showcased its Spring 2023 collection as part of Paris Fashion Week, taking to Dover Street Market Paris‘ showroom to display its comic book strip-inspired messaging in a comprehensive room makeover. Here, a lookbook has been lensed, capturing the L.A.-based brand’s imagination as clothes combine with furniture and settings to create the ERL world, one saturated in nostalgia and joy.
JW Anderson and the '80s South Korean Cartoon 'Run Hany' Unveil Their FW22 Collaboration
Jonathan Anderson has a thing for bold prints — cast your mind back to the LOEWE x Spirited Away collection which saw some items, like a $200 USD candle, being resold for an optimistic price of $451,049 USD. Now, under his eponymous label JW Anderson, comes the Fall/Winter 2022 collaboration with the beloved 1980s South Korean cartoon franchise, Run Hany.
AMBUSH® SS23 Is for Rave Kids Only
Yoon Ahn’s AMBUSH® has been busy lately. Just this past week, the brand released a lunar-inspired campaign for its Fall/Winter 2022 collection. Now, the Tokyo-based brand is calling out all of the club kids to play with its new Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Inspired by Tokyo’s club culture and...
Louis Vuitton Heads to the Alps With ‘Snow’ Pre-Spring 2023 Capsule
Is heading to the alps with its latest Pre-Spring 2023 collection. Titled ‘Snow,’ the new capsule takes a look at ski-inspired dress notes. Although the capsule was brought to life by Vuitton’s creative teams and collaborators, it was first conceived by the house’s late menswear creative director, Virgil Abloh. What drives the offering is its analysis of the relationship between essential pieces and activewear. With an emphasis on functionality, the alpine-inspired collection is comprised of outerwear, knitwear, nylon ski garments, tracksuits and more.
Streetsnaps: Spinall
Spinall has a way of making you feel special. Whether it’s his infectious tracks like “Sere” and “Dis Love” or his kind generosity, the acclaimed Nigerian DJ and producer doesn’t shy away from spreading joy and uplifting spirits for anyone. Dressed in a WHO...
Livestream the YEEZY SEASON 9 (YZYSZN9) Show
After opening Balenciaga’s Summer 2023 “The Mud Show,” Ye is now set to take over Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 once again. Following rumors earlier this week, the YEEZY head is now set to present his “YZYSZN9” show in the capital of France. According to...
Gramicci and SOPH. Drop a New Fall/Winter 2022 Capsule Collab
Inspired by military uniform silhouettes and incorporating subtle cues of luxury, Gramicci and SOPHNET. – SOPH. – have teamed up to drop a new Fall/Winter 2022 capsule collaboration that combines California cool and Japanese minimalism. The new drop introduces a fabrication technique that’s blended with Japanese hardwood charcoal...
