Chicago, IL

NJ.com

Cardinals sign ex-Yankees pitcher to contract extension

Two more seasons in St. Louis are in the cards for right-hander Giovanny Gallegos. On Monday, the reliever signed a two-year, $11 million contract extension with the Cardinals. Gallegos is one of the reasons why St. Louis (92-68) has clinched the National League Central division title and will host a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

Phillies down Astros for 1st playoff berth since 2011

HOUSTON (AP) — When the Philadelphia Phillies fired manager Joe Girardi after a 22-29 start to the season, it was hard to imagine that Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and interim manager Rob Thomson would be dancing in a champagne shower come October. But this team persevered through the tough start and an injury that took Harper out for two months to do just that, beating the Houston Astros 3-0 Monday night to clinch its first playoff berth in 11 years. “This is the goal,” Harper said. “This is what you play for.” Aaron Nola took a perfect game into the seventh inning and Schwarber homered to propel the Phillies to the victory Monday.
HOUSTON, TX
iheart.com

Astros Drop Series Opener To Phillies

The Astros fell short in their home series opener. Houston lost to the Phillies 3-0 at Minute Maid Park. The Astros managed just two hits and struck out 12 times in the loss. Lance McCullers Jr. was charged with his second loss after allowing one run in six innings. Houston has lost three of five to fall to 104-and-56. The Astros send right-hander Justin Verlander to the mound tonight.
HOUSTON, TX
WDEL 1150AM

Phillies clinch post-season berth

The Phillies are back in baseball's post-season after an 11 year absence. Philadelphia clinched the National League's third and final wild card spot with a 3-0 win at Houston on Monday night. Kyle Schwarber homered for the Phillies on the first pitch of the game to give them a 1-0...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

Yankees' Luis Severino Pulled After 7 No-Hit Innings vs. Rangers

New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino had one of the best starts of his career Monday against the Texas Rangers, pitching seven no-hit innings with seven strikeouts. However, Severino wasn't able to finish off his masterpiece as he was pulled before the start of the eighth inning. He was making his third start since returning from the injured list, and his night was over after 94 pitches.
BRONX, NY
Bleacher Report

Padres Clinch 2022 MLB Playoff Berth with Brewers Loss; Will Play in Wild Card Round

The San Diego Padres clinched a berth in the 2022 postseason after the Milwaukee Brewers fell to the Miami Marlins 4-3 on Sunday. San Diego's in!<br><br>The <a href="https://twitter.com/Padres?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@padres</a> are going to play in the postseason. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CLINCHED?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CLINCHED</a> <a href="https://t.co/4SfVWpKyT3">pic.twitter.com/4SfVWpKyT3</a>. San Diego is currently second in the NL West with an...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Person
Corey Seager
Person
Jon Heyman
Person
Xander Bogaerts
Bleacher Report

Tony La Russa: It'd Be 'Impossible' to Manage White Sox in 2023 Due to Health Issue

Tony La Russa will not be managing the Chicago White Sox in 2023. The 77-year-old announced he is stepping down on Monday because of multiple health issues. James Fegan of The Athletic shared his statement which said, in part, "At no time this season did either issue negatively affect my responsibilities as White Sox manager. However, it has become obvious that the length of the treatment and recovery process for this second health issue makes it impossible for me to be the White Sox manager in 2023."
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Answering the Biggest Question Marks Ahead of the 2022 MLB Playoffs

With all 12 spots secured and the games set to begin on Friday, it's time to get up to speed on Major League Baseball's 2022 postseason. Got questions? Well, we've got answers. That is, we have answers to what we think are the biggest looming questions hanging over each of...
MLB
Bleacher Report

Injuries That Will Have the Biggest Impact on 2022 MLB Playoffs

Good health and success in Major League Baseball's postseason aren't necessarily mutually inclusive. Just ask Atlanta, which won the World Series in 2021 even without Ronald Acuña Jr. And yet, this is probably only so reassuring to teams that aren't sure how much, if anything, they're going to get...
MLB
Bleacher Report

MLB Playoffs 2022: Updated Playoff Picture and World Series Predictions

The 12-team Major League Baseball postseason field was set on Monday night. The Philadelphia Phillies locked up the final one of three wild-card berths in the National League with their win over the Houston Astros. The final two days of the regular season will now be about seeding in the...
MLB
Bleacher Report

Stephen Strasburg's 2023 Status 'A little Bit of a Mystery,' Nationals GM Says

The Washington Nationals and Stephen Strasburg enter the offseason with questions about the pitcher's status for 2023 following an injury-riddled 2022 campaign, general manager Mike Rizzo told reporters Tuesday:. "It's still a little bit of a mystery. I know that he's working hard strengthening his core and the other parts...
WASHINGTON, DC
Bleacher Report

Justin Hollander Promoted to Mariners GM After SEA Ends 21-Year Playoff Drought

Justin Hollander helped the Seattle Mariners clinch their first playoff spot since the 2001 campaign, and he was rewarded with quite the promotion. Tim Booth of the Associated Press noted the Mariners announced they promoted Hollander to the role of general manager. He has been with the team since the end of the 2016 campaign and was promoted to assistant general manager before the start of the 2020 season.
SEATTLE, WA
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts Phillies clinching first playoff appearance in 11 years

With their magic number at one, it looked as though the Philadelphia Phillies would clinch a playoff spot on Monday with a loss from the Milwaukee Brewers. That didn’t happen. The Brewers came from behind to defeat the Arizona Diamondbacks in extra innings. Ultimately, though, the Phillies didn’t need that help. They got the result they needed in their own game against the Houston Astros.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

